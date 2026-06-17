AFP
'The team need to score, not you' - Thierry Henry accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of getting in Bruno Fernandes' way in brutal analysis of Portugal icon's dismal display against DR Congo
Henry hits out at Ronaldo selfishness
Portugal’s World Cup opener in Houston ended in a disappointing stalemate, but the post-match talk has been dominated by Henry’s scathing analysis of Ronaldo. Despite making history as the oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days, Ronaldo was accused of prioritising his own scoring record over the collective success of the team.
Speaking on Fox News after the match, Henry was clear about where the Al-Nassr star went wrong. "One thing that's important, people, please at home: the team needs to score, not you need to score," Henry stated. The Frenchman argued that Ronaldo's movement in the final third actually hindered Portugal’s chances of breaking down a resilient DR Congo defence, specifically during a second-half sequence involving Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes.
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Tactical breakdown of a missed opportunity
Henry used a specific attacking phase to illustrate his point, suggesting that Ronaldo’s presence in certain areas of the pitch crowded out his teammates. "So, obviously, we're going to see here Portugal being on the ball, Cancelo is going to receive the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in this situation multiple times. If you make that run here, you - you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box," Henry explained during his tactical breakdown.
He continued by suggesting that Ronaldo’s intuition to find the net himself led to a tactical error. "But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation, I'll see - you would have had to follow him, follow him, and then he would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass. You see both players, and it's easier for you to defend."
Ronaldo's night of Houston frustration
The statistics backed up Henry’s assessment of a wasteful evening at the NRG Stadium. Ronaldo finished the match without a single shot on target for only the sixth time in his extensive World Cup career. As he looked to find a record-breaking goal in a sixth tournament, his frustration boiled over on several occasions, following a trend of recent struggles on the international stage.
Henry noted that even the players on the pitch seemed exasperated by the Lack of cohesion. "And that's my thing: the team needs to score, not you. You saw the reaction of Bruno Fernandes behind, going like: 'Let it roll, make a run, create space, so I can tap it in.' And that's my thing," Henry added, pointing to the visible friction between Portugal's two primary creative forces during the Group K clash.
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A historic result for the Leopards
While the focus was on the Portuguese icon, the result marked a momentous occasion for African football. DR Congo secured their first-ever point in World Cup history, a feat made more impressive by the fact that they trailed early to a Joao Neves header. Yoane Wissa silenced the pro-Portugal crowd with an equaliser just before the break, ensuring the points were shared.
For Portugal, the draw leaves them with plenty of work to do if they are to live up to their status as pre-tournament favourites. All eyes will remain on Ronaldo, who now finds his scoreless run in the competition extended to five matches. As Henry suggested, a change in mentality from the captain might be necessary if the team are to progress deep into the tournament in North America.
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