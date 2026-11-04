Man City relegation could be ‘very good’ for USMNT wonderkid Cavan Sullivan as teen sensation waits on Premier League verdict & punishments in FFP case

Asked about the impact that a sporting soap opera in Manchester could have on Sullivan’s short and long-term plans, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “At this moment in time, until the sanctions come out and until the appeal is heard, I don't think a lot of anything affects the players. And he would be the same.

“I don't really think what's going on affects the players until or unless the sanctions come and they're massive and they won't be able to play in Europe and there's going to be a transfer ban or the points deductions will never allow them to get into European football for the next five years or whatever, or it has them getting relegated. That's when it would start affecting the players.

“No doubt he and the representatives, mainly his representatives with his age, will be monitoring the situation. But I can't see it affecting the current players at this moment in time that are on the books. And I can't imagine it's affecting someone like him.

“He's still a player that has not played one second in a top league in the world. Let's just fast forward a moment and say they do get a points deduction which gets them relegated. Playing in the Championship might do them a world of good because you might come to a club where he gets an opportunity to play right away.

“If they do get relegated, look back in history, probably the best case for this historically is Juventus. And Juventus, a couple of the icons stayed, but they had a lot of changes at the club as well.

“So it might be very good for him because he could come in and actually have a chance to play. I think all the players just have to monitor the situation, but it doesn't really get real for them until or unless the sanctions are going to affect their personal careers.”