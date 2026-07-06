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Thomas Tuchel jokes about England captain Harry Kane taking Jarell Quansah red card appeal to President Donald Trump after seeing USMNT star Folarin Balogun escape ban
Tuchel baffled by Balogun decision
The England manager has expressed his confusion over the decision to allow USMNT striker Balogun to be eligible for their round-of-16 clash against Belgium. Balogun was sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but FIFA took the rare step of invoking article 27 of their disciplinary code to defer the suspension, effectively clearing him to play in the next rounds.
Tuchel voiced his frustration at the lack of consistency, highlighting that top officials had already reviewed the incident. "I think first of all, to be very clear, that it was not a red card," Tuchel said on Balogun. "But VAR got involved and obviously three people from VAR and the referee checked it and were of the opinion it is a yellow card so the decision is made. Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? And how far does this go now? It is just strange for me."
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The Trump connection
The controversy took a political turn following reports that Donald Trump had personally contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the Balogun situation. Following England's 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, Trump took to Truth Social to praise Harry Kane as a "GREAT player," prompting questions to Tuchel about whether his captain should use that influence to help team-mate Quansah.
The Leverkusen defender was sent off during the dramatic win over Mexico, and when asked if Kane could lobby the US President for a similar intervention, Tuchel quipped: "Maybe, that's a good starting point."
Questions over consistency and VAR
The England boss is particularly worried about where the line will be drawn if teams start appealing every decision they disagree with. "We just want to have consistency in the decisions," Tuchel explained. "So, is our yellow card after the first minute against Declan Rice... We can now debate endlessly. I think it is not a yellow card. Do we get this back? Does France get the yellow card back for [Michael] Olise [against Paraguay] which was not a yellow card?
"Where does this end? I don't know the rules. I am the wrong person to ask. I will wait and see what's coming. Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that. Where does this end now? Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card? Do we think it is not a red card or who thinks it? Where does this start and where does this end?"
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England face Quansah absence
While the USMNT prepares to welcome Balogun back into the fold, England must prepare for their next challenge without Quansah unless a similarly miraculous intervention occurs. The Royal Belgian Football Association has already described the Balogun news as "astonishing," and the ripple effects are being felt across the tournament camps.
Despite the off-field distractions and the Quansah dismissal, England's 3-2 win against Mexico secured their progression in the tournament. For now, the Three Lions must focus on the pitch, even if their manager can't help but joke about the bizarre political turns this World Cup is taking.
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