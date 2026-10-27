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USMNT

Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and the top five most exciting USMNT prospects

GOAL breaks down which five rising stars are the most hyped at the moment.

Ryan Tolmich

  • While American soccer may not be at the top level on the men's side, there is something that the country is world class in: hype. Few countries can compete when it comes to building up prospects and, now, after many years of waiting, those prospects are starting to live up to and, at times, exceed the hype.

    We saw a lot of that in the first post-World Cup international break, a camp that featured 13 debutants and eight teenagers. Those teenagers never looked out of place; they ran games, scored goals and, ultimately, built more hype and excitement about their obvious potential.

    There are no shortage of players doing that, and not all of them could make this top five list. The player pool is so crowded with young talent, in fact, that players like Zavier Gozo, Peyton Miller and Diego Kochen fall just outside of this top five. All three could be starters sooner rather than later, so this isn't an indictment on them, but rather an illustration of simply how exciting this next generation could be.

    So who are the top five most exciting USMNT prospects right now? GOAL takes a look...

  • 5. Julian Hall

    imago-sport-1083855278.jpg
    Marty Jean Louis

    Hall's stock is rising after a breakout international window.

    Yes, five seems a little low, particularly after he reportedly matched Pele, of all people, by scoring in his first three international games. 

    Consider it more of a compliment, then, to the others on the list, because Hall has the potential to be very good. 

    The teenage striker continues to blossom in MLS and, before long, he’ll likely be playing his trade in Europe, too. That’s when the real tests will begin. He has a nose for goal, sure, but will he be athletic enough to really make a difference at the highest of levels? And, in an international game that is more reliant on athleticism than the club level, will he ever be able to beat out this past World Cup’s breakout star, Folarin Balogun? 

    If the answer to those questions is “yes”, the USMNT will have one heck of a striker. 

  • 4. Neil Pierre

    United States v Chile - International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Pierre is tall, yes, but he's also blossoming into a standout defender.

    He may or may not have the pure upside of Hall, but he fills a big need in this USMNT player pool. 

    The USMNT is crying out for a centerback in this new generation, and Pierre appears to be the one. He is obviously very, very tall at six-foot-seven, but he’s also getting much better at the actual defensive and technical side of the game. Couple that with his aerial prowess on set pieces and you get something unlike anything we’ve seen before. 

    Again, the question is athleticism. There’s a reason there aren’t many guys his size at the top level. To get there, he’ll have to be way above average athletically, but early signs show he could be. 

  • 3. Adri Mehmeti

    imago-sport-1083977328.jpg
    ZUMA Press Wire

    Mehmeti is a type of player unlike any American soccer has previously produced.

    The Sergio Busquets comparisons are a bit wild, but you see the vision. And “vision” is, in fact, the key word with Mehmeti. 

    The most impressive part of his game is how he sees it: far beyond his years. He’s smart with the ball and reads the game well. This past weekend’s dance around World Cup winner Rodrigo de Paul showed he has some tricks up his sleeve, too. 

    Again, the question will be on the athletisism side. While he's smooth with the ball at his feet, he still needs to prove he can cover the necessary ground to compete with the best. Pairing him with someone like Tyler Adams helps, but the best of the best can run the game with and without the ball. That's Mehmeti's next big step.

  • 2. Mathis Albert

    United States v Peru - International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    The Borussia Dortmund starlet was briefly the USMNT's youngest-ever goalscorer.

    We've seen the formula before and, if you made this list at various points over the last decade, it would be right on top: rising attacker at Borussia Dortmund. The fact that Albert isn't No. 1 is a sign of the times because his potential is that high.

    He showed it during the recent international break, netting his first international goal against Chile. It's easy to see things worth liking in Albert's game: the speed, the dribbling ability and, most importantly, the confidence to use both against whatever grown men are in his path. He's shown that at every level so far, but he still does need to show it more.

    His Borussia Dortmund breakthrough is seemingly coming and, if not, sources tell GOAL that a number of top European clubs are waiting to pounce. Albert seems destined for the top, which would give the U.S. a dangerous winger capable of breaking games open with one run or one dribble.

  • 1. Cavan Sullivan

    imago-sport-1084122504.jpg
    ZUMA Press Wire

    Sullivan might be the most-hyped player in American soccer history.

    He's in the Freddy Adu and Christian Pulisic tier in terms of hype and, recently, Sullivan has even been exceeding it.

    Just days after seeing Albert seal the record as the USMNT's youngest-ever goalscorer, Sullivan took the crown for himself with his stunner against Mexico. The most impressive part was that, in some ways, it wasn't a surprise. Given how he's been running the show with the Philadelphia Union in MLS, Sullivan's big moment was always a matter of when, not if.

    Of course, there's still more growing to do, but the amount of growth the 17-year-old attacker has shown post-World Cup has been immense. He's the most exciting prospect the U.S. has and, perhaps, has ever had, which is why he's atop a list that is more competitive than it's ever been.