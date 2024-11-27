easyBet Sign Up Offer: Score Free Bets for Football - November 2024

The easyBet sign up offer allows new players to claim £20 in free bets by placing a £20 stake after creating your account in November 2024.

easyBet Sign Up Offer - November 2024

Claim the easyBet sign up offer

How to Claim the easyBet Sign Up Offer

easyBet’s sign up offer is very easy to claim, with users simply just needing to create and account and stake £20 in order to get their hands on £20 in free bets.

In order to claim your welcome bonus with easyBet today, simply follow the step-by-step guide below:

Head to easyBet’s site via the offer above Hit ‘Join Now’ Enter your personal information such as name, email, home address and date of birth Select your username and password Remember to enter code EB20 when prompted to Finish the account creation process Make a £20 deposit Place two £10 bets on any markets with odds of 1/1 or higher You’ll be issued £20 in free bets in the form of four x £5 free bets Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

This Week’s Footballing Action with easyBet

The Champions League continues this weekend as we have the final nine games of this week's CL action.

Two English sides are in action in the form of Liverpool and Aston Villa, who are tasked with taking on Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.

Celtic are also involved as they host Club Brugge at Celtic Park, with the Hoops knowing a win will go a long way to seeing them qualify for the knockouts.

Thursday sees the return of the Europa League, with Man United taking on Bodo/Glimt at home whilst Spurs host Roma.

Rangers are involved as they take on Nice in France, whilst we also have Conference League action to attend to, with the biggest game seeing Chelsea travel to Germany to take on Heidenheim.

Friday sees the Premier League action return as Brighton take on Southampton at the Amex in a south coast derby.

Saturday offers up five games from England's top flight, with four of them on offer come 3PM, the biggest of which sees Palace take on Newcastle.

The late kick-off is the biggest game of the day, as we're treated to a London derby between West Ham and Arsenal.

Sunday sees four games to enjoy, with three kicking off at 1.30 as Chelsea host Villa, Spurs take on Fulham and Man United face Everton.

The final game of the weekend is easily the biggest, as Liverpool take on reigning champions Man City at Anfield.

How does easyBet sign up offer compare with competitors?

easyBet’s sign up offer is strong in a number of areas, with the £20 bonus amount on offer being pretty good, matching the likes on offer with LadBrokes, PaddyPower and Virgin Bet.

The qualifying stake is somewhat high at £20, with this being bettered by most competitors out there in the UK.

The minimum odds for your qualifying bet are also par for the course, with most UK bookmakers requiring odds of 1/1 or higher to claim your free bets.

Players do need a promo code to be eligible for this offer, however this is entered into the correct section automatically when signing up, meaning you don’t have to remember to do so when creating your account.

The expiry time on your free bets is also standard, with most UK bookmakers giving players seven days to use their welcome bonus, something that’s the case with easyBet.

Key Terms and Conditions of the easyBet Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit easyBet £20 £20 Key Terms and Conditions:

easyBet’s sign up offer is very easy to understand, with users just needing to sign-up via the offer in this piece, remembering to enter code EB20 when doing so.

Once done, you just need to deposit £20 and place this two £10 bets on any markets with odds of 1/1 or higher, with you able to place these bets in the forms of singles, mutliples or bet builders.

After these bets have settled, you’ll be able to claim £20 in free bets, with these coming in the form of four x £5 free bets that need to be used as follows:

1 x £5 Free Bet on Soccer Markets Only

1 x £5 Free Bet on Horse Racing Markets Only

1 x £5 Free Bet on Multiples

1 x £5 Free Bet on any Market

These free bets cannot be withdrawn for cash at any point and will expire seven days after being accredited to your account.

easyBet Existing Customer Offers

Given they’re very new to the UK bookmaker scene, it’s no surprise to hear that easyBet are yet to have a plethora of existing customer offers for users to enjoy.

They do however already have a handful for current players to take advantage of, with the current offer(s) listed below:

easyBet Horse Racing Club

Existing players are able to claim a £10 free bet each week by betting £30 on horse racing throughout Monday to Sunday.

Simply place a minimum of one £10 back bet, one £10 lay bet and one £10 3+ leg multiple, all of which need total odds of 1/1 or higher.

Once done, you’ll then be able to claim a £10 free bet by 11AM Monday on the following week.

easyBet Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Good bonus amount Fairly high qualifying stake Exchange site Free bet limitations

easyBet’s sign up offer excels in a number of areas, with the biggest of these being the bonus amount on offer.

Most new UK betting sites will only offer between £10 and £15 when first coming onto the scene, however this isn’t the case for easybet, who allow new players to score £20 in free bets at sign-up.

In addition, the fact they’re an exchange site sets them apart from almost all other UK betting sites.

Betfair, Matchbook, Smarkets and Betdaq are the only other major exchange betting sites around in the UK, with easyBet now joining that list.

The fact it’s an exchange site means users are able to get the best odds around, with users also therefore betting against other players instead of the house when placing their wagers.

It must be said that their sign-up offer does come with a fairly high qualifying stake, with £20 being one of the higher amounts on offer amongst betting sites in the UK.

In addition, you are forced to use three of your four free bets on select markets/bets, with this limiting the ways in which your welcome bonus can be used.

Personal Experience with easyBet

Despite easyBet being a new betting platform in the UK, I’ve already been able to get to grips with what they offer over the past week, and have been impressed so far.

Their sign-up offer proves very easy to claim, with the £20 in free bets on offer being a strong amount, especially given how new easyBet are to the UK betting scene.

They have a number of sports for users to wager on, an amount that’ll only increase as they become a more established name in the UK.

Their site is very easy to navigate, with users being able to find any and all markets they want in seconds when starting from their homepage.

The fact it’s an exchange site is also a big plus, as this means players are able to get the most competitive odds around when betting.

easyBet Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the easyBet sign up offer?

The easyBet sign up offer allows new players to claim £20 in free bets from a £20 stake, with users just need to place two £10 bets on any market priced at 1/1 or higher to claim their £20 bonus.

What is the easyBet promo code?

The easyBet promo code is EB20, with users needing to enter this during sign-up in order to be eligible for their welcome offer.

However, when signing up this code is entered automatically, which means users can’t forget to do so and be ineligible to claim the offer in the process.

When did easyBet first launch in the