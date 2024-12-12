Get three Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips from our football expert for today's 17:45 Europa League clash (12/12/2024)

Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United will continue their quest for automatic qualification to the knockout stable of this competition, but both sides have work to do as they sit a point outside the top eight on nine points each after five matches.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Hosts a tough nut to crack

Viktoria Plzen have lost just two of 28 matches in all competitions this season and Manchester United may be left frustrated following this matchday five fixture in the Czech Republic.

Locked on nine points each, Plzen and United are in reach of the automatic qualification but can ill-afford to cede any more ground to the leading group with three matches remaining, but they may have to settle for another point at the Doosan Arena.

United have drawn five of their last seven away matches this season and they are still coming to terms with the playing style advocated by new boss Ruben Amorim, who has overseen two wins, two losses and a draw since joining from Sporting.

The Red Devils' latest outing was a 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest and they will need to raise their level of performance to see off a Viktoria side who have lost one of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

The Czech side haven't lost on home soil this season and a partisan home crowd will relish a visit from one of the giants of European football.

This is a huge step up in class though, and even a misfiring United side could make light work of the Czechs, who ultimately may be happy to settle for a draw.

Goals could flow in Doosan Arena

Manchester United have scored two or more goals in three of their last four Europa League matches and there could be plenty of net-bulging action on Thursday evening.

The Czechs could play their part though, as they are roared on by a baying home crowd, and the goals generally flow when Plzen take to the pitch.

Each of Viktoria Plzen's last three Europa League matches have seen both teams score and the Czechs haven't fired a blank on home soil since the start of October.

A win will be at the forefront of the minds of both teams in this clash, but they may have to settle for a draw, and a 2-2 scoreline looks a possible outcome.

Hojlund starting to heat up

Rasmus Hojlund has spent much of this season on the sidelines through injury, but the Danish forward is starting to get back up to speed since making his return at the end of September.

His first goal of the season came in the 3-3 draw at Porto in this competition and he has scored four more goals since.

Two of those came in the 3-2 home Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt on matchday five and his most recent came last Saturday in the home loss to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old has had to be patient since his recovery from the hamstring injury but he looks to be making up for lost time and can continue his resurgence by getting on the scoresheet once again this week.

