Portugal don't NEED to drop Cristiano Ronaldo - but Roberto Martinez must learn when to axe his superstar or risk more World Cup disappointment

While the rest of world football's superstars dominated the opening round of World Cup games, Ronaldo's display on matchday one caught the eye and stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he failed to land a single shot on target.

Isolated up front, Portugal's record goal-scorer barely had a sniff against the unfancied African nation as Martinez's men were held to a dismal draw that belied their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites, and the decision to keep him on the pitch for the full 90 minutes sparked a significant backlash.

Almost five years to the day since Ronaldo's last tournament goal from open play, Martinez will have serious questions to answer if the ageing icon doesn't deliver against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan on Tuesday as the coach stands stubbornly by him.