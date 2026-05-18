USMNT & Derby star Patrick Agyemang backed to be ‘bargain’ alternative to £40m transfers for striker-needy Premier League teams - with Leeds potentially in the mix

Leeds - another of Dorigo’s former clubs - are also expected to be in the hunt for another forward this summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has fared admirably at Elland Road, but the Whites will want to add greater depth to their attacking ranks.

They were heavily linked with Josh Sargent in the recent past, with Dorigo adding when asked if another American striker could now register on the radar in West Yorkshire: “That's where the [Joel] Piroe thing will be interesting to see how that works out.

“I think Leeds this summer's going to be interesting. I'm going to be watching as well, like everyone else, thinking, ‘OK, what's our ambition?’ And what I do know is that the ambition is to keep improving and spend as wisely, as much as we can.

“I think the recruitment team deserves a lot of praise because they didn't go and get the 30, 40 million player, but they got the 18 million in [Anton] Stach, the [Jaka] Bijol at 15, 16 and they proved really, really valuable. I think also you've got to look at the ones that stepped up as well, the ones that you thought ‘can they raise their game to the Premier League level?’

“[Jayden] Bogle, I'm talking about him being one of them. He's been tremendous. I suppose Joe Rodon is another one. He, again, has been amazing. I suppose the big one that has gone to another level was [Ethan] Ampadu, as a leader, he's been brilliant.

“So we've had some that have stepped up and I think we've bought some really smart players that are now worth more. So if we can get that percentage right again this coming window, I think we'll be in good shape. But I have confidence in what they’ve done. They've been, the recruitment team, pretty impressive.”