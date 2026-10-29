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Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer Overview

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MANUTD-AALBORG

Ronaldo beats Messi to BOAT award

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been crowned the winner of the inaugural B.O.A.T. (Ballon d'Or of All Time) award following a global fan vote. The legendary Portuguese forward saw his iconic 2008 campaign at Manchester United recognized as the greatest individual year in the history of the prestigious trophy.

C. RonaldoL. Messi
TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026

Ex-Spurs skipper Lloris hails 'role model' Kane after Ballon d'Or win

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has paid a glowing tribute to ex-Spurs colleague Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker lifted the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London on Monday night. Having shared a dressing room for a decade in north London, the French veteran praised the England captain's complete game and grounded personality.

H. KaneH. Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club v LA Galaxy

Son Heung-min suffers horrific racist abuse from LAFC supporter

LAFC winger Son Heung-min suffered a racist microaggression from a supporter following their thrilling derby draw with LA Galaxy on Sunday. A spectator was filmed hurling a racial slur at the South Korean international as he thanked the crowd after the final whistle. The shocking incident has sparked widespread fury across social media, with fans demanding immediate action.

H. SonLos Angeles FC
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

Major League Soccer, fixtures & results

Tuesday 27 October
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
2
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
FT
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
0
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
FT
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
4
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
1
FT
Friday 30 October
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
More

Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC32218366234371
D
W
D
W
W
2New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution321841054441058
W
W
W
W
L
3Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF321511675552056
D
L
W
W
W
4Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC32157105748952
D
W
L
L
W
5Charlotte FC crestCharlotte FC321481059481150
W
L
D
L
W

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps32177867333458
W
L
W
D
D
2FC Dallas crestFC Dallas3215985849954
L
W
D
W
L
3St. Louis City crestSt. Louis City32149958471151
L
L
L
D
W
4Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC3214994239351
W
D
D
D
D
5San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes32131095447749
D
L
D
D
D
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Zoom sur les paris

Ce que la victoire du Real Madrid nous apprend sur les paris sur le Barça
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Frequently asked questions

Los Angeles Galaxy have claimed the MLS title six times, more than any other club in the league's history. They first triumphed in 2002, and later went on to secure victories in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024, solidifying their dominance in Major League Soccer.

There are 30 teams in Major League Soccer as of the 2025 season. The league has seen steady expansion since its inception in 1996, when it began with just 10 teams. Over the years, it has added clubs across the US and Canada to reach its current size.

Nick Rimando holds the record for the most MLS appearances, having played 514 matches over the course of his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2019 with clubs like D.C. United, Miami Fusion, and Real Salt Lake.

Chris Wondolowski holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Major League Soccer, with 171 goals to his name. His scoring prowess helped establish him as one of the league's most iconic forwards during his career.

Landon Donovan leads the league's all-time assist charts with 136 assists. His playmaking ability was a key factor in his team's success over the years.

Pat Onstad is the oldest player to have ever featured in Major League Soccer, appearing in the league at the age of 43 years, 2 months, and 22 days. The game was when he featured in goal for DC United.

Cavan Sullivan made history as the youngest-ever player in MLS, debuting for his team at the age of 14 years and 293 days. His introduction to professional football at such a young age has set the stage for a promising future.

Famous players who have played in MLS include stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, David Villa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo.

MLS' most famous managers include renowned figures like Bruce Arena, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, and Tata Martino.

The Bank of America Stadium, originally inaugurated as Ericsson Stadium in 1996, stands as the largest venue in Major League Soccer, boasting an impressive capacity of 75,412 seats. It is home to Charlotte FC.

Argentine World Cup-winning attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is the most expensive MLS signing of all-time. Atlanta United bought Almada from Velez Sarsfield for around $16 million, in 2022.