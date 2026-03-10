Best Cheltenham Betting Offers 2026

bet365

Bet365 is among the UK’s most reputable sportsbooks. Its 4.7-star-rated mobile app is used by approximately 2.5 million UK bettors each month. The Stoke-on-Trent platform’s generous Cheltenham Festival betting offers make its appeal understandable.

New users can earn £30 in free bets from the sportsbook’s sign-up offer. Bettors must sign up to the sportsbook before placing a qualifying wager with minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20). Free bets will be applied to the user’s account immediately after the conclusion of their qualifying wager as 5 x £5 tokens.

However, an industry standard seven-day expiry date is applied to all free bets, meaning users must spend their tokens on the Cheltenham Festival or other sporting events within the next week.

Fortunately, bet365 covers Cheltenham Festival extensively with winner and each-way odds available on all 28 races. Position Payout, a recently implemented alternative to each-way betting, displays a user’s potential returns depending on whether their horse finishes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th.

Other impressive features include Best Odds Guaranteed, Bet Boosts, Racing Value, and Winning Boosts.

Betfred

Betfred was formed in 1967, growing to become among the UK’s most established sportsbooks. Throughout its 59 years of trading, the sportsbook has been synonymous with horse racing, and bettors will enjoy Betfred’s award-winning service ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

The UK sportsbook offers new bettors £40 in free bets when they place an initial wager of £10. Bettors should be aware that the offer does have additional terms and conditions.

Qualifying wagers must be placed on sports markets with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), slightly higher than the equivalent initial bets with rival sportsbooks, such as bet365. Free bets are distributed as 2 x £10 to use on any sports events, including this week’s Cheltenham Festival, and 2 x £10 Accas.

Free bets are credited within 10 hours of the qualifying wager’s settlement and expire seven days after being issued. While the seven-day expiry date might feel restrictive, the timeframe is perfect for this week’s Cheltenham Festival and Premier League action.

If free bets are spent before the end of race week, Betfred offers several enticing promotions, including ‘Non-runner? No problem’, to keep users engaged throughout the festival.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet is the sportsbook of Sky Sports, one of the UK’s most prominent horse racing broadcasters. The sportsbook is typically used on a pristine 4.6-star mobile app or desktop platform, offering a £40 free bet deal to new users.

Unlike other offers, which typically stipulate users place a qualifying wager often exceeding £10, Sky Bet’s new user deal unlocks immediately after a £0.05 bet is placed. There are few, if any, alternative free bet promotions which require such a modest introductory bet.

Free bets are credited as four £10 bets, and bettors must use each token within 30 days of it being applied to their account.

The risk-free offer is flexible, too; free bets can be spent on any single or each-way market, excluding virtuals, meaning bettors can spend outstanding credits on other sports events after the Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday.

Tote

bet365, Sky Bet, Betfred, and Paddy Power are household names. As such, many bettors have already taken advantage of their lucrative sign-up offers. However, bettors may not have previously used Tote, a UKGC-licensed pool betting operator that offers £30 in free bets ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Bettors must place a wager of £10 with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to receive a £20 Tote credit and a £10 free bet, which can be used on horse racing, football, and rugby, among several other popular sports. Free bets expire after seven days.

However, Tote’s appeal extends beyond a generous sign-up offer. The UK sportsbook returns stakes of up to £10 as a free bet when bettors lose by one place. If a bettor backs Old Park Star with a £10 wager and the Irish horse finishes second, they receive their £10 stake back as a free bet.

Tote also offers odds boosts for selected events and multi-leg outcomes. Among the most alluring options offered by the sportsbook is Majborough to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase at enhanced odds of 10/11 (1.91), previously priced as 4/6 (1.50).

Paddy Power

Few bookmakers are as closely linked to Cheltenham as Paddy Power. From commercials filmed at Prestbury Park featuring Colm Meany to official partnerships on various races, Paddy Power is always prevalent at the Cheltenham Festival.

As such, the sportsbook is offering numerous horse racing-related offers this week. Most notably, new users receive £30 in free bets after placing their first £5 wager with the sportsbook. Qualifying wagers must have minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) and can be placed on any sports market.

In addition to the £30 offer, both existing and new users can secure a free bet of between £1 and £50 on any Cheltenham Festival race on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Each user is only entitled to one free bet within this promotion, which is separate from the £30 sign-up offer.

Meanwhile, Eliminator – a free-to-play game offered by Paddy Power – is giving away over £1 million across race week. Bettors can secure a share of £250,000 by predicting several outcomes correctly across six races on a Cheltenham race day. The prize pot is shared among other claimants who also predicted several outcomes correctly.

Paddy Power also offers an extra place promotion for each-way wagers on selected races across the festival.

William Hill

William Hill’s welcome offer is a straightforward promotion aimed at new UK sportsbook customers who want to try the platform with a relatively small initial commitment. The structure is simple: deposit £10, place a £10 qualifying single bet at minimum odds of 1/2, and the bookmaker rewards you with £40 in free bets. Instead of one large token, the bonus is split into four £10 free bets, which can help new players spread their selections across different events or markets.

