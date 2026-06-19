‘The kid can score goals’ - Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s three biggest strengths highlighted by former Leeds boss as Everton injury issues are quickly forgotten

The England international striker was allowed to sever ties with Everton as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract. He had spent nine years on Merseyside, registering 71 goals through 273 appearances.

He was consistently around the 40-game mark between 2018 and 2021, but only passed 30 on one occasion through his last four seasons with the Toffees. Double figures on the goal front in Premier League competition also proved elusive after hitting that milestone in back-to-back campaigns when full of confidence and in peak physical condition.

Calvert-Lewin got very much back on track in 2025-26. Amid the questions of his ability to stay fit for an entire season, 39 games were graced across all competitions. He registered 15 goals, with 14 of those being recorded in top-flight action.

A crucial role was played in helping Leeds to survival in their first season back in the big time, while an international recall was earned some five years after his last outing for the Three Lions.