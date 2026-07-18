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Tom Maston

How England will line up at the 2030 World Cup: Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha step up as Three Lions find replacements for Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford

Analysis
England
World Cup
M. Dowman
R. Ngumoha
J. Bellingham
D. Rice
B. Saka
H. Kane
J. Pickford
N. O'Reilly
M. Guehi
J. Trafford
V. Livramento
L. Hall
C. Cresswell
FEATURES

And so the wait goes on. England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina on Wednesday means their quest for a first international trophy since 1966 will stretch into a seventh decade. The hope is that drought will come to an end in two years' time when the Three Lions co-host the 2028 European Championship, but will England ever again reach a World Cup final, never mind lift the most famous trophy in the sport?

That's unlikely to be a question for Thomas Tuchel, given his contract as manager only runs through the Euros in two years' time, meaning there is likely to be a new man in charge by the time England next compete at a World Cup. Who that might be is anyone's guess, with names from Lee Carsley to Eddie Howe to Pep Guardiola seemingly in the frame.

They will have an envious amount of talent to choose from, too, even if a generation of England stars are likely to move on over the next four years. A core group has led the way ever since the Three Lions reached the 2018 semi-finals, but it remains to be seen how many can make it to Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030, while there will almost certainly be churn among the younger members of the current squad, too.

So with all that in mind, who will be in the England line up when they kick-off their 2030 World Cup campaign? And who will be in the squad? Here at GOAL we have gazed into our crystal ball to try to figure out the answers...

  • England v New Zealand - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    GK: James Trafford

    The prospect of England co-hosting Euro 2028 means that a number of the team's veterans may well use that opportunity to call time on their international careers, rather than continue onto the World Cup two years later. One such player is likely to be Jordan Pickford, presuming he isn't replaced as the starter in the meantime.

    Pickford will go down as one of England's greatest-ever goalkeepers after acting as No.1 for the last six tournaments, and thus his successor will have a hard act to follow. James Trafford, however, has been groomed to do just that over the past few years, and should be able to handle the step up when the time comes.

    Trafford's inclusion in the 2026 squad despite barely featuring for Manchester City this past season speaks to the esteem he is held in within the England ranks, and as he prepares to depart the Etihad Stadium in search of regular starts, the expectation is that he will slowly but surely show why he can take over the international mantle when Pickford does move on.

    Trafford will be 27 by the time the 2030 World Cup kicks-off, making him the perfect age to handle the pressure that comes with being England's No.1.

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  • England v New Zealand - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    RB: Tino Livramento

    England's right-back position caused plenty of debate both in the build-up and during the 2026 tournament, as injuries to Reece James, Tino Livramento and Jarell Quansah (who also picked up a suspension) put Tuchel's decision to not select Trent Alexander-Arnold under the microscope.

    All of that aforementioned quartet should be in the mix again come 2030, with Alexander-Arnold set to be the oldest at 31. The ex-Liverpool man's future at both club and international level remains unclear; Denzel Dumfries is set to provide competition for him at Real Madrid this season, while with Tuchel in charge of England through to 2028, would it be a huge shock if Alexander-Arnold decided to retire early from international duty and focus his energies on life at the Bernabeu?

    James will also be into his thirties in four years' time, and given his injury issues, it's difficult to project him being fit enough in 2030, while Quansah should round into an established centre-back as his game matures.

    That leaves Livramento, who admittedly has faced plenty of fitness issues of his own over the past two seasons, the most recent of which saw him drop out of the 2026 squad on the eve of the tournament. However, when at his best, the Newcastle man is the most dynamic right-back in the England picture, with him equally adept at either end of the pitch, and as a 27-year-old in 2030, will be at his peak.

    If you are looking for someone on the younger side to potentially emerge, Chelsea's Josh Acheampong may well prove to be Livramento's main challenger for the right-back role in the coming years.

  • England v Germany - UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 FinalGetty Images Sport

    CB: Charlie Cresswell

    If it wasn't clear already, John Stones' time as a stalwart of the England defence is over. Having started every tournament game between the start of the 2018 World Cup and the Three Lions' opening game of 2026 against Croatia, the now-former Manchester City star is likely to be moved on ahead of the next tournament cycles given his injury-prone status and advancing years.

    Ezri Konsa stepped in on the right side of the central defence in North America but didn't always look comfortable and will be approaching his own 33rd birthday when the next World Cup comes along. As such, if not for the upcoming Euros, then England will almost certainly be eyeing up younger alternatives by the time they turn the page towards 2030.

    Quansah, who will be 27 in four years' time, and Trevoh Chalobah, who is four years the Bayer Leverkusen man's senior, were both part of Tuchel's squad this past summer and will hope to remain in contention for places. Ayden Heaven, meanwhile, has caught the eye whenever he has been pressed into action by Manchester United, and will be 23 once the 2030 tournament kicks-off, meaning he should have plenty of experience to fall back on.