One of the strongest aspects of this offer is its low entry point. Requiring only a £10 stake makes it accessible for casual bettors who want to test the sportsbook without risking a large bankroll.

The minimum odds requirement is also reasonable compared with many competing offers, meaning users do not need to take extreme risks just to trigger the reward. Once credited, the free bets are valid for seven days, giving customers enough time to plan their wagers rather than rushing into quick picks.

However, there are a few limitations to keep in mind. The free bets must be used as four separate £10 wagers, and they cannot be applied to virtual sports markets.

Certain deposit methods are also excluded, which may be inconvenient for some players who prefer specific payment options. As with most free bet promotions, only the winnings from the free bet stakes are returned, not the stake itself.

Overall, William Hill’s welcome offer delivers solid value for new sportsbook users who want a low-risk introduction. While the payment restrictions and seven-day expiry may require a little planning, the combination of a small qualifying bet and £40 in free bet value makes it a competitive and appealing starting promotion for new bettors exploring the platform for the first time.

Unibet

Unibet’s welcome offer is one of the more straightforward promotions available to new sports bettors, combining a simple qualifying bet with a solid batch of free bets.

New customers who opt in and place a £10+ wager at minimum odds of 2.0+ (1/1) receive £30 in free bets once the qualifying bet settles. The structure is easy to understand and doesn’t require complicated staking steps, which makes it appealing for casual punters as well as experienced racing fans preparing for the build-up to the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Importantly, the free bets are credited quickly and can be used across a wide range of horse racing markets, giving users plenty of flexibility when targeting the biggest races of the jumps season.

Cheltenham is one of the standout opportunities to maximise the value of this promotion. Unibet traditionally provides extensive markets on every race across the four days, including early prices, enhanced place terms, and a variety of specials tied to headline contests like the Champion Hurdle, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, and the Gold Cup.

Using the free bets on these markets allows new customers to spread risk across multiple selections or take bigger price swings on outsiders that often define the Festival.

Another advantage during Cheltenham week is how frequently Unibet layers extra race-specific promotions. These can include boosted odds on popular runners, money-back offers if a horse finishes second or third, and enhanced place races on handicaps where big fields create attractive each-way angles.

When combined with the £30 in free bets, the overall welcome package becomes particularly useful for punters planning to get involved across the full Cheltenham schedule. Rather than committing large cash stakes, bettors can use the free bets to explore different race types and betting strategies throughout the meeting.

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview: Kopek Des Bordes Headlines Opening Day

Cheltenham’s Festival gets going again this afternoon, delivering a schedule of seven races. Proceedings open in fashion with the two-mile Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the curtain-raiser set to begin at 13:20.

Old Park Star, a six-year-old from the yard of Nicky Henderson, heads into the 19-runner contest as the 2/1 (3.00) market leader with bet365. The gelding arrives in form after landing each of his last three hurdle outings. Among the challengers are Mighty Park, available at 11/4 (3.75), and Talk the Talk, currently quoted at 9/2 (5.50).

40 minutes afterwards, at 14:00, attention turns to the Grade 1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase. First staged in 1946, the race most recently went to Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie.

Lulamba, who has tackled fences only once before, nevertheless heads the betting, with bet365 listing the runner at 11/8 (2.38). The Stoke-on-Trent bookmaker places Kopek Des Bordes next in the market, offering odds of 6/4 (2.50).

Race three on the card is the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 14:40, an event that often proves tricky to predict. bet365 lists the four-year-old Saratoga as favourite at 4/1 (5.00). Several others sit in the market, including Winston Junior and Manlaga, both trading at prices shorter than 10/1 (11.00).

Twenty minutes later, at 15:20, runners line up for the Ultima Handicap Chase, another open affair. Jagwar, successful in four of seven previous chase appearances, starts as joint-favourite at 5/1 (6.00). The French contender’s main opposition is expected from Iroko, also priced at 5/1 (6.00), having finished in the first two in six of ten chase outings.

The Champion Hurdle follows at 16:00 and represents the meeting’s first championship contest. The New Lion is installed as favourite, with bettors able to take 15/8 (2.88). Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead are also in the mix.

At 16:40 the Plate Handicap Chase, the penultimate race on the programme, gets underway. McLaurey and Madara share favouritism for the 17-fence contest, each available at 4/1 (5.00). Racing then wraps up with the National Hunt Novices Handicap Chase at 17:20.

Backmersackme, a seven-year-old trained in Ireland, tops the market at 4/1 (5.00). Wade Out and Newton Tornado are among runners expected to make bids.

Cheltenham Betting Offers Explained

Terms such as Money Back, Best Odds Guaranteed, and Enhanced Odds are frequently used on betting sites – but what do they actually mean and how do they benefit bettors?

Free Bets

Free bet promotions typically require bettors to place a qualifying wager that meets specific terms and conditions, such as a £10 bet with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) on any sports market, to secure the advertised bonus, often exceeding £30.

Such promotions can only be redeemed once and are only available to new customers. Bettors who utilised a sign-up offer from bet365, Betfred, Sky Bet, or any other prominent sportsbook several years ago, but have not engaged with the platform since, are ineligible for the promotion.

