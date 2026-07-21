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NXGN World Cup 2030 GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Max Dowman, Estevao, Cavan Sullivan and 20 NXGN wonderkids we can't wait to see make their World Cup debuts in 2030

NXGN
World Cup
M. Dowman
R. Ngumoha
C. Sullivan
Estevao
L. Karl
M. Bernal
F. Mastantuono
England
USA
Brazil
Argentina
Spain
Germany
Portugal
J. Gabriel
J. Hall
E. Conceicao
K. Eichhorn
X. Espart
E. Tunkara
R. Mora
S. Steur
N. De Cat
G. Larsen Rajkovic
A. Ouazane
J. Mokio
S. Inacio
Netherlands
Italy
Morocco
Norway
DR Congo
Belgium
FEATURES

And just like that, it's over. After five-and-a-half weeks of breathless action, the 2026 World Cup is beginning to appear in the rearview mirror, the biggest international tournament in football history leaving behind a lifetime of memories while champions Spain continue their own celebrations.

La Roja were one of a number of teams who were boosted by the performances of some incredibly talented teenagers. Lamine Yamal and FIFA's Young Player award winner Pau Cubarsi were both to the fore for Luis de la Fuente's side, and their ability at the age of 19 suggests they will become World Cup legends by the time they hang up their respective boots.

Elsewhere, Ayyoub Bouaddi underlined why he is one of the most coveted young midfielders on the planet with his performances for Morocco, Gilberto Mora lived up to they hype with his displays for co-hosts Mexico, and both Ibrahim Mbaye and Karim Alajbegovic scored stunning goals for Senegal and Bosnia & Herzegovina, respectively.

And while continental championships are next on the agenda in terms of international tournaments, it's hard not to look ahead to the next World Cup at a time like this. Set to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco (with three games also in South America to kick-off the competition), the 2030 World Cup will once again provide a platform for stars of the future to announce themselves to fans around the globe.

So who are some of the potential young stars of that next World Cup? GOAL has picked out 20 NXGN-eligible starlets (born in 2007 or later) who we expect to light up the 2030 tournament when it eventually rolls around...

  • Brazil v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Estevao (Brazil)

    Brazil suffered their earliest exit from the World Cup since 1990 when they were beaten by Norway in the last 16, and thoughthere were a number of issues that doomed Carlo Ancelotti's side, the absence of Estevao due to injury certainly didn't aide the Selecao's chances.

    The Chelsea winger scored five goals in six international appearances between September and November 2025, with that form forcing him into Ancelotti's preferred line up on the opposite flank from Vinicius Jr. However, Estevao suffered a serious hamstring injury in April that ruled him out of what would have been his first major tournament.

    The 19-year-old obviously has time on his side and has the talent to not only re-establish himself in the Brazil squad over the next four years but become one of the team's leaders. The only thing holding Estevao back might be consistent injury issues, but the hope will be that his body becomes used to the rigours of the Premier League and is able to fully return on his potential for club and country.

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  • Eduardo Conceicao Brazil 2026Getty Images

    Eduardo Conceicao (Brazil)

    And while Estevao is well established within the Brazil ranks, there are others coming through the country's youth system who will be eyeing the 2030 World Cup as their chance to break out into the mainstream. That group is headlined by Eduardo Conceicao, who is being courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

    Like Estevao and Endrick before him, Conceicao has been developed within the Palmeiras academy to the point that, as he approaches his 17th birthday, he is pushing for first-team opportunities. A winger who is most comfortable playing off the left-hand side, Conceicao is expected to be the next attacking superstar to force his way into the Selecao picture, especially if he ends up joining Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain, all of whom are keen to sign him in the near future.

  • Germany v Finland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Lennart Karl (Germany)

    Alongside Estevao, the other big-name teenager who missed out on the 2026 tournament due to injury was Germany's Lennart Karl. The Bayern Munich attacker was expected to start for Julian Nagelsmann's side in North America, so impressive had his early displays for the national team been.

    A thigh problem meant that the 18-year-old dropped out of Germany's squad around a week before they kicked-off the tournament, and his quick thinking and intelligent use of the ball was sorely missed as Die Mannschaft crashed out in the last 32. Expect Jurgen Klopp to be enamoured with Karl once he takes charge, with likely he will be at the heart of Germany's hopes heading into 2030.

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  • Kennet EichhornGetty Images

    Kennet Eichhorn (Germany)

    Quite understandably after failing to reach the last 16 for the third-straight World Cup, there is clamour for fresh faces to be blooded by Klopp once he takes charge, with their high hopes that Kennet Eichhorn can provide an upgrade in midfield sooner rather than later.

