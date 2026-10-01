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Bundesliga

Bundesliga Overview

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27

Neuer's heir? Bayern eye shock move for former Arsenal goalkeeper

Bayern Munich are reportedly stepping up their efforts to secure a long-term succession plan for Manuel Neuer, with a former Arsenal star emerging as a shock candidate. The Bundesliga giants are scanning the market for experienced reinforcements to stabilise their goalkeeping department as their legendary number one approaches the twilight of his career.

TransfersBayern Munich
Germany Training Session And Press Conference

Schlotterbeck out of Germany games

Jurgen Klopp's start to life as Germany manager has hit another roadblock following the news that Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the current international break. The Borussia Dortmund defender was forced to withdraw from the squad after sustaining a significant injury during a final training session.

N. SchlotterbeckGermany
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

Bundesliga, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Elversberg badge
Elversberg
ELV
0
FT
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
3
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
FT
Thursday 8 October
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
Friday 9 October
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund440092712
W
W
W
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich43101421210
W
W
D
W
3Freiburg crestFreiburg4310123910
D
W
W
W
4Augsburg crestAugsburg421111657
L
D
W
W
5Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen421110557
W
D
W
L
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Betting spotlight

Why Parma are value for Serie A relegation after Cuesta’s sacking
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Bayern Munich are the most decorated team in the history of Bundesliga with 32 top-flight titles to their name. Their most recent title came in the 2022-23 season, which was their 11th straight league title.

There are 18 teams in the current format of the Bundesliga. Bundesliga, as we know it today, was formed in 1962 with the 1963-64 season being the first-ever season. It began with 16 teams, but was expanded to 18 teams ahead of the 1965-66 season.

Karl-Heinz 'Charly' Korbel, with 602 appearances to his name, holds the record for making the most appearances in Bundesliga history. The defender achieved this feat with just one club: Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gerd Muller, inarguably the greatest German forward of all-time, is Bundesliga's all-time leading goalscorer with 365 goals to his name in 427 appearances. All his goals came in a Bayern Munich jersey.

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has registered the most assists in Bundesliga history, with 207 and counting.

Former German defender Klaus Fitchel is the oldest player ever to play in the Bundesliga. Fitchel was aged 43 years and 184 days when he played for Schalke on the final matchday of the 1987-88 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and one day, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to play in the league, when he came on for Erling Haaland in the 2020-21 season in a game against Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Ilkay Gundogan, Stefan Effenberg, Toni Kroos, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Arjen Robben are some of the most famous players to have played in the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann, Jupp Heynckes, Ralf Rangnick, Thomas Tuchel, Otto Rehhagel, Matthias Sammer, and Giovanni Trapattoni are some of the most famous managers to have managed a Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund's electrifying stadium Signal Iduna Park is the biggest stadium in the Bundesliga with a capacity of 81.365.

Harry Kane's €95 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 is Bundesliga's most expensive transfer of all-time.