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‘Too early’ - Manchester United ruled out of Premier League title race by former star that captured four crowns under Sir Alex Ferguson
Mourinho & Amorim failed to replicate Ferguson's success
Grand plans for the short and long-term future are being drawn up, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS co-ownership group ready to break ground on a £2 billion new stadium project that will deliver a ‘Wembley of the North’ to Manchester.
Board members have also been happy to air ‘Project 150’ dreams in public, with United eager to see their men’s and women’s teams deliver domestic dominance before a landmark anniversary for the club is celebrated.
In the Premier League department, no tangible success has been savoured since Sir Alex Ferguson headed off into retirement back in 2013. He delivered 13 titles to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, and a couple of Champions League trophies, but following in the legendary Scot’s footsteps has proved to be an almost impossible task.
David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have all failed to get United back on the loftiest of domestic perches, with that challenge now being undertaken by Carrick.
He has returned elite European competition to Old Trafford and is working on reinforcing his squad during another transfer window. Some have suggested that a few shrewd additions could have United eyeing top spot once more.
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Will Man Utd be Premier League title contenders in 2026-27?
Quizzed on whether the Red Devils can overtake ‘noisy neighbours’ City and complete their transformation from pretenders into contenders, Silvestre - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I don't think they're going to look at it this way to be honest. They've [City] been the best team in Manchester for a number of years and it doesn't really matter, what matters is to grow from last season and to become a bigger force, to be more consistent and be able to perform well in all the competitions.
“For the club to find some stability with Michael Carrick, if City is above or below, it doesn't matter I think for the fans - only on derby days it matters. At the end of the league, what matters is the Champions League, you're there in the Champions League, you make progress towards winning the league at some point.
“I don't think the team is ready to compete for the title. Certainly not at the beginning of the season, you can't put them in a title race, it's too early.”
Transfer talk: Red Devils strengthening from back to front
United strengthened their attacking unit with some big spending in the summer of 2025 - as the likes of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo were acquired. Midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have been snapped up in the latest window.
Asked if recruitment drives now need to focus on the Red Devils’ backline, former defender Silvestre added: “Centre-half is not the strongest position but they need to have everybody fit. I think it wasn't that bad, actually last year the issue was you didn't get a pair that was playing week in, week out due to injuries. I think they can find stability with one. I think they've got enough quality to go through the season.
“Full-backs? I think you need to give the guys another chance this season to perform and to respond to the Champions League season, to the Premier League season. I think there is quality, I'm not too much concerned about the back four at the moment.”
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Shrewd recruitment could make Man Utd serious challengers again
United are well stocked in the centre-half department, but keeping everybody fit and fielding a settled unit has proved difficult of late. Another blow has been suffered there after seeing Lisandro Martinez hobble out of the 2026 World Cup final with Argentina.
Further business on the transfer front is expected before the next deadline passes on September 1, with the Red Devils seeking to assemble a squad that can prove Silvestre and any other doubters wrong - with collective sights being locked on the very top of the Premier League table.
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