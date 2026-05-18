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USMNT & Derby star Patrick Agyemang backed to be ‘bargain’ alternative to £40m transfers for striker-needy Premier League teams - with Leeds potentially in the mix
Ten goals scored before injury dashed World Cup dream
Connecticut native Agyemang only moved to England ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, as a club-record sale for Charlotte FC took the powerful frontman away from MLS and over to the Championship.
The hard-working 25-year-old saw his Derby debut delayed by hernia surgery, and unsurprisingly it took a while for him to find top form after returning to full fitness. He did, however, become a regular source of end product for the Rams during a winter of content.
Agyemang quickly learned how to handle the physical demands of life in the English second tier, with his imposing frame being put to the best possible use. Having hit his stride, an unfortunate Achilles injury brought his debut campaign at Pride Park to a screeching halt in April - preventing him from aiding what proved to be a frustrating play-off bid.
Home World Cup dreams have been dashed in the cruellest of fashions, but Agyemang will be back with a point to prove and more international recognition to chase down. It remains to be seen which colours he will be wearing at club level when heading down that path.
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Will Agyemang attract Premier League transfer interest?
There has been talk of Premier League interest being shown, with former Rams defender Dorigo - who has seen a 2026 Champions League final guide drop ahead of another showpiece event that is fast approaching - telling GOAL when asked of Agyemang is destined for a top-flight move: “Anytime you get a striker scoring goals and trying to pick up a bit of a bargain, because that's the difficulty, trying to get a striker in the local market for the Premier League - you're talking 30, 40 million. So trying to pick up someone that's on the way up, going to improve, will be attractive, no doubt.
“You look at the likes of last season's Sunderland and how many players they bought and they got a lot of that right. There'll be other teams out there thinking, ‘OK, we have got to try and do the same’.
“You look at Coventry, Ipswich, whoever else comes up, they're going to have to have big, big changes in their squads as well. So it'll be interesting to see who they go for. But I'm sure he'll be on the list of players.”
Could Leeds be in the hunt for an American forward?
Leeds - another of Dorigo’s former clubs - are also expected to be in the hunt for another forward this summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has fared admirably at Elland Road, but the Whites will want to add greater depth to their attacking ranks.
They were heavily linked with Josh Sargent in the recent past, with Dorigo adding when asked if another American striker could now register on the radar in West Yorkshire: “That's where the [Joel] Piroe thing will be interesting to see how that works out.
“I think Leeds this summer's going to be interesting. I'm going to be watching as well, like everyone else, thinking, ‘OK, what's our ambition?’ And what I do know is that the ambition is to keep improving and spend as wisely, as much as we can.
“I think the recruitment team deserves a lot of praise because they didn't go and get the 30, 40 million player, but they got the 18 million in [Anton] Stach, the [Jaka] Bijol at 15, 16 and they proved really, really valuable. I think also you've got to look at the ones that stepped up as well, the ones that you thought ‘can they raise their game to the Premier League level?’
“[Jayden] Bogle, I'm talking about him being one of them. He's been tremendous. I suppose Joe Rodon is another one. He, again, has been amazing. I suppose the big one that has gone to another level was [Ethan] Ampadu, as a leader, he's been brilliant.
“So we've had some that have stepped up and I think we've bought some really smart players that are now worth more. So if we can get that percentage right again this coming window, I think we'll be in good shape. But I have confidence in what they’ve done. They've been, the recruitment team, pretty impressive.”
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Agyemang represents value for money at the right price
Leeds are assured of Premier League football next season, having fended off the threat of relegation with plenty of room to spare. Dorigo is right to point out that the challenge facing them now is how best to kick on and cement a standing among the elite.
Agyemang may well form part of those plans, but he will represent a risk of sorts given the serious nature of the injury that he is currently recovering from and the lack of experience that he boasts in Europe. He could, however, prove to be a shrewd addition for someone if the price is right.