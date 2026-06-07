Federico Chiesa makes clear desire to return to Serie A as winger opens up on Liverpool struggles under Arne Slot

Chiesa's move to Liverpool was supposed to be the start of a glittering new chapter, but the reality has been far more complicated. Despite some early promise, the winger found himself increasingly on the periphery of the squad, finishing the season with just 726 minutes of action across all competitions. Speaking about his lack of involvement, the forward was candid about how his situation deteriorated under Slot.

"Since the beginning of 2026, I've played very little. I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn't leave; they needed me, also for numerical reasons. We were in a state of emergency. I understood the situation and I was left smiling," Chiesa told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere. I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last one, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see."