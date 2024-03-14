Cheltenham Day 3 Offer: £60 in Free Bets with BetMGM for St Patrick's Thursday

Claim the BetMGM Cheltenham Day 3 Offer to score £60 in free bets ahead of today's seven race schedule on St Patrick's Thursday.

How to Claim your Cheltenham Day 3 BetMGM Offer

Players are able to claim £60 in free thanks to BetMGM's brilliant new sign-up offer, with users then able to use these on Day 3 of Cheltenham festival.

The offer itself takes mere minutes to claim, with players just needing to follow the steps listed below in order to get involved:

Head over to the BetMGM site through the link above Hit ‘the Sign Up’ option Enter personal details including email, phone number and address Choose your Username and password to finish this process Deposit £10 Place £10 on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once this is settled the £60 in free bets will be accredited This will comes as 4 x £10 horse racing bets and 2 x £10 accumulator bets All of which can be used on the day 3 action at Cheltenham These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

With BetMGM only having launched at the end of last year, this is their very first Cheltenham festival in the UK, and as such they want it to go off with a bang.

Is this the best Cheltenham Day 3 Offer available?

For any players looking for the best value for money, the BetMGM offer is certainly the best out there, as they have outstripped all other betting sites in terms of bonus amounts.

The £60 is the highest set of free bets available to be claimed in the UK right now, more than the likes of William Hill, Betfred, Coral and bet365.

This stands all players in truly excellent stead, as they will have a wealth of funds to play on day 3 of the festival with, able to place £10 bets on four of the seven races, whilst two accumulators can go alongside this, offering great value in the process.

£30 to £40 is the norm in the UK for welcome offers, with BetMGM breaking the mould with their sign up bonus, providing their users with the highest set of free bets, which in our book is always a good thing.

Cheltenham Day 3 Preview

Turners Novice Chase - 13:30 (2m4f)

The first race of the day pits two well-backed 7-year-olds against each other as Facile Vega (@9/4) goes head-to-head with Grey Dawning (@9/4). Sharjah (@22/1) has caught the eye of a few about the paddock, for those looking for a longer shot.

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle - 14:10 (3m)

A difficult-to-pick 20-horse field comes to a head in the 14:10 race, as Cuthbert Dibble and Le Milos lead the betting at 5/1 and 11/2 respectively. With so many runners however and BetMGm paying 6 places this may be a better lookout, with our eyes trained on Gabbys Cross at 8/1.

Ryanair Chase - 14:50 (2m4½f)

Envoi Allen is the hot favourite in the Ryanair Chase at 9/4, but he is currently one of the longest-odds favourites we have. However, few others are truly fancied in this race, with Blanbridge the next closest challenger at 5/1.

Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle - 15:30 (3m)

The big race of the day, The Stayers Hurdle looks set to go off with Teahupoo as a firm favourite, at 6/4. Sir Gerhard (@13/2) is fancied to challenge but will fall off at the last, unable to hold pace with the impressive Gordon Elliot horse.

Willie Mullins has had his way, for the most part, up till now, but his dominance looks set to come to an end in this one.

A past and proven winner Sire Du Berlais (@10/1) is also running in this one, but aged 12 and with a couple of tough results under his belt, one wonders if he is the same horse as years gone by.

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase - 16:10 (2m4½f)

Clear winners are going to be tough to find in this one, with Theater Man (@7/2) and Crebilly (@9/2) moving constantly through the betting. However, with BetMGM paying 5 places, we are looking at Arctic Bresil (@8/1) as our E/W lookout.

Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 16:50 (2m1f)

The sixth race of the day again looks to be a tough one to call, but Brighterdaysahead, at 10/11, is out first odds on favourite of the day but is being closed in on by Jade de Grugy, at 7/4. A small field makes places difficult also, but with Rachel Blackmore riding Birdie Or Bust, at 11/1, this could be a good option.

Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 17:30 (3m2f)

Our final race of the day boasts another massive field, 24 runners, but with BetMGM offering five places, this looks to be the way to go. Dom Of Mary and Bowtogreatness, both at 16/1, prices that are certainly enough to tempt us to look their way for an E/W bet.

All odds in this article are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.