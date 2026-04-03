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‘He's going to crack the starting line-up for a Premier League team’ - Bold Cavan Sullivan prediction made by Freddy Adu ahead of wonderkid’s move to Man City
Record-breaker Sullivan will join Man City when turning 18
City moved to snap up Sullivan after seeing him make MLS history at the age of 14 - with an entry in the record books that was previously held by former USMNT star Adu being acquired when making his senior debut for the Philadelphia Union. The highly-rated youngster has long been regarded as the hottest of prospects.
Regular game time is now being sought in the United States, as every effort is made to ensure that Sullivan is not pushed to and beyond breaking point. His ongoing development needs to be managed carefully, ensuring that he is in the best possible shape to head for Manchester when turning 18 in September 2027.
The expectation is that City will sanction an immediate loan transfer for Sullivan, potentially to another division in Europe. Adu is, however, among those that expects a precocious talent to conquer the Premier League once fully adjusted to life in the most testing of divisions.
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Adu backing Sullivan to crack the Premier League
Speaking exclusively to GOAL via parhaat pikakasinot, Adu said: “Eventually he's going to crack the starting line-up for a Premier League team. I know it's going to be tough. It's going to be really tough. Just because the Premier League is the hardest league to crack in the world. It just is.
“I've seen so many players be some of the best players in their leagues and they come to the Premier League and they just look dang on average. So it's just a tough league to crack. It's probably, not probably, it is the hardest league in the world - everybody's best league right now in the world.
“But, at the end of the day, I do think he has the talent to do so. It's all going to come down to decisions and how he approaches going there and how he approaches being in Europe at the time. And those things are hard.
“I hope he does have the right people around him to give him the right advice to help him through all that so that he makes the right decisions when he wants to go.”
Words of wisdom: Adu always on hand for advice
Pressed on whether he has ever been asked to impart words of wisdom to Sullivan, having faced plenty of scrutiny himself when becoming the golden boy of American soccer in 2004, Adu added: “No, I have not spoken to him personally. If he ever needed my advice or had any questions for me, I'll more than gladly give it to him. But, I don't like to encroach on other people's lives and careers. But if they do need anything from me, my help or whatever, I'm very happy to do that.”
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Sullivan aiming to emulate USMNT stars in England
Adu stepped out of his comfort zone when heading to Europe, linking up with Portuguese giants Benfica, and knows how treacherous that career path can be. Sullivan is poised to face his own challenges head on.
He will not arrive at the Etihad Stadium as the finished article, with City fully aware of that, but unwavering support will be given to the exciting playmaker as he seeks to emulate the likes of John Harkes, Brad Friedel, Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Claudio Reyna, Tim Ream and Christian Pulisic by making a positive impact in the English game.