    We've plumped, however, for a player who has made just five Premier League appearances in their career - albeit that looks likely to change in the coming years.

    Charlie Cresswell came through the Leeds United academy before joining Toulouse in the summer of 2024, where he has grown into one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1. Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have previously been linked with transfers for the 23-year-old, while Crystal Palace seemed to be weighing up a deal this summer, though Rennes have since moved to the front of the queue. Regardless, a move back to England is almost certainly on the cards at some stage.

    A no-nonsense centre-back, Cresswell has been part of two England Under-21 Euros-winning squads, with his performances during the 2025 triumph among the most eye-catching. Thus, should Carsley get the senior job in a post-Tuchel world, then Cresswell could very quickly ink his name onto the team sheet.

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Marc Guehi

    England's forthcoming changing of the guard will require new leaders to emerge, and Marc Guehi immediately stands out as a player on whom the Three Lions will come to rely over the next decade.

    A defender with plenty of captaincy experience already from his time at Crystal Palace, Guehi has now been a starter for England at two tournaments already, and will only just turn 30 towards the end of the 2030 tournament, meaning we should be about to see the Chelsea academy graduate enjoy his prime years.

    That is not to say Guehi won't have competition for his place on the left of the two central defenders. The most obvious alternative is Levi Colwill, who may well have been in the 2026 squad had he not suffered an ACL injury last pre-season that meant he only played a handful of games towards the end of the campaign. Currently 23, if he can stave off further injury issues then Colwill should become a regular in England squads soon enough.

    Another who missed much of the 2025-26 season due to injury, Jarrad Branthwaite should also come into consideration over the next four years, especially if the Everton man joins one of the Premier League's elite clubs in the not-too-distant future and proves himself in the Champions League.

    If you're looking for a flier, meanwhile, then keep an eye on Man City teenager Stephen Mfuni. Currently 18, Mfuni took his first steps into senior football after joining Watford on loan in January, and he immediately impressed at Championship level before an injury cut his stay at Vicarage Road short. Expect Mfuni to enjoy further loans away from the Etihad Stadium over the next couple of seasons as he works towards establishing himself in the Premier League.

  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LB: Lewis Hall

    It might come as a surprise that we haven't selected Nico O'Reilly at left-back given the City man was the primary starter in the position for England at the 2026 World Cup despite being just 21. However, it must be remembered that O'Reilly is naturally a midfielder, and given some of the defensive limitations to his game, there's a real possibility that in four years' time he has moved into a new role for club and country.

    The same seems to be happening for Myles Lewis-Skelly who, lest we forget, scored the first goal of the Tuchel era while operating from left-back on his international debut. Having lost his position in the Arsenal team following the arrival of Piero Hincapie in north London, Lewis-Skelly returned to the line up during the final weeks of the season, but this time in the position he played at age-group level, midfield.

    As such, England may well need to look elsewhere for their left-back of the future, and that could very easily see them land on Lewis Hall. Tuchel's decision not to select the Newcastle defender in his 2026 squad raised plenty of eyebrows, but it would be a shock if he were not to earn a recall in the coming months, presuming he carries his form from last season into 2026-27.

    Though he too began life as a midfielder, Hall has displayed more defensive nous than some of his rivals for the England role, most notably when he locked down Lamine Yamal when Barcelona visited St. James' Park in last season's Champions League knockouts. Hall also possesses remarkable levels of energy and strong crossing ability, making him the ideal fit for an England team that will require players with adaptable skillsets as the level of their opponents vary over the course of a tournament.

    Still only 21, Hall will only just be entering his peak years by the time of the next World Cup, meaning his best is almost certainly still to come. There is a reason why Man Utd reportedly see him as their long-term successor to Luke Shaw, and he could well fill a similar role on the international stage, too.

    In terms of alternatives, a couple of little-known teenagers to watch out for are Man City's Christian McFarlane and Chelsea's Landon Emenalo, who have both become mainstays of England's youth ranks. However, both are also eligible to represent the United States, meaning England may need to prove there is a pathway for them to follow if they are to avoid losing them to the 2026 co-hosts.

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Declan Rice

    Presuming he plays at Euro 2028 (and let's be honest, only an injury would keep him out), then the 2030 World Cup would be Declan Rice's sixth major tournament at the age of 31, making him one of the most experienced members of the squad. In fact, in all likelihood, the Arsenal midfielder will be entrusted with captaining the Three Lions if we're to presume the current skipper calls it a day at some point in the next couple of years.

