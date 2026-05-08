Goal-scoring debutant Samuele Inacio ends the season on a high: BVB, ratings and player-by-player reviews from Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund have won their final home game of the 2025/26 season, securing second place ahead of schedule. BVB defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2 (2–1) on Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. Eintracht took an early lead through Can Uzun (2'), before Serhou Guirassy (42'), Nico Schlotterbeck (45+1) and youngster Samuele Inacio, with his first senior goal, then flipped the script to put BVB ahead. Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for the Hessians too late (87). Player ratings and individual reviews for the BVB squad follow.

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