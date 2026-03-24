NXGN 2026: The 50 best teenage wonderkids in football

When Spain named their squad for Euro 2024, there was widespread surprise that Luis de la Fuente opted against having Pau Cubarsi in his squad. Of course, everything worked out fine for the eventual champions, but that Cubarsi's absence caused such a stir spoke to how impressive the then-17-year-old had been since breaking into the Barcelona first team a few months earlier.
Now 19, Cubarsi will almost certainly be on the plane to North America as the European champions go for World Cup glory, and will do as a veteran of almost 150 matches for one of the most iconic clubs on the planet already. That he has done that as a centre-back makes it doubly impressive.
The youngest defender to ever represent Spain, breaking a record previously held by Sergio Ramos, Cubarsi first came to prominence when he did a fantastic job in marking Kylian Mbappe as Barca took on PSG in the 2024 Champions League quarter-finals, and he has grown in stature ever since. Despite the challenges that come with playing as part of the high line that Barca boss Hansi Flick favours, Cubarsi has answered every question asked of him, with his reading of the game as impressive as his ability and composure when in possession.
Cubarsi's eye for a pass makes him standout from his peers, with many having compared him to Gerard Pique for that exact reason. Given the experience he has already gained, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cubarsi was to one day surpass the Blaugrana legend's level one day.