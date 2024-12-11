Get three Arsenal vs Monaco predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday's 20:00 Champions League clash (11/12/2024).

Arsenal and Monaco find themselves in the top eight heading into matchday six and both will fancy their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stage this season.

The Gunners have been excellent at the Emirates this season and, while they should be able to claim the three points in north London on Wednesday night, Monaco should give the Premier League giants a run for their money.

Arsenal vs Monaco Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Declan Rice to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365

Gunners can win end-to-end shootout

Unbeaten at home this season, Arsenal have made the Emirates a fortress in recent months.

That strong form has been demonstrated in the Champions League, as since the Gunners’ return to the competition in 2023, they have not lost at home in seven European games.

While their defensive record has been excellent at the Emirates in the Champions League, the Gunners have kept just one clean sheet in their last three games in all competitions.

They next come up against a Monaco side who have scored 12 goals in the Champions League this season, with only Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund scoring more going into matchday six.

Monaco might well be able to penetrate this Gunners defence on Wednesday but the hosts are good value to come out on top by the full-time whistle.

Arsenal vs Monaco Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Saka to strike again

With two goals in the Champions League already this season, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is worth considering in the anytime goalscorer market.

No Arsenal player has scored more Premier League goals than Saka’s five this season, with the England international continuing to be a key figure in the Gunners’ attack.

Against a Monaco defence who have kept one clean sheet in their last six away games in all competitions, Saka is attractively priced to strike again on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Monaco Tip 2: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Rice could land in hot water

No player has picked up more yellow cards for Arsenal in the Premier League this season than midfielder Declan Rice.

While the Gunners should see the majority of the ball, Monaco have shown they can be an attacking threat in the Champions League this season.

With Rice responsible for protecting his backline, he might well have to stop some Monaco attacks before they can gain momentum and the England star could add to his bookings tally for the campaign against the Ligue 1 outfit.

Arsenal vs Monaco Tip 3: Declan Rice to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365