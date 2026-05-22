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'It's Coming Home is a curse!' - Patrice Evra tells England fans they will WIN World Cup if they stop singing infamous chant
Southgate fell narrowly short - can Tuchel deliver?
Thomas Tuchel is the man charged with bringing six decades of trophy-chasing “hurt” to a close, with the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss the latest coach to sip from a chalice that many consider to be poisoned.
England certainly have the talent at their disposal to stake a serious claim for World Cup glory in 2026, but that has been the case at past tournaments - with the fabled ‘Golden Generation’ of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Co unable to turn potential into something more tangible.
Gareth Southgate came as close as anybody to getting England back in the winners’ enclosure and emulating the exploits of his fellow knight, Sir Alf Ramsey, but suffered World Cup semi-final heartache in 2018 and back-to-back European Championship final defeats in 2021 and 2024.
Tuchel has picked up that managerial baton and is hoping to run with it across North America and through to a final showdown at MetLife Stadium on the outskirts of New York. Said spectacle will take place on July 19, as the most prestigious of sporting prizes comes up for grabs.
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England fans urged to stop singing 'It's Coming Home'
England will be well supported throughout their quest to land a global crown, but do they need to rein in expectations - or at least keep more of a lid on them? Evra, who knows all about English fandom from his time at Old Trafford, believes that should be the case.
The 81-cap former France international, speaking in association with Stake, told GOAL when asked to give his assessment of the Three Lions’ World Cup chances: “England are always the favourites, then it's when they get to the semi-final or final, that's when they fall. I mean, they have a good record, in the Euros, England have the players.
“So now let's see Thomas Tuchel. Finally, they're going to look like a team. Always the one thing I'm asking to the English fans is, don't sing ‘It's Coming Home’. It’s a curse when they start singing it! That's when I know England will not win the trophy. If they don't sing ‘It’s Coming Home’, I think they're going to win the World Cup. This is a curse, like Arsenal for 22 years.”
Big decisions for Tuchel in World Cup squad selection
Arsenal have lifted their “curse”, with the Gunners landing the Premier League title this term for the first time since their fabled ‘Invincibles’ team went an entire top-flight campaign undefeated in 2003-04.
Several leading lights at Emirates Stadium are expected to make Tuchel’s 26-man World Cup squad. There are, however, a number of big decisions to make within that selection. One of those involves a two-time Premier League title winner in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Liverpool academy graduate is now on the books of Real Madrid, but has struggled to earn favour at international level and faces fierce competition in the right-back department from the likes of Reece James, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence.
Ben White has suffered an untimely injury, which should aid Alexander-Arnold's cause, and Evra is of the opinion that the buccaneering 27-year-old - who epitomises what a modern day full-back should be - is deserving of a seat on the plane that will soon be US-bound.
The one-time left-back added: “I love Trent. He can play in the middle. Of course it wasn't an easy season in Madrid but you need to adapt or whatever. He’s a player who can give service, there's those crosses, those long diagonals. Why not have him in the squad?”
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England aiming to capture global title in North America
Tuchel will reveal his World Cup squad in a matter of hours, with those that have made the cut and those that have missed out already being made aware of their respective fates - with some difficult phone calls taking place.
Whoever is called upon, England will fancy their chances of going deep into another tournament and allowing fans to get excited once again. It remains to be seen whether Evra’s advice regarding terrace song lists will be heeded or ignored.