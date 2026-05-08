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Jochen Tittmar

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Goal-scoring debutant Samuele Inacio ends the season on a high: BVB, ratings and player-by-player reviews from Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga
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Player ratings
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
J. Brandt
S. Inacio
N. Suele
S. Guirassy
F. Silva
N. Schlotterbeck
K. Adeyemi
J. Ryerson
M. Beier

BVB beat Eintracht Frankfurt as Brandt, Süle and Özcan bid farewell to the club. The result means Dortmund have secured the runners-up spot with a game to spare.

Borussia Dortmund have won their final home game of the 2025/26 season, securing second place ahead of schedule. BVB defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2 (2–1) on Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. Eintracht took an early lead through Can Uzun (2'), before Serhou Guirassy (42'), Nico Schlotterbeck (45+1) and youngster Samuele Inacio, with his first senior goal, then flipped the script to put BVB ahead. Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for the Hessians too late (87). Player ratings and individual reviews for the BVB squad follow.

Click here for the match report.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FRANKFURTAFP

    BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Gregor Kobel

    The Swiss goalkeeper's bid for a 15th clean sheet lasted just 78 seconds. Kobel was helpless to stop either the early 0–1 or the late 2–3. He had little else to do thereafter. He dealt comfortably with the rare efforts that reached him, and in the 70th minute he headed clear outside his box after engaging Kalimuendo in a duel. Rating: 3.5.

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  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt—Luca Reggiani

    The youngster started again but was too passive when the opposition opened the scoring, failing to press the provider, Dahoud. On 18 minutes he ghosted to the far post for a corner yet headed wide. In the 37th minute he was caught ball-watching as Uzun threaded a pass behind him for Chaibi, who wasted the chance. Rating: 4.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Waldemar Anton

    The central defender in the back three performed with calm authority. Anton led BVB with 19 challenges, winning 15, and cleared the ball a game-high seven times. Rating: 2.5.

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  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Nico Schlotterbeck

    Just as good as Anton. Rarely tested in his primary role. He set up the 2-1 himself, then burst forward in striker's fashion and, with a bit of luck, finished with his left foot into the far corner. It was Schlotterbeck's fifth goal of the season; no centre-back in the Bundesliga has scored more. He could not prevent Knauff's assist for the 2-3. Rating: 3.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Julian Ryerson

    The Norwegian's passing accuracy was poor, and he gave the ball away too easily on too many occasions. That aside, he put in a committed, solid performance. For the 1-1 equaliser, Ryerson set up goalscorer Guirassy with a sharp, low pass—his 14th assist this season. Only Henrikh Mkhitaryan (15 in 2015/16) and Jadon Sancho (16 in 2019/20) have provided more for BVB. In the 59th minute he ghosted into the box unmarked but fired straight at Zetterer. Moments before the 2-3, he was beaten in a tackle by Bahoya. Rating: 3.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Marcel Sabitzer

    Sabitzer was among the Dortmund players attempting to halt Dahoud before the 0–1. The Austrian prudently dropped back to avoid conceding a penalty. In the 15th minute, he produced Dortmund's first effort, a left-footed shot that flashed across the face of goal and wide of the right-hand post. He then delivered the penultimate pass for the 1–1. Overall, a solid yet unremarkable display. Rating: 3.5.

  • Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Jobe Bellingham

    Bellingham initially shadowed goalscorer Uzun before the 0–1 but lost him at the decisive moment. His positioning was occasionally poor. In the 25th minute he let fly from the left of centre, but Zetterer saved the well-struck yet central effort with ease. His run before the 2-1 was excellent, setting up Beier, and he repeated the trick for the 3-1, retaining possession and again feeding Beier. Rating: 3.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Maximilian Beier

    Beier kept his spot as the left-sided midfielder, stepping in for Daniel Svensson. He was typically industrious and reliable in both attack and defence. He teed up the second goal with a well-weighted pass and then delivered a delicate cross to set up the third. Those assists took his tally to 18 goals and 19 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances—an impressive return. Rating: 2.5.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt—Samuele Inacio

    The 18-year-old made his third consecutive start and, thanks to his refreshing performances, heads into the new season as a winner. He opened his professional account in the 17th minute, ghosting unmarked a few metres out to meet Brandt's cross with a header, only for the effort to be too central. He repeatedly dropped deep to collect the ball and drive forward, and before the equaliser his raking long pass stretched the opposition defence. In the 72nd minute his patience paid off: the Italian finished with clinical technique to make it 3-1, marking his first goal for BVB in front of the South Stand. Rating: 2.5.

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    BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Serhou Guirassy

    Guirassy was largely peripheral in the opening exchanges, yet he struck in the 42nd minute with a technically exquisite finish to register his 16th goal of the season and level the scoreline at 1–1. From then on he was far more influential, showcasing several telling touches, especially with his back to goal. Rating: 2.5.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Julian Brandt

    The 30-year-old captain began his final home game for BVB in the starting XI but made a shaky start, as he and four teammates failed to shut down Dahoud's assist for the early 0–1. From then on, however, he drove his side forward and provided a constant threat. In the 17th minute he delivered a fine cross for Inacio's big chance; seven minutes later Zetterer saved his low shot from the edge of the box. He then played a key role in the 1-1 equaliser, holding off Theate to collect Inacio's long ball and driving the attack forward. Rating: 2.5.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Substitutes

    Felix Nmecha (on 74'): Replaced Bellingham, marking his return after a six-and-a-half-week injury lay-off. His movement across the pitch was sorely missed during his absence. No rating.

    Karim Adeyemi (on 74'): Replaced Brandt and returned after a four-game absence, but failed to make a telling contribution. No rating.

    Salih Özcan (on 78'): Replaced Sabitzer. It was Özcan's last home appearance, as his contract—like Brandt's—will not be renewed. No rating.

    Fabio Silva (on for Guirassy, 78'): Like Adeyemi, he had too little time to influence the game. No rating.

    Niklas Süle (on 88'): Replaced Reggiani. Süle, who is set to retire, thus played his final home game for Borussia and his 300th Bundesliga match. No rating.

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