Major League Soccer
Major League Soccer Overview
Major League Soccer, fixtures & results
Standings
Eastern
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Nashville SC
|32
|21
|8
|3
|66
|23
|43
|71
|2
|New England Revolution
|32
|18
|4
|10
|54
|44
|10
|58
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|32
|15
|11
|6
|75
|55
|20
|56
|4
|Chicago Fire FC
|32
|15
|7
|10
|57
|48
|9
|52
|5
|Charlotte FC
|32
|14
|8
|10
|59
|48
|11
|50
Western
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|32
|17
|7
|8
|67
|33
|34
|58
|2
|FC Dallas
|32
|15
|9
|8
|58
|49
|9
|54
|3
|St. Louis City
|32
|14
|9
|9
|58
|47
|11
|51
|4
|Houston Dynamo FC
|32
|14
|9
|9
|42
|39
|3
|51
|5
|San Jose Earthquakes
|32
|13
|10
|9
|54
|47
|7
|49
Frequently asked questions
Los Angeles Galaxy have claimed the MLS title six times, more than any other club in the league's history. They first triumphed in 2002, and later went on to secure victories in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024, solidifying their dominance in Major League Soccer.
There are 30 teams in Major League Soccer as of the 2025 season. The league has seen steady expansion since its inception in 1996, when it began with just 10 teams. Over the years, it has added clubs across the US and Canada to reach its current size.
Nick Rimando holds the record for the most MLS appearances, having played 514 matches over the course of his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2019 with clubs like D.C. United, Miami Fusion, and Real Salt Lake.
Chris Wondolowski holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Major League Soccer, with 171 goals to his name. His scoring prowess helped establish him as one of the league's most iconic forwards during his career.
Landon Donovan leads the league's all-time assist charts with 136 assists. His playmaking ability was a key factor in his team's success over the years.
Pat Onstad is the oldest player to have ever featured in Major League Soccer, appearing in the league at the age of 43 years, 2 months, and 22 days. The game was when he featured in goal for DC United.
Cavan Sullivan made history as the youngest-ever player in MLS, debuting for his team at the age of 14 years and 293 days. His introduction to professional football at such a young age has set the stage for a promising future.
Famous players who have played in MLS include stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, David Villa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo.
MLS' most famous managers include renowned figures like Bruce Arena, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, and Tata Martino.
The Bank of America Stadium, originally inaugurated as Ericsson Stadium in 1996, stands as the largest venue in Major League Soccer, boasting an impressive capacity of 75,412 seats. It is home to Charlotte FC.
Argentine World Cup-winning attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is the most expensive MLS signing of all-time. Atlanta United bought Almada from Velez Sarsfield for around $16 million, in 2022.