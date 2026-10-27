Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and the top five most exciting USMNT prospects

While American soccer may not be at the top level on the men's side, there is something that the country is world class in: hype. Few countries can compete when it comes to building up prospects and, now, after many years of waiting, those prospects are starting to live up to and, at times, exceed the hype.

We saw a lot of that in the first post-World Cup international break, a camp that featured 13 debutants and eight teenagers. Those teenagers never looked out of place; they ran games, scored goals and, ultimately, built more hype and excitement about their obvious potential.

There are no shortage of players doing that, and not all of them could make this top five list. The player pool is so crowded with young talent, in fact, that players like Zavier Gozo, Peyton Miller and Diego Kochen fall just outside of this top five. All three could be starters sooner rather than later, so this isn't an indictment on them, but rather an illustration of simply how exciting this next generation could be.

So who are the top five most exciting USMNT prospects right now? GOAL takes a look...