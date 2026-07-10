How do you keep Erling Haaland quiet? Legendary England defender attempts to answer that question as Three Lions are given ‘key’ to World Cup quarter-final success

Quizzed on how you set about trying to contain performers of Haaland’s ilk, 59-cap former England centre-half Walker - speaking in association with World Cup betting - told GOAL: “Let's be fair, it's the World Cup, there's some fantastic footballers out there, so it's always going to be difficult.

“People like Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe, they don't always get involved in the game, but they've got that moment of brilliance. I think concentration is going to be the key when we play Norway. Because, as we all see, you can keep Haaland quiet for 98 minutes and the 99th minute he pops up and scores two goals. Concentration is going to be the key, and the unity.

“When you get a man sent off like we did [in the last-16 against Mexico], the collective unity of the team is what gets them the result. The individuals score goals, but the collective unity, you can see that everyone had bought into it: ‘We ain't coming off this pitch conceding the goal after [Jarell] Quansah got sent off’.

“I think that has got to buy into it. And once the whole team buys into it, like I saw when we played in the World Cup, that starts to escalate. As the rounds go, that unity becomes tighter, and I think that's what they've got to tap into.

“And it isn't about one defender marking Haaland, it's about everybody playing their part, everybody getting tight, everybody running in front, because you know he's a danger man.

“I don't think the whole game is about Haaland, not in the slightest. We've got to win our battles all over the pitch. But the unity, what they've tapped into against Mexico, they've got to bring that to the party also against Norway.”