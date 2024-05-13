Star Sports Sign Up Offer & Promo Code: May 2024

Learn about the Star Sports sign up offers that lets players claim up to £25 back in free bets if their first bet loses, as well as 25 free spins.

Star Sports Sign Up Offer - May 2024

How to Claim your Star Sports Sign Up Offer

The Star Sports sign up offer is simple and straightforward to claim, with it taking mere minutes between creating an account and players being able to receive their £25 free bets.

All you need to do is:

Go to Star Sports via the link above Start the account creation process Enter personal info such as your email, phone number and home address Choose your Username and Password Finish up the process Make your initial deposit Place your first bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) If this loses you will receive your 50% of the stake back as free bets up to £25 25 free spins will also be accredited to your account Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

How does the Star Sports Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Money-back offers are as rare as they are excellent as they offer a tonne of advantages and profitability opportunities.

This is because players will receive some of their initial stake back if their bet goes on to lose.

This sets the Star Sports sign up offer apart from the rest, and with so few bookmakers actually offering a money-back deal right now, it should definitely be looked into.

The bonus amount on offer here is decent at £25, however you do have to stake £50 in order to receive the full bonus amount, with this being one of the larger qualifying stakes around.

The minimum odds for your qualifying bet are also decent at 1/1, however there are a number of other UK bookmakers who require you to bet on markets with lower odds when claiming their welcome offer.

The 25 free spins addition is great and is one that is rarely offered elsewhere, with this allowing users the chance to try out Star Sports' casino options as well as claiming their free bets.

Key Terms and Conditions of Star Sports Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Minimum Deposit Star Sports Get £25 back if 1st bet loses + 25 Free Spins £10 Key Terms and Conditions: TC’s: *New UK/IE customers only. Sign up and place your first sports bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and if it loses, get a free bet equivalent to 50% of your first bet stake (min £10), to a maximum value of £25, plus 25 free spins on Gold Horsey Winner. Full T&Cs apply . 18+ | GambleAware.org

There are a few key terms and conditions that players need to be aware of with the Star Sports sign up offer.

Once you've signed up, you just need to place your first bet on any market with odds of 1/1, with you needing to deposit at least £10 to be eligible for this offer.

If this bet goes on to lose, you'll be able to claim 50% of your stake back as a free bet, with the maximum amount you can claim with this offer being £25.

Players will always receive 25 free spins back as part of the offer, with each free spin has a 10p value, and can only be used on the Gold Horsey Winner game.

Spins and free bets will last for seven days, and neither comes with any wagering requirements.

Star Sports Existing Customer Promotions

Star Sports provides their players with a few handy promotions for any and all players to claim, including some money back as free bet offers as well as an accumulator bonus offer.

Second Chance

Star Sports are giving all players the chance to get 50% of the stake back as a free bet, should their ‘First Goalscorer’ bet lose and the player they've bet on score the second goal of the game.

Just place a pre-match bet on the first goalscorer, and should they fail to score the first goal of the game but score the second, players will get 50% of their stake back as a free bet.

This counts for a select number of leagues including the top two English Leagues, UEFA club competitions like the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues.

Added Insurance

Star Sports are offering another of their 50% stake back a free bet offered for ‘Correct Scores’ bets that fail in 90 minutes but come in after extra time.

For example, if you bet a 2-1 victory, and the score after 90 mins was 1-1 but finishes 2-1 after extra time you would receive 50% of your stake back as a free bet.

This only applies to a select set of tournaments with extra time built into the rules, such as the UEFA club competitions as well as the FA Cup and League Cup, but only after the 3rd and 4th rounds respectively.

Build-a-Bet Bonus

Players can get a 10% bonus for winning on any of their ‘Build-a-Bet’ bets that come in.

Simply create a bet builder with 4+ legs and odds of 5/1 or higher and if this goes on to win, you'll get will an extra 10% winnings on top of this, expressed as a percentage of your total winnings.

This again only applies to a select set of leagues and competitions, with full list found via the offer's T&C's.

This Week’s Footballing Action with Star Sports

The Premier League enters into its final week, but there are still a few potential twists to the tale with both Arsenal and Manchester City firmly in the running. Outside of this, the Championship playoffs reach their second legs, with both ties all square.

Manchester City are the first to come under threat, as they get set to be hosted by Tottenham. Spurs will need a victory in order to keep their hunt for a top-four finish alive, and as such could put City on the back foot heading into Sunday.

Wednesday holds three of the four sides battling it out for sixth, as Brighton vs Chelsea is first up. A victory would put the Blues into 6th momentarily, yet the Seagulls have snatched some big scalps of late and the AMEx may be a tough place to go.

Newcastle and Manchester United will meet at 20:00 that evening and with the Magpies currently sitting in 6th, it's up to the Red Devils to unseat them. The Toon have a far better goal difference than both United and the Blues, and they will need them to lose.

Championship Playoff semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday, with Norwich and Leeds meeting at 20:00. The first leg was a truly dull 0-0 affair, but Elland Road could prompt some fireworks from either.

Southampton will host West Brom in their second leg after another 0-0 left the fans wanting. Yet, the last time both initial ties of the Playoff finished 0-0, the second legs saw seven goals combined so fireworks could be in store.

The last day of the league sees Arsenal host Everton as they bid to become Champions. Nothin less than a victory will be good enough for Mikel Arteta’s side, not wanting to count on others' results.

Manchester City will be hosting West Ham in their bid to win their fourth successive title. The Hammers seem to have given up all things considered, since their sacking of David Moyes, and victory at home is a small hurdle for City to clear.

Finally, Nottingham Forest will be hosted by Burnley and they look to stay up, which looks virtually assured. Win or draw and they are in, whilst only a 12-0 victory by Luton over Fulham would be enough to send them down.

Star Sports Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Unique sign up offer Low free bet to initial wager ratio Good casino addition Small expiry window

The virtues of the money-back sign-up offer and all the benefits it provides players with have been dissected and extolled enough already.

But these kinds of offers are so rare and valuable with less than 10 bookmakers in the UK offering this right now.

However, most are matched money back whereas Star Sport only offers 50% of the initial wager back.

The expiry window of seven days is also a touch limiting, however, it is considered standard across most betting sites.

The offer itself strong give it's uniqueness, with only a few bookmakers having a welcome offer of this ilk available.

In addition, the fact that players are able to claim 25 free spins to use on Star Sports' casino is a welcome addition that isn't offered by many competitors in the UK.

Personal Experience with Star Sports

I have been using Star Sports for some time now and was first drawn in by their excellent web interface, great selection of market and competitive odds.

Their website is truly excellent combining fast-loading menus and a fluid navigation with clear and well-defined menus into what is a great overall user experience.

I have always been able to find exactly what I am looking for with them from football to horse racing or further afield.

The sign up offer is unique and extremely valuable and is definitely worth checking out by any new customers to Star Sports.

Their existing customer offer are also strong, with users able to claim money-back offers and accumulator odds boosts no matter how old or new they are.

Star Sports Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the Star Sports Promo Code?

New customers do not need a promo code in order to claim the Star Sport sign up offer, you simply just need to sign-up, deposit a minimum of £10 and bet on any market priced at odds of 1/1 or higher to be eligible.

Can I watch streams with Star Sports?

Star Sports does not offer any live streaming capabilities as of right now.

They do however offer a great live updates window, with stats and all pertinent information about the game, allowing players can stay informed about their bets,

Do Star Sports have a mobile app?

Yes, Star Sports does have a mobile app.

This is available to both Apple and Google store users, and offers a completely redesigned app for mobile, with a great user interface on offer that makes playing with them simple and easy.

Do Star Sports offer free bets?

Star Sports offer some free bets offers for existing customers, with these coming in the form of money-back offers.

This is part of their goalscorers and correct score promotions where players can receive 50% of the stake back as free bets depending on in-game occurrences.