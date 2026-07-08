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‘Wants to be the show-off’ - Jude Bellingham joins Wayne Rooney & Paul Gascoigne in exclusive England ‘big head’ club
Who else? Bellingham starring for England at 2026 World Cup
Quite remarkably, given how he has fared in North America, questions were asked of Bellingham’s mere presence in Thomas Tuchel’s squad heading into another major international tournament.
With Morgan Rogers providing plenty of competition in the No.10 department - and the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White being left at home - pressure was lumped onto the shoulders of a playmaking ‘Galactico’ from Real Madrid.
Bellingham, in the wake of his iconic “who else” celebration at Euro 2024, has shown once again that he remains a man for the big occasion - with a mockery being made of those that were quick to write him off. He opened his World Cup goal account for 2026 when firing England back in front during a 4-2 victory over Croatia that got them off to the best possible start.
It was he that broke the deadlock in a hard-fought clash with Panama, before truly coming into his own against Mexico in the last-16. A quickfire brace in that contest - which was played at altitude and in front of a passionate home support at the Azteca Stadium - helped the Three Lions to one of their most memorable successes at FIFA’s flagship event.
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Why Bellingham occupies same talent pool as Gazza & Rooney
Bellingham continues to deliver moments, with the 23-year-old able to produce flashes of match-altering brilliance in a manner akin to former enigmas Gazza and Rooney. Quizzed on whether England’s modern day magician enjoys such a standing, former defender Walker - speaking in association with Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “He comes to the party, Jude, in the important games, in the important moments. That's what Rooney does, that's what Gazza does, that's what all great players do.
“And he's a supreme athlete. He is the best athlete, probably in the world, in terms of the amount of running he can do and the power that he has from the first minute to the last minute. And more than anything, when Jude goes in the box, he goes in for one reason. He doesn't go in to make up the numbers, he goes in to get the goal. And I think that's a fantastic thing to have in your team, because the onus isn't just on Harry [Kane]. Jude will, in every game he plays, go to score a goal. And with his power, his athleticism and his will to win, it puts him in that category of the best in the world.”
Bellingham being a 'show-off' & a 'big head' is a good thing
Pressed further on whether Bellingham positively revels when being thrust under the brightest of spotlights, ex-Three Lions star Walker - who graced the 1990 World Cup - added: “Definitely. He is the main man. He revels in trying to be the main man. I think that's what inspires him. He wants to be the show-off, the big head.
“That's all good being the big head and the show-off, but you've got to be big-headed and show-off on the pitch. He does that, and that's his strength. I think when you try to curtail that, we call it arrogance in sport, you need arrogance. You try to curtail that from him, you're taking away half his game. Because there's plenty of players, we've all seen loads of players that are off the park, they've got the biggest mouth in the world, they're cocky, they walk around like they're the best footballers in the world. Come Saturday afternoon, when you're playing the real tough teams, the big teams, sometimes they go missing. Jude doesn't go missing.”
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Trophy hunters: Bellingham leading England's charge alongside Kane
Bellingham has not hidden or gone missing for England in their latest quest for global glory. If 60 years of hurt on the trophy front are to be brought to a close this summer, then he will be front and centre.
Others - such as a record goalscorer and talismanic captain Kane - are also playing their part, but it is a Birmingham native cut from the same cloth as Rooney and Gascoigne that has stepped up to become a driving force and put his unshakable confidence to the best possible use.
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