'Cristiano Ronaldo is that powerful' - Roberto Martinez may not be 'allowed' to substitute Portugal captain at 2026 World Cup, suggests Alan Shearer

For Shearer, the Al-Nassr forward's apparent inability to accept a reduced role could be a significant hurdle for the Selecao as the tournament progresses into the knockout stages.

“It was always a concern of mine if Ronaldo wasn't prepared to accept he may not start every game, and he certainly can't play every minute of every game. It looks as if it's the case," Shearer added. He continued: “I would start him in Portugal’s next game, but if it doesn't work, I'd be telling him he has to come off. That's what I mean though, it's whether he's allowed to be subbed because Cristiano is that powerful. It's really difficult. He's a global superstar who has done so well for so many years, but he hasn't scored for a while in a Portugal shirt and he's nowhere near his best.”