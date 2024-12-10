Early Club World Cup Odds Offer Great Prices for Non-European Sides

Man City and Real Madrid are favorites, but Brazilian and Asian sides are poised for a coup at the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

As the draw for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 concluded, the bookmakers’ spotlight predictably fell on European clubs, who are anticipated to lead the charge in this fresh tournament, much like they do in top-tier club contests. Yet, placing a bet on an underdog might just be a clever move this time around.

Various factors, including the timing, freshness, and determination of these teams, might just tip the balance and elevate them from dark horses to champions next summer.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Winner Odds (each way: places 1-2) Al Hilal Riyadh 33/1 Flamengo 33/1 Botafogo 40/1 Palmeiras 40/1 Al Ahly Cairo 125/1

Timing favours underdogs

A fundamental advantage for non-European teams is the calendar.

The Club World Cup coincides with Europe’s off-season, leading to fatigue from grueling domestic and continental campaigns. Meanwhile, teams from South America, Asia, and Africa will either be in the midst of or beginning crucial stages of their seasons, likely at their physical peak.

Recall the 1994 World Cup in the USA? Intense heat conditions leveled the playing field, resulting in a series of shocking upsets for some European sides.

Money talks

The last non-European team to win the FIFA Club World Cup was Corinthians in 2012, but this new format changes everything. Beyond physical conditions, the hunger of non-European teams cannot be understated.

More importantly, prize money, which could exceed $100 million for teams going far into the tournament, increases with progression, representing a unique opportunity for teams not as wealthy as those in Europe.

On the other hand, European teams, distracted by player transfers and tired after a long season, might view the tournament as an afterthought and lower their intensity—a gap that outsiders can exploit.

A Brazilian triumph or an African upset?

Thanks to a potentially advantageous draw, Brazilian teams have the perfect blend of experience and skill to pull off a major victory. Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, and Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo make up a formidable lineup.

Botafogo's resurgence, fueled by investments from owner John Textor, identifies them as a serious threat. Their tactical acumen and the raw flair of Brazilian football could threaten defenses accustomed to more structured European setups.

Flamengo are no strangers to international big games, having narrowly lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Club World Cup final.

Africa’s top team, Al Ahly, are another compelling outsider. The Egyptians recently secured their 12th CAF Champions League title and boast a strong defensive discipline. For Al Ahly, it’s less about flair and more about grinding out results—a trait that could serve them well in the knockout stages.

All eyes on Neymar

While the tournament draw does not feature a classic 'Group of Death,' it offers a clear path for Al-Hilal to progress through the stages.

The club, predominantly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), aims to showcase the strength of the Saudi Pro League. They clinched the league title last season without a single defeat, and currently lead the West region of the Asian Champions League Elite stage.

Captained by Salem Al-Dawsari, known for his famous goal against Argentina at the last World Cup, the Saudi club boasts a squad envied by many, even in Europe. With signings such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the iconic Neymar, they possess a blend of experience and talent.

For Al-Hilal, anything less than a strong performance would be disappointing, especially with the 2034 World Cup looming—a potential showcase for Saudi Arabia and its footballing ambitions.