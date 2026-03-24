‘Fragile guy’ Federico Chiesa given transfer advice by Italian icon amid struggles for fitness and game time at Liverpool

Chiesa, on the back of becoming a European Championship winner with the Azzurri in 2021 and seeing his stock soar across stints with Fiorentina and Juventus, completed a cut-price move to Merseyside in the summer of 2024.

A £10 million ($13m) deal was considered to be quite the coup for Liverpool, given the 28-year-old’s pedigree, but questions regarding his injury record were never far away. Chiesa did not make his competitive debut for the Reds until mid-September and saw just 18 minutes of Premier League action before his first calendar year at Anfield came to a close.

Just 14 appearances were made during his debut campaign, which did deliver title glory under Arne Slot. Inevitable speculation regarding his future was sparked in 2025, with a retracing of steps to Serie A being mooted.

Chiesa ultimately opted to stay put, after seeing Luis Diaz depart, and 32 games have been graced this season. Starting berths do, however, remain in short supply and Liverpool are yet to see the best of a man that has registered just five goals for them.