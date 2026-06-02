Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup legacy: Portugal icon needs a tournament to match his legendary status in 2026

In Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes, Portugal boast the best midfield trio in world football, while the reliable Diogo Costa is protected by an outstanding defence marshalled by Manchester City's Ruben Dias and featuring the fantastic Nuno Mendes at left-back.
With Bernardo Silva still knocking about, there is also no shortage of experience or quality in attack either, even if there are ongoing doubts over the likes of Joao Felix and Rafael Leao ever realising their full potential.
Much still hinges on Ronaldo, though. He's been selected because he's still scoring goals in qualifying games, Nations League matches and the Saudi Pro League - and that's no mean feat. But the challenge is for him to prove he can still cut it at the very highest level at 41 years of age.
It's also essential that he keeps his composure, and not just in front of goal. Portugal really need Ronaldo to keep his emotions in check when the pressure once again ramps up in the knockout rounds, and that won't be easy based on how tightly he's been wound up over the past four years.
Of course, the fact that he wants to win the World Cup so badly is not necessarily a bad thing. His drive and determination have long been a source of inspiration to team-mates that are united in their desire to "win the World Cup with Ronaldo, and for Ronaldo", as Vitinha put it, and they're rightly ranked among the favourites.
Whether or not a team attaching so much importance to an individual is debatable - and yet entirely understandable. Ronaldo has been much more than a great player for Portugal; he's long since become a symbol of the Seleccao. He's also gone through an awful lot to get to this point.
He's pushed his body and mind to the absolute limit over the past four years in pursuit of a fairy-tale finish, so while it's impossible to say if his sacrifice will pay off, one thing is clear: no matter how Ronaldo's dream ends, there will be tears.