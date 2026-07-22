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Morgan Rogers explains how Xabi Alonso convinced him to join Chelsea as new British record signing reunites with 'best friend' Cole Palmer
Alonso the key factor in record-breaking move
Despite interest from other major Premier League rivals, the lure of playing for the London giants and working specifically under the tutelage of Alonso proved impossible for the England international to turn down. Explaining his decision in his first interview since the move, Rogers pointed to the tactical alignment between him and his new boss.
"I’ve had a few conversations with him and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate," Rogers revealed to Chelsea's official website. "It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here."
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Reunited with 'best friend' Palmer
Beyond the tactical allure of Alonso, the move facilitates a reunion with Palmer. The two share a legendary friendship dating back to their time together at Manchester City. Rogers noted that Palmer was relentless in his pursuit to get the deal done, constantly checking in as the negotiations progressed toward their record-breaking conclusion.
"I’ve known Cole since I was about 14, first in the England youth teams and then when we were both at Man City together. We’ve been speaking about this for a while; we always would love to have played together. So, for it to happen, we’re both excited," Rogers said. "He’s non-stop ringing my phone, texting me, and I can’t wait. I think that’s probably the most special thing, playing with one of your best friends and being around him every day. It’s something I’m really excited about."
British record-breaking deal
The Blues reached an agreement to sign the Rogers from Aston Villa for a staggering £117 million, the highest fee ever paid by the Blues, surpassing the £115 million spent on Moises Caicedo in 2023. He has also become the most expensive British player of all time, beating Elliot Anderson with the midfielder costing Manchester City £116m earlier this summer from Nottingham Forest. Rogers has committed his long-term future to Chelsea, signing a seven-year contract that keeps him in west London until 2033.
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Building on international success
The transfer caps off an incredible rise for Rogers, who was playing for Middlesbrough before his move to Villa in 2024. His development accelerated rapidly under Unai Emery, leading to his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Rogers enjoyed a breakthrough tournament, notably starting in the semi-final against Argentina where he provided an assist for Anthony Gordon. This international experience, combined with his Premier League consistency, convinced Chelsea that he was the right profile to lead their new-look attack into the upcoming season.
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