    Rice's inclusion in both the squad and team is self-explanatory given his talent, age and experience. Perhaps the bigger debate will surround the role he is asked to play. Few players anywhere in Europe appear in as many games as Rice, and with Arsenal looking set for a period where they will be expected to go deep in numerous cup competitions while challenging for league titles right the way through to the end of seasons, there is a chance that the intense schedule does catch up with him somewhat.

    As such, it might not be the biggest surprise if, by the time 2030 comes around, Rice is back being deployed as the shield in front of the England defence, rather than the box-to-box No.8 that he has become over the past three years or so. There is no doubt that Rice is at his best when performing that role, but having already shown signs of wear and tear in North America, it might be better for his longevity if he becomes a little more restricted post-Euros.

    Having said all that, he will, obviously, remain on set-piece duty. Why would you take him off them?!

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Nico O'Reilly

    Back around the time of the 2022 World Cup, one of the biggest concerns around the England team centred on the lack of quality options to partner Rice in midfield. Kalvin Phillips' time had been and gone, Jordan Henderson was getting older and Jude Bellingham clearly needed to play further forward.

    Over the next two years, Sir Gareth Southgate searched for alternatives before landing on Alexander-Arnold ahead of Euro 2024. The experiment went woefully - and that is being kind.

    And yet as we look ahead to 2030, it could be argued that central midfield is set to become the most well-stocked area of the field for England given the number of young players who have emerged over the past two or three years.

    Elliot Anderson took the starting role alongside Rice this summer and, after becoming the most expensive British player in history, is set to be groomed as Rodri's long-term replacement at Manchester City. Adam Wharton and Alex Scott, meanwhile, were both unlucky to miss out on selection and possess similar traits to Anderson in terms of being deep-lying, tempo-setting midfielders. All should again be in contention for places in the squad come 2030, with Anderson set to be 27 once the tournament kicks-off, while Wharton and Scott will be 26.

    Another year younger is Kobbie Mainoo, who has more tournament experience than any of those aforementioned having been part of England's Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup squads, though the Manchester United man needs to work on the defensive side of his game if he is to develop into a potential starter for his country once more.

    Archie Gray, Lewis Miley, Jack Hinshelwood and Josh King have also caught the eye with their performances in the Premier League, and have age on their side, too. Lewis-Skelly has also proven his midfield chops with his late-season displays for Arsenal, while Chelsea have high hopes for teenage duo Reggie Walsh and Reggie Watson, with Man City's Finley Gorman another highly-talented prospect.

    However, with it our belief that Rice may take up more of a deep-lying role once he becomes skipper, he is going to need legs and attacking edge alongside him - and that's where O'Reilly comes in.

    The Man City starlet impressed when moved into midfield for a handful of games by Pep Guardiola in mid-season, as he matched the defensive capabilities that he has honed at left-back with boundless energy and a threat in the final third. O'Reilly will be 25 come 2030 and entering his prime years. England thus should continue to find a role for him in the team, even it means other equally-talented individuals have to miss out.

  • Max Dowman England 2025Getty Images

    CAM: Max Dowman

    The term 'generational talent' can be thrown around a little loosely when exciting young players burst onto the scene, but given what he has already achieved in the game as a 16-year-old, it's a description that feels apt for Max Dowman.

    The youngest player to ever score in the Premier League, Dowman has shown in his outings for Arsenal that he is more than ready for the rigours of senior football, and the only thing standing in his way seems to be that he is part of the deepest squad in England. Dowman needing to be patient and thus not putting his body through too much, too young may well prove beneficial down the line, but the clamour for him to break into the Gunners line up, and subsequently the England squad, is only going to grow louder over the next year or two.

    While it would not be a shock if he were to make it into England's Euro 2028 squad as an 18-year-old, it seems inevitable that Dowman will not only be heading to his first World Cup in 2030, but will do so with a real chance of being a starter. The main question, in fact, won't be whether Dowman will start, but rather in which position.

    Though he is capable of playing off the right-hand side, Dowman is at his best when deployed centrally, and thus he should be given a forward-thinking role within England's midfield trio, allowing him the licence to pick passes and dribble in tight spaces within the final third of the pitch, knowing he has the experience of Rice and legs of O'Reilly around him to help cover defensively.

    The only other option we considered for this role was Cole Palmer, who should force his way back into contention after being overlooked for the 2026 tournament. However, the Chelsea man may have to make do with a substitute's role once Dowman establishes himself.

    Oh, and if you think we've missed an obvious alternative player for this position on the pitch, just be patient...

  • England v Costa Rica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    RW: Bukayo Saka

    Ever since he enjoyed his breakout summer as a teenager in 2021, Bukayo Saka has - when fit - been a lock to start for England on the right-hand side of their forward line. He has just completed his fourth major tournament at the age of 24, and it's difficult to see anyone knocking Saka off his perch in the immediate future.