    Despite still only being 16, Eichhorn already has plenty of first-team experience under his belt from his time at Hertha Berlin, and is about to get his first taste of top-flight football after joining Bayer Leverkusen this past summer, rejecting Liverpool and others in the process. Likened to Toni Kroos in his homeland, German fans are holding out plenty of hope that Eichhorn can live up to those lofty comparisons.

  • Marc Bernal Spain 2026Getty Images

    Marc Bernal (Spain)

    While Brazil and Germany continue to lick their wounds following their early exits, the party in Spain is showing no signs of slowing down following their triumphant campaign that concluded with victory over Argentina in Sunday's final. La Roja managed the conquer the world with one of the youngest squads at the tournament, and the bad news for everyone else is that there is plenty more talent in the pipeline.

    One of the issues that could arise for Spain over the next four years is whether Rodri can keep producing at the highest level on a consistent basis as he enters his 30s. While the Manchester City man won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, Rodri's performances came in contrast to those he produced at club level over the past 12 months as he struggled for form and fitness following his return from an ACL injury.

    Fortunately for Spain, they have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings in Marc Bernal. The Barcelona midfielder has long been compared to Sergio Busquets, but showed during the past campaign that he can also provide in attack while also expertly shielding the defence, and it shouldn't be long before the 19-year-old forces himself into Luis de la Fuente's thinking despite the wealth of options available to the Spain boss.

  • Xavi Espart Spain 2026Getty Images

    Xavi Espart (Spain)

    Spain haven't just tasted success at senior level this summer, as the country's Under-19s also collected a trophy by winning the European Championship in Wales. In a squad packed with talent, Xavi Espart stood out from his team-mates, confirming why there is so much excitement surrounding the 19-year-old at Barcelona.

    A midfielder who can also operate at full-back, Joshua Kimmich comparisons have been made to Espart, who made his Barca debut last season and is expected to earn more regular minutes for Hansi Flick's side in 2026-27. Perform at a high level for the Blaugrana and a senior international call-up shouldn't be far away.

    Others from that Spain U19s squad who have the potential to force their way into the World Cup squad for 2030 include Real Madrid midfielder Thiago Pitarch, who started Champions League knockout games for Los Blancos last term, and ex-Barca midfielder Quim Junyet, who this summer joined second-division side Almeria in a bid to earn more first-team opportunities and further his development.

  • Ebrima Tunkara Spain 2026Getty Images

    Ebrima Tunkara (Spain)

    And while Spain's U17s couldn't match their elder counterparts at their own Euros earlier in the summer, Ebrima Tunkara was still able to celebrate after he was named as the Player of the Tournament in Estonia.

    An attacking midfielder who can play centrally or out wide, the 16-year-old has been spoken about as being the best attacking player to emerge from La Masia since Lamine Yamal, and there is real hope at Camp Nou that the pair will develop into a devastating duo over the next decade. Tunkara will get his first taste of life around the senior side during pre-season this summer, and if he is able to continue developing over the next four years, he could well find himself as part of Yamal and Co.'s title defence on home soil in 2030.

  • Argentina v Mauritania - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Franco Mastantuono (Argentina)

    And what about the beaten finalists? Argentina are almost certainly about to enter their post-Lionel Messi era, which sounds pretty daunting whichever way you slice it. One of those they will be looking to try and fill the gap left by the literal greatest player of all time is Franco Mastantuono, who was a little surprisingly overlooked for the 2026 tournament.

    The 18-year-old became the youngest player to appear for La Abiliceleste in a competitive match when he made his debut in June 2025, and was part of Lionel Scaloni's squad as recently as in March before missing out on selection for the World Cup off the back of an underwhelming first season at Real Madrid.

    Mastantuono, who can play centrally as a No.10 or out wide, would not be the first teenager to initially struggle to establish themselves at the Bernabeu before finding a role in the Madrid line up, and he certainly has the talent required to become a key figure for both Los Blancos and Argentina over the next four years.

  • Max Dowman England 2025Getty Images

    Max Dowman (England)

    As for beaten semi-finalists England, their wait for a first major trophy since 1966 goes on, though Euro 2028 on home soil presents as an ideal opportunity for the Three Lions to finally end their six decades-plus of hurt. In terms of their World Cup hopes, however, a lot of pressure is likely to fall on the shoulders of Max Dowman in the lead-up to the 2030 tournament.

    The Arsenal teenager has been described as a 'generational talent' after putting in some eye-catching displays for the Gunners first team, which included him becoming the youngest goal-scorer in Premier League history when he netted against Everton in March.

