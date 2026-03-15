Explained: Why Lionel Messi sat out Inter Miami’s latest MLS fixture

Despite the dropped points in MLS, Inter Miami are making no secret of their desire to conquer the Concacaf Champions Cup. The competition offers a route to global recognition, and Mascherano has previously noted the importance of the trophy to the club’s growing legacy. However, he remains wary of letting the pursuit of one trophy distract from their overall season objectives.

"We're not a team that chooses which competitions to play in; we're obligated to compete in all of them," the coach stated earlier this week. "Clearly, the Champions League is the only competition the club normally plays in that we're missing, and it's generating a lot of excitement for all of us. Now, what we can't allow is for this to become an obsession. It's one thing to be excited, another to be obsessed."