Some free bet sign-up offers include stipulations on the type of market bettors can use their bonus stake on. For example, some sign-up offers are Premier League, Acca, or casino-specific. Each of the offers included in our list can be used on Cheltenham Festival markets.

Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and are not returned on winning wagers. For example, if Mydaddypaddy was backed with a £1 stake at 9/1 (10.00) on a free bet offer, bettors would receive returns of £9, rather than the £10 they’d receive on a traditional cash wager.

Money Back Offers

Marginally losing out on securing substantial winnings can be agonising. Particularly in horse racing, when the margins between winning and losing a bet can be as minuscule as a nose or a head at the finish line. Fortunately, many sportsbooks offer money-back offers to alleviate the pain in such scenarios.

Tote, among other high-profile sportsbooks, returns stakes of up to £10 as a free wager when a horse finishes second on a win bet. While the bettor does not receive any winnings and cannot withdraw their free bet token, they’re ultimately rewarded with a second chance to back a horse successfully after their near miss.

Like on sign-up offers, free bet tokens may have restrictions on the type of market, event, or odds they can be utilised on.

Enhanced Odds

Several sportsbooks are advertising Enhanced Odds on their Cheltenham Festival markets, helping bettors to secure high-value odds. Depending on the sportsbook, the event, and the market, odds can be enhanced by as little as around 5% or as substantially as roughly 50%.

On many occasions, Enhanced Odds are available on multi-leg wagers, rewarding bettors for selecting several outcomes within the same event. For example, Tote offers enhanced odds of 2/1 (3.00) on Bambino Fever and Fact to File both to win. Without the promotion, the two-leg selection is priced at 7/4 (2.75).

Some sportsbooks display the original odds in decimal places, and list enhanced odds fractionally, making it harder for bettors to determine the extent to which they’re securing additional value. In such cases, bettors should use an odds conversion calculator to understand whether the value has been enhanced considerably or marginally.

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers - Which bookies offer Best Odds Guaranteed?

Betting lines can move rapidly ahead of horse racing events, particularly during high-liquidity events, such as the Cheltenham Festival. A bettor might back Ballyfad at 12/1, only for their odds to increase to 14/1 by the time the market closes.

Without Best Odds Guaranteed offers, such line movement can be frustrating for bettors, who do not receive the same value on the same horse as other bettors who made the selection later in the market.

However, several sportsbooks now offer Best Odds Guaranteed on selected or all Cheltenham Festival races. William Hill, Paddy Power, Sky Bet, bet365, Ladbrokes, and BOYLE Sports, among several other sportsbooks, offer Best Odds Guaranteed on the Cheltenham Festival when certain conditions are met.

Best Odds Guaranteed is often only compatible with cash wagers and cannot be utilised on free bet promotions.

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers - Which bookies offer extra places?

Each-way betting is perhaps more prevalent in horse racing than it is in any other sport. During each-way wagers, bettors place two equal stakes: one backing the horse to win and another backing it to finish within a pre-agreed place range, such as the top three.

Extra place promotions extend the place range by a single place. For example, if Sober Glory finished 4th on an each-way wager which required the horse to finish within the top three to secure a return, the bet would be unsuccessful – unless an extra place promotion was applied.

Several sportsbooks, including Betfred, Paddy Power, William Hill, and Unibet, are offering extra place promotions ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Alternatively, bet365’s Each Way Extra enables bettors to select the place range within each-way wagers. While most sportsbooks offer specific place ranges, such as top three or top four four, bet365 allows users to personalise their range.

How to claim your Cheltenham betting offer

Most free bet offers are effortless to redeem and require a similar sign-up process. On most sportsbooks, following these steps will ensure bettors can utilise free bet offers in minutes:

Click any link on this page to your desired sportsbook, after reviewing sign-up offers and available promotions Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account or make a smaller deposit with Sky Bet. Place a £10 bet, or one as insubstantial as £0.05 with Sky Bet, on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher If you're using bet365’s sign-up offer, qualifying wagers can be placed on markets with minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20) You’ll then qualify for free bets of between £30 - £50, depending on the sportsbook Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Best Cheltenham Free Bets and Betting Offers FAQs

What is the best Cheltenham betting offer for new users?

The best Cheltenham betting offer depends on the bettor’s preferences. Platforms like bet365, Sky Bet, Betfred, Paddy Power, and Tote all offer free bet promotions between £30 and £40, though the qualifying wager requirements and expiry periods vary.

How do Cheltenham free bet offers work?

Most Cheltenham offers require bettors to place a qualifying wager – usually around £5 or £10 at minimum odds such as 1/1 (2.00) – to unlock free bets. These bonuses must typically be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

What is Best Odds Guaranteed in horse racing betting?

Best Odds Guaranteed ensures that if a bettor backs a horse at a certain price and the starting price is higher, the bookmaker will pay out winnings at the better odds. This promotion usually applies to cash bets rather than free bet stakes.

Do bookmakers offer Cheltenham promotions for existing customers?

Yes. Many bookmakers run additional promotions during the Cheltenham Festival for existing users, including enhanced odds, extra places on each-way bets, free-to-play games, and money-back offers if a horse finishes second.