    The 16-year-old is most effective when operating from an advanced midfield role, meaningthere might be a debate regarding how England get both Dowman and Jude Bellingham into the same team over the next four years. For now, though, fans of the Three Lions can look forward to have another game-breaking talent within their ranks when they next go for global glory.

  • England v New Zealand - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Rio Ngumoha (England)

    Slightly ahead of Dowman when it comes to earning international honours, Rio Ngumoha caught the eye when he made his England debut during their pre-tournament friendly against New Zealand, and there are already reports suggesting he will earn another call-up for the upcoming Nations League games in September and October, so impressed was Thomas Tuchel by the Liverpool winger.

    Ngumoha is expected to earn more opportunities at Anfield this coming season as Andoni Iraola takes over as manager, and the 17-year-old has already shown both the confidence and the ability to give Premier League full-backs nightmares with his direct dribbling, quick feet and unerring shooting. Expect him to be a feature of the England team long before 2030 rolls around.

  • JJ Gabriel Manchester United 2025-26Getty Images

    JJ Gabriel (England)

    There are plenty of other top young English talents who are yet to make a name for themselves in the Premier League who could form part of the 2030 squad, from Manchester City defender Stephen Mfuni to Chelsea forwards Shim Mheuka and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen. However, perhaps the most excitement is being saved for Manchester United striker JJ Gabriel.

    Perhaps unfairly likened to Lionel Messi by those who watched him in his early teenage years, Gabriel was the leading light for United's U18s last season despite only turning 15 in October. He is now expected to take the next step in his career and make his first-team debut over the course of the upcoming campaign, with there palpable energy around Old Trafford that the Red Devils might have found their best homegrown player since the Class of '92 emerged over 30 years ago.

    Should Gabriel live up to the hype, he will have a real chance of going to the next World Cup with England - and unlike the majority of those on this list, he will still be a teenager at that point.

  • Cavan Sullivan, U17 World CupGetty

    Cavan Sullivan (USA)

    Like England, the United States left the tournament with plenty of positives to take, but also with a feeling of having missed an opportunity as the 2026 co-hosts failed to build on some early momentum before crashing out in the last 16. There is hope that the tournament will inspire a new generation to prioritise 'soccer' over other, more popular sports, but the U.S. might not have to wait too long for a new crop of talented youngsters to make a name for themselves.

    Cavan Sullivan will soon become the face of U.S. soccer should everything go to plan for the Philadelphia Union midfielder. Having already agreed to join Manchester City in the summer of 2027, Sullivan has enjoyed an encouraging first season as a regular in MLS while he approaches his 17th birthday.

    It was claimed a couple of years ago that Sullivan was the most talented player of his age anywhere in the world, and the early signs suggest that he could develop into one of, if not the best American player of the world's favourite game.

  • Julian Hall USMNT 2025Getty Images

    Julian Hall (USA)

    In terms of teenage talents in MLS, however, Sullivan has had to play second-fiddle to Julian Hall thus far in 2026. The New York Red Bulls forward has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 15 games so far this season, during which time he became the youngest player to ever score a hat-trick in the American top-flight.

    The 18-year-old's form even led to sporadic calls for him to be included in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the 2026 World Cup, and if Hall can continue to score at a regular tick over the next four years, during which time he will presumably make the switch to Europe, he should be one of the first names on the USMNT's teamsheet by 2030.

    Keep an eye out, too, for Hall's Red Bulls team-mate Adri Mehmeti, who at 17 has also shown plenty of promise since breaking into the senior side at the start of the 2026 campaign, as well as Borussia Dortmund forward Mathis Albert and Charlotte FC striker Nimfasha Berchimas

  • Rodrigo Mora Portugal 2025Getty Images

    Rodrigo Mora (Portugal)

    Portugal are surely about to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of their latest World Cup disappointment, and fans are on the lookout for new heroes to spearhead their pursuit of trophies. One of the most likely youngsters to take up that mantle is Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora, who has already received his first senior call-up having been part of the squad that won the Nations League in the summer of 2025.

    The 19-year-old subsequently played his part in Facundo Farioli's side winning Liga Portugal last season while producing some moments of magic in the Europa League that illustrated just why the likes of Barcelona and PSG have shown an interest in signing Mora.

    A first Portugal cap is also surely on the cards for new Chelsea signing Geovany Quenda if he can quickly establish himself in the Premier League, while Wolves winger Mateus Mane recently committed to representing the Seleccao and could also force his way into new manager Jorge Jesus' thinking with more eye-catching displays at Molineux or elsewhere.

