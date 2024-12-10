Our football expert offers his RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Champions League clash this Tuesday.

Aston Villa are in a decent position to bag a top-eight finish in the Champions League but they could be in for a tight encounter at RB Leipzig even though the German side have lost all five of their games in this season’s competition.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Morgan Rogers to have more than 1.5 shots @ 11/8 with bet365

Youri Tielemans to commit more than 1.5 fouls @ 11/8 with bet365

Villa have done well to keep things tight

RB Leipzig are fourth in the Bundesliga, but it has still been a disappointing season for them so far, especially in the Champions League where they have lost all five of their matches.

It will take more than a cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a league victory over struggling Holstein Kiel to suggest they have turned the corner after a six-match winless run, so confidence is likely to be low.

Opponents Aston Villa are unlikely to be full of beans either, having lost their last four away matches as they have found it difficult to juggle their domestic and European commitments.

However, they have defended well in the Champions League, conceding only from a penalty by Club Brugge in five games, so there could be fewer than three goals on their trip to Germany.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Rogers will not be scared to have a go

Forward Morgan Rogers has been one of the big pluses for Aston Villa this season and he is capable of making a big impression in Tuesday’s match.

Rogers has had a total of nine efforts at goal in five Champions League performances this term and has had more than one shot in three of those matches.

The 22-year-old has had three attempts in his last two Premier League games against Brentford and Southampton - he scored his fourth league goal of the season in the 3-1 win over the Bees - so his confidence should be high.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Morgan Rogers to have more than 1.5 shots @ 11/8 with bet365

Tielemans could be value in fouls market

No Aston Villa player has accumulated more fouls in the Premier League than Youri Tielemans and the Belgian midfielder could be at the heart of the action again in Leipzig.

Tielemans was pulled up by the referee three times in Villa’s most recent Champions League game when he earned a yellow card in the goalless draw against Juventus and it would not be a surprise if he committed at least two indiscretions in his latest European encounter.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Bet 3: Youri Tielemans to commit more than 1.5 fouls @ 11/8 with bet365