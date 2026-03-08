Will Lionel Messi be rested by Inter Miami? MLS Cup winners won’t make ‘big mistake’ in bid for multiple trophies

Mascherano has said: “I think it would be a big mistake to choose which competitions to focus on. We’re a team that has to compete equally in every competition.

“For us, the Champions League in this first half of the season is a very important competition, and we’re going to give it that value. We’ll try to go as far as possible, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to throw away the league matches.

“Last year, the team was able to compete in every competition we entered, and we did so at a high level, reaching almost the final in all of them except the Club World Cup. So, this year, we’ll try to do the same and even go further in the Champions League.

“Clearly, at some point we’ll have to start managing the players’ minutes as well. Playing every three or four days is a big drain, especially in this first part of the season where we’ve had to play away games all the time. That’s also something to keep in mind, and it does generate even more wear and tear.”