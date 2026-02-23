Goal.com
Live

Donny Afroni

Articles by Donny Afroni
  1. FC Internazionale v Torino - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
    InterC. Chivu

    Chivu backs Bastoni after 'sh*tty week' as Inter eye comeback

    Inter head coach Christian Chivu has pulled no punches when discussing the mental state of star defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of their crucial Champions League second leg against Bodo/Glimt. The Nerazzurri are looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg, but the buildup has been dominated by the fallout from a controversial incident involving Bastoni during the recent Derby d'Italia against Juventus.

  2. Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    JuventusM. Di Gregorio

    Juve eye Vicario to replace Di Gregorio

    Michele Di Gregorio is facing an uncertain future as the number one at the Allianz Stadium less than a year after his arrival from Monza for €18 million. A string of high-profile blunders across the last fortnight against Lazio, Inter and Como has forced the Bianconeri to reassess their options as the lack of consistency required to follow in the footsteps of legends like Dino Zoff, and Gianluigi Buffon is becoming a major concern for the club’s leadership.

  3. Al-Ahli v Celtic FC - Como CupGetty Images Sport
    B. RodgersAl Qadsiah

    Rodgers poses with rifle in Saudi robes

    Former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has fully embraced life in the Middle East, appearing in a striking promotional video to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day. The Northern Irishman, who took the reins at Al-Qadsiah in December, was filmed wearing full traditional Saudi dress and holding a rifle as part of the festivities. The holiday, which commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727, saw the veteran tactician praising the kingdom’s heritage and its burgeoning role in the global football landscape.

  4. Jamie Vardy Cremonese 2025-26Getty
    J. VardyCremonese

    Vardy's 'crazy' pre-match routine confirmed by Chilwell

    Jamie Vardy has long been established as one of the most unique characters in English football history, but new revelations from a former teammate have shed light on the sheer scale of his unconventional lifestyle. The Leicester City legend has never made a secret of his affinity for energy drinks. However, current Strasbourg defender Ben Chilwell has now detailed just how extreme the striker's habits became during their shared time at the King Power Stadium.

  5. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025-26Getty
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    PSG to pay Mbappe €61m after legal defeat

    Kylian Mbappe has emerged victorious in his lengthy legal dispute with Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 champions officially decided not to appeal a court ruling ordering them to pay their former star €61 million. The Real Madrid forward had been locked in a bitter stalemate with his former employers over unpaid wages and various contractual bonuses that were withheld during his final months at the Parc des Princes. The conclusion of the case marks the end of a saga that shadowed Mbappe’s blockbuster move to the Spanish capital last summer.

  6. Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    F. MastantuonoReal Madrid

    Real Madrid accused of 'killing' Mastantuono

    Real Madrid find themselves at the centre of a brewing storm regarding the management of teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono. Despite arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu with a massive reputation and a €45 million price tag last summer, the 18-year-old has suddenly become a forgotten man in the Spanish capital. The situation reached a boiling point following Los Blancos' disappointing 2-1 defeat to Osasuna. head coach Alvaro Arbeloa opted not to use the youngster even as his side chased an equaliser in the dying stages of the match.

  7. House of Heroes: The Legends Series LAGetty Images Entertainment
    RonaldinhoBarcelona

    Ronaldinho dazzles and pushes Marcelo in Barca vs Madrid legends clash

    The magic of the Clasico travelled across the Atlantic at the weekend as Los Angeles played host to a star-studded exhibition between Barca and Real Madrid Legends. While the competitive fires may have dimmed since their professional heydays, the technical quality on display at the BMO Stadium proved that class is indeed permanent. In a contest that balanced high-level nostalgia with genuine entertainment, the two Spanish giants fought out a 1-1 draw in front of a captivated American audience.

  8. MEXICO-CRIME-DRUG TRAFFICKING-OPERATIONAFP
    MexicoLiga MX

    Liga MX game off after cartel boss killed

    Mexican football has been plunged into a state of uncertainty following the news that several high-profile fixtures have been postponed due to a major security crisis. The decision to call off the matches came swiftly after the Mexican army killed the leader of one of the country's most powerful drug cartels in a town situated just two hours from Guadalajara, a key host city for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The death of the high-ranking figure has sparked immediate concerns over public safety across multiple states.