    His Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke, also 24, should remain in contention for at least the next four years, but as long as Saka is free of debilitating injuries - and that 'if' is growing in size as he continues to deal with a growing number of fitness issues - then he is likely to be first choice for the Three Lions.

    Aside from Madueke, Saka's main competition could be a fellow Hale End graduate, with Ethan Nwaneri likely to start emerging into the senior England picture once he begins earning regular Premier League minutes, either at Arsenal or should he be forced elsewhere. Nwaneri showed during the 2024-25 season that he is more than capable of filling Saka's boots on the right-hand side, and will still only be 23 in four years' time.

    Look out, too, for Chelsea youngster Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, who boasts an outstanding record for England's youth sides and is regarded as one of the most electric wide players currently within the academy ranks of Premier League clubs. Still just 17, Kavuma-McQueen will hope to have established himself in the senior game long before the next World Cup rolls around. Liverpool's Joshua Abe is very highly-rated, too, and is set to spend pre-season with the Reds' senior squad.

  • England v New Zealand - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LW: Rio Ngumoha

    On the opposite flank, the current incumbents look a little more vulnerable to losing their positions. Anthony Gordon did recover from a slow start to enjoy a decent tournament, and will believe, at 25, that he has at least one more World Cup in him. This, though, might have been the last go around for Marcus Rashford, who will be 32 by the time we reach the summer of 2030.

    Both Rashford and Gordon are at risk of losing their roles primarily because there is so much young talent beginning to form a queue behind them, with Rio Ngumoha firmly at the front of the line to force his way into the reckoning. The Liverpool teenager produced some thrilling moments when given opportunities by Arne Slot last season, and he impressed on his senior England debut against New Zealand in the build-up to the World Cup this summer.

    A box of tricks with a real eye for goal, the former Chelsea academy star will be closing in on his 22nd birthday as the next World Cup cycle comes to its conclusion, meaning he should have plenty of experience behind him by that point to have made the position his own for both club and country.

    In terms of competition, Ngumoha's fellow teenagers Mikey Moore (Tottenham), Jesse Derry (Chelsea), Jeremy Monga (Man City) and Reigan Heskey (Man City - and son of Emile) are all highly thought of and have caught the eye at youth level for England. There will be hope, too, that the likes of Jamie Gittens (Chelsea), Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George (both Everton) return to their best after previously offering glimpses of their quality in top-flight football.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    FW: Jude Bellingham

    You didn't really think we were going to leave him out, did you?!...

    The biggest problem facing England over the next four years is how they go about replacing Harry Kane. Sure, the Three Lions' captain could carry on for another four years and appear at a fourth World Cup on the eve of his 37th birthday, but the home Euros in 2028 are likely to offer the ideal swansong for England's greatest-ever goal-scorer, at least in terms of his international career.

    England aren't exactly overflowing with options to replace Kane long-term, either. His back-ups in North America, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, will both be 34 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, while both Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who earned call-ups in March, will be well into their 30s in four years' time, too.

    Twelve months ago, the obvious option looked likely to be Liam Delap, but after his dreadfully disappointing debut season at Chelsea, he needs to rediscover his form and confidence before he can even be considered for a call-up.

    There are some youngsters worth considering, including Chelsea's Shim Mheuka and, in particular, Manchester United's JJ Gabriel, but right now, all signs point to a new role for one of England's current shining lights, Jude Bellingham.

    It's easy to forget, but the best period of Bellingham's career thus far came when he first joined Real Madrid in 2023 and set about breaking goal-scoring records that previously belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo. During that period, Bellingham found himself playing as a deep-lying striker, entrusted with filling the void left by Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu as he regularly ran beyond Madrid's widemen to get himself on the end of chances.

    Bellingham was able to evade opposition defenders due to his rather unique role, and his performances earned him a place on the podium at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Had England won the Euro 2024 final, he may well have claimed the biggest individual honour in the game for himself.

    He showed signs of rediscovering that form during the 2026 World Cup, with his late runs into the box meaning he was able to dovetail effectively with Kane and produce a number of match-winning moments. Once Kane is gone, England will look even further to Bellingham for inspiration, and him playing as a sort-of-striker feels like the natural evolution for the boy from Birmingham.

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    England's 2030 World Cup squad

    So that's our team, but what about the entire squad? We've had a stab at selecting a 26-strong group for 2030 - bookmark this and check back in four years to see how many we got right...

    Goalkeepers: James Beadle, James Trafford, Oli Whatmuff.

    Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Levi Colwill, Charlie Cresswell, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Stephen Mfuni, Jarell Quansah.

    Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Max Dowman, Kobbie Mainoo, Nico O'Reilly, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice (c), Alex Scott.

    Forwards: Jude Bellingham, JJ Gabriel, Anthony Gordon, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Shim Mheuka, Rio Ngumoha, Ethan Nwaneri, Bukayo Saka.

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