  • Sean Steur Netherlands 2026Getty Images

    Sean Steur (Netherlands)

    Newcastle raised plenty of eyebrows when they agreed to pay up to £23 million ($31m) for Ajax teenager Sean Steur, but what the midfielder lacks in experience he can make up with true talent. The 18-year-old established himself in the first team in Amsterdam through the second half of last season, with his eye for a pass and stamina his most eye-catching attributes.

    Reeling from their last-32 exit this summer, the Oranje will hope that Steur can quickly force himself into Eddie Howe's line up on Tyneside and subsequently take his place in the Dutch midfield well ahead of the 2030 World Cup. He is not the only 18-year-old for whom there are high hopes, either, with Twente defender Ruud Nijstad regarded as a potential heir for Virgil van Dijk down the line.

  • SOCCER FRIENDLY UNITED STATES VS BELGIUM PREPARATIONSAFP

    Nathan De Cat (Belgium)

    Another midfielder who has been on the move for big money this summer, Nathan De Cat left Anderlecht to join Hoffenheim in a €20m (£17m/$23m) deal, highlighting the high regard the Belgium midfielder is held in. De Cat actually made his senior international debut in March, but missed out on selection for the World Cup as Rudi Garcia opted for more experienced options.

    Garcia's replacement will likely come to rely upon on De Cat sooner rather than later, however, with the 18-year-old midfielder having shown he is equally adept at screening the defence as he is as playing as a No.10 during his time with his boyhood club. De Cat was heavily linked with Bayern Munich before joining Hoffenheim, and shouldn't need too much time to get up to speed in the Bundesliga this coming season.

  • Gabriel Rajkovic (Norway)

    Norway's 'Golden Generation' lived up to their billing during the country's first World Cup appearance for 28 years as the Scandinavians reached the quarter-finals for the first time, with Erling Haaland unsurprisingly to the fore. They should be able to back that up by once more qualifying in 2030, when perhaps the best teenage talent to emerge since Haaland will be among their number.

    Gabriel Rajkovic made history in March when he became the youngest player to make their debut in the Norwegian top-flight as he made his first competitive appearance for Valerenga less than a month removed from his 15th birthday. A winger who plays predominantly off the left, Rajkovic has continued to make regular appearances off the bench ever since, and is expected to follow a similar route as Haaland and Martin Odegaard to the top of the European game.

  • Abdellah Ouazane Morocco 2025Getty Images

    Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco)

    Another side who punched above their weight in 2026, as well as in 2022, Morocco have shown themselves to be Africa's best hope of smashing through the glass ceiling and becoming the first team from the continent to reach a World Cup final. That success has, in part, been built on the back of an aggressive pursuit of players with Moroccan heritage who were born elsewhere, and Abdellah Ouazane looks set to be the next superstar to emerge from the diaspora.

    Born in Amsterdam, Ouazane has been schooled in the famed Ajax academy, and is now closing in on a first-team debut for the Dutch giants. The midfielder was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, and Ouazane subsequently found himself on the cusp of joining Real Madrid, only for the deal to collapse in its late stages.

    Regardless, that Los Blancos were so keen on signing Ouazane illustrates the level of talent the 17-year-old possesses, and if he performs to his potential once he becomes an Eredivisie regular, Europe's elite clubs are likely to start sniffing around once more.

  • Jorthy Mokio Ajax 2026-27Getty Images

    Jorthy Mokio (DR Congo)

    Another African side who have effectively utilised their diaspora is DR Congo, who made a triumphant return to the World Cup stage by qualifying for the knockout rounds before giving England a scare in the round of 32. One of those who switched allegiance ahead of the tournament was Jorthy Mokio, but he was then surprisingly left out of the squad, with manager Sebastien Desabre keen to reward the players who had appeared during qualification.

    Ajax starlet Mokio, who has previously earned call-ups to the Belgium squad, is expected to be integrated into DR Congo's ranks in the coming months having emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the Eredivisie. Capable of playing in defence or midfield, the 18-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, though he recently signed a new contract that is set to keep him at Ajax until 2031.

  • Samuele Inacio Italy 2026Getty Images

    Samuele Inacio (Italy)

    And while they didn't qualify for the 2026 edition of the World Cup (or the 2022 and 2018 tournaments), it would be remiss not to take a look at some of Italy's rising talents as surely - surely - they won't miss out on a fourth-straight global extravaganza.

    The pick of the bunch is Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Samuele Inacio, who has already both played and scored in the Bundesliga for the German giants after shining for Italy's age-group sides over the past 12 months or so. The 18-year-old also has a senior cap to his name already after being one of a host of young players who made their Azzurri debuts during June friendlies against Greece and Luxembourg.

    Others who are expected to take up key roles for Italy's next generation include Inacio's Dortmund team-mate Luca Reggiani, Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor and AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda.