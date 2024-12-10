Our football expert offers up his three best Leeds v Middlesbrough betting tips and predictions ahead of their crunch Championship clash this Tuesday.

Leeds moved back into the automatic promotion places over the weekend with a routine 2-0 home win over Derby County, but they face a tougher test on Tuesday when Middlesbrough visit.

Boro sit inside the play-off spots and will feel they have a chance to secure a top two finish themselves. The Teesside outfit come into the game after taking a point at another promotion rival in Burnley in their last fixture, and have lost just one of their last six games.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leeds win and both teams to score - no @ 9/4 with bet365

Joel Piroe to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Anfernee Dijksteel over 0.5 shots @ 2/1 with bet365

Leeds can keep Boro at bay

Leeds have dropped points recently with two defeats in their last six games, but both of those losses have come on the road and at Elland Road they have been flying.

The Yorkshire side have won each of their last seven in front of their own fans, scoring 17 goals in the process, and they had the measure over Boro last season as they won both league meetings.

Boro did win at this ground in the EFL Cup back in August, but a repeat result looks unlikely here. That was just Leeds’ second game of the season and, after an indifferent start, they’ve clicked into gear.

The Whites have been in free-scoring form at home and they’ve also been solid at the back, conceding just one goal during their seven game winning run at Elland Road.

The Teessiders have seven defeats across all competitions this season and they’ve failed to score in six of those losses, so Leeds look capable of claiming a win and keeping a clean sheet

Leeds v Middlesbrough Tip 1: Leeds win and both teams to score - no @ 9/4 with bet365

Home is where the heart is for Piroe

Leeds forward Joel Piroe has scored a respectable seven goals in 19 games this season and recently he’s been particularly efficient at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has scored in three of his last four games here and has had 14 attempts in total during that run - way above his average of 1.6 attempts-per-game - and as such he is a strong contender for an anytime goal.

Leeds v Middlesbrough Tip 2: Joel Piroe to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Dijktseel can test home keeper

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel looks an intriguing outside option to have at least one shot.

Dijksteel isn’t a regular shooter for Boro, but he did score at Leeds in the EFL Cup back in August and he was also on target in the 1-1 draw with Burnley last time out.

At 2/1 to simply have an attempt he has to be worth some consideration here after his scoring exploits at this venue and against the Clarets.

If you’re feeling a little braver Dijksteel is 6/1 for over 0.5 shots on target and a whopping 20/1 to score.

Leeds v Middlesbrough Tip 3: Anfernee Dijksteel over 0.5 shots @ 2/1 with bet365