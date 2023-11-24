Football Accumulator Tips: This Weekend’s near 10/1 Acca

Our betting expert offers his football accumulator tips for this weekend's games with four games offering odds of near 10/1.

We have compiled four football matches into this acca with odds of 9.95/1, with games from across the EFL, with one from the Premier League, two from the Championship, and one from League One.

Football Acca Tips

Burnley vs West Ham - West Ham to Win @21/20 with bet365

Leicester vs Watford - Leicester to Win @4/7 with bet365

Huddersfield vs Southampton - Southampton to Win @7/10 with bet365

Portsmouth vs Blackpool - Portsmouth to Win @1/1 with bet365

Accumulated Odds: 9.95/1 with bet365

Acca Tip 1 - Burnley vs West Ham - Saturday 15:00

Turf Moor has been a fortress of solitude for Burnley fans, as they have failed to emerge with a single point from any game here, leaving the fans and side feeling lonely, in what should be their hallowed turf.

The Clarets are also on a five-game losing streak, having only claimed points against Luton and Nottingham Forest, whom it cannot be said are on the same level as West Ham.

After a tough time, the Hammers bounced back with a 3-2 win over Forest and will be in the hunt for another set of three points, against a truly despondent Burnley side, who are not revelling in their return to the big time.

Acca Tip 1: West Ham to Win @21/20 with bet365

Acca Tip 2 - Leicester vs Watford - Saturday 15:00

The Foxes have set the Championship alight with their blistering pace out front and will only look to continue extending this lead, after some spotty results of late.

Watford have been appalling on the road this year, something that will follow them as they journey to the King Power, having only won one such match all season.

The recent history leans in Leicester's way also, having won four of the last five meetings between the two. As well as having won all seven of their last home games against Watford, dating back to 2015.

Acca Tip 2: Leicester to Win @4/7 with bet365

Acca Tip 3 - Huddersfield vs Southampton - Saturday 15:00

Southampton will make their journey from the south coast north, with the wind at their backs, unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Travelling to take on a Huddersfield side, without a win in their last four. The Terriers have lost more than they have won at home this year, winning two and losing three, and now must welcome a Saints side, who revel in winning on the road.

Southampton have won five of their eight games away from home and will be looking to add another to their record as they take on 21st in the table Huddersfield.

Acca Tip 3: Southampton to Win @7/10

Acca Tip 4 - Portsmouth vs Blackpool - Saturday 15:00

Pompey are blazing a path through League One as they look to maintain their lead out front, by claiming three more points against Blackpool this weekend.

Portsmouth are still yet to lose a single game on the season, and will not want this record to fall to eighth-placed Blackpool, who are without a win in their last four away matches.

The South Coast outfit have proven indomitable at home and this will prove to be so once more, adding another win, and at evens seem great value to do so.

Acca Tip 4: Portsmouth to Win @1/1 with bet365