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Why Jose Mourinho threatens to dash Arsenal’s Vinicius Junior transfer dream - with sale stance of Real Madrid boss being revealed
Mourinho takes a stand against Gunners swoop
Mourinho has informed Real Madrid's hierarchy that Vinicius Junior is not for sale, despite the speculation linking the winger with Arsenal. According to The Telegraph, the Portuguese coach wants to keep his core squad together, with Vinicius viewed as a key figure alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Arsenal are understood to be exploring an ambitious move for the Brazil international. However, Mourinho is said to have instructed the club to keep its most important players off the market as he looks to build stability.£50 bonus
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Arteta called for greater ambition
Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius reflects Mikel Arteta's desire for a more ambitious summer in the transfer market after last season's Champions League final defeat. Speaking after the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in May, Arteta said: "It is going to demand us to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."
So far, however, Arsenal's transfer business has fallen short of those lofty ambitions. They have signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34 million and added goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer, but missed out on Morgan Rogers after Chelsea won the race for his signature. Interest in Vinicius underlines the club's intent, even if completing such a deal would be extremely difficult.
Contract deadlock and relationship fuels transfer speculation
The uncertainty surrounding Vinicius stems from his current contract situation, with his deal set to expire in June next year. Negotiations over a renewal have stalled, primarily due to the player's financial demands. It is reported that Vinicius is demanding a salary close to that of Mbappe, a requirement that could disrupt the wage structure at the Bernabeu. Even so, the Portuguese coach wants the Brazilian to remain in Madrid despite questions over their relationship following last season's Gianluca Prestianni row.
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Real and Arsenal face key decisions
Real Madrid must decide how to handle Vinicius' contract situation in the coming months as they seek to avoid the uncertainty of a player entering the final stages of his deal. Mourinho's desire to retain the forward will likely shape those discussions. Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to continue searching for attacking reinforcements while also focusing on player sales. Although their interest in Vinicius signals their ambition, Mourinho's stance and the financial demands involved make any move exceptionally difficult.
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