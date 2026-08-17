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Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Overview

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Gattuso apologises after Lazio suffer shock Coppa Italia exit

Gennaro Gattuso has offered a sincere apology after Lazio suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Mantova in the Coppa Italia round of 64 at the Stadio Olimpico. The newly appointed coach took full responsibility for the early cup exit, urging his squad to remain united and work in silence before their gruelling Serie A campaign gets underway.

G. GattusoLazio
FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Inter confirm Chivu contract extension

Inter Milan have officially announced that head coach Cristian Chivu has signed a contract extension that will keep him at San Siro until 2028. The former Nerazzurri defender has been rewarded for a sensational debut season in the dugout that saw the club secure both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.

C. ChivuInter
SS Lazio v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Sarri threatens to boycott Roma derby

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has reiterated his threat to boycott the upcoming Derby della Capitale after league organisers confirmed a controversial kick-off time. The veteran tactician has left the club's hierarchy in a difficult position by suggesting he will simply refuse to attend the high-stakes clash against Roma.

M. SarriLazio
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

Coppa Italia, fixtures & results

Wednesday 2 September
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
Hellas Verona badge
Hellas Verona
VER
2
FT
Monday 14 September
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
Sudtirol badge
Sudtirol
SUD
0
FT
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Pisa badge
Pisa
PIS
0
FT
Monday 30 November
Inter badge
Inter
INT
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
Tuesday 1 December
Como badge
Como
COM
Cremonese badge
Cremonese
CRE
Wednesday 2 December
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund440092712
W
W
W
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich43101421210
W
W
D
W
3Fribourg crestFribourg4310123910
D
W
W
W
4Augsbourg crestAugsbourg421111657
L
D
W
W
5Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen421110557
W
D
W
L
More

Betting spotlight

Argentina vs Bolivia Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips
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Frequently asked questions

Juventus hold the record for the most wins in the Coppa Italia. The Turin side have lifted the title for a total of 15 times. Their first win in the competition came in the 1937-38 season.

The Coppa Italia features a total of 44 teams in the annual competition. The first-ever edition of Coppa Italia took place in 1922, which featured 38 teams.

Pietro Vierchowod holds the record for most appearances in the Coppa Italia with 116 appearances. Vierchowod represented seven different clubs across his career

Alessandro Altobelli holds the record for most Coppa Italia goals with 56 goals in 94 appearances. Altobelli played for three different clubs in the competition across his career.

Some of the legendary players to have featured in the competition's history are Diego Maradona, Cirstiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldni, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, etc.

Some famous managers who have been in charge of an Italian outfit in the Coppa Italia are Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Didier Deschamps, etc.