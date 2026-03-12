How to Claim Tote’s Cheltenham’s Day 3 Offer

Click the link to begin your registration on the Totesport sportsbook website. Complete the sign-up form with your personal details. Finish the identity verification process. Choose a preferred username and create a strong password. No promo code is required to claim the Totesport Cheltenham welcome offer. Place your first bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) on any Cheltenham Festival race. Once your bet qualifies, you’ll receive £20 in Tote Credit and a £20 free sports bet. Use your free bets on any Cheltenham Festival race of your choice.

Cheltenham Day 3 Preview

It’s the halfway point of the Cheltenham Festival, as the course switches from the old to the new track.

The 15:20 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, a championship event for long-distance hurdlers, is the day’s headline race. Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo is priced as the race’s favourite with Tote odds of 3/1 (4.00).

Teahupoo’s career has been impressive. The 9-year-old horse has won 14 of its 21 runs and has finished inside the top three of each of the last three Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle events.

The Elliott-trained horse will receive competition from Kabral Du Mathan and Ma Shantou, neither of whom has previously finished inside the race’s top three.

Beyond the headline race, Willie Mullins looks to win his 12th Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at 14:40, with the trainer’s Jade De Grugy priced at 3/1 (4.00). However, Elliott will be confident that Teahupoo is not his only headline maker of the day, with Wodhooh being priced at ⅘ (1.80).

Beating a Mullins-trained horse in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle is a daunting task, yet Wodhooh could make it look effortless. The French horse has won nine of its previous 10 hurdle races, finishing in second place on the only occasion when it wasn’t victorious.

Mullins could already have a winner earlier in the day, with Bambino Fever entering the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle as the 11/10 favourite. Meanwhile, Mullins’ Fact to File, who races in the 16:00 Ryanair Chase, can be backed at 4/6 (1.67).

That event precedes the day’s two final races: The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle and The Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

Supremely West can be backed at 7/2 (4.50) to win the Network Hurdle, while Nicky Henderson’s Jeriko Du Reponet is the favourite to win the day’s final race, with odds of 7/2 (4.50).

Tote’s £30 Cheltenham Day 3 Offer - Key Details

Tote Cheltenham Day 3 Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £20 Tote Credit and £20 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

