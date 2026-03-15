Argentina's Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul not included in Inter Miami squad vs. Charlotte FC, reportedly rested ahead of midweek Champions Cup match

Despite the rotation, Mascherano said Inter Miami are treating every competition as a priority.

“We’re not a team that chooses which competitions to play in; we’re obligated to compete in all of them,” he said. “Clearly, the Champions Cup is the only competition the club normally plays in that we’re missing, and it’s generating a lot of excitement for all of us. Now, what we can’t allow is for this to become an obsession. It’s one thing to be excited, another to be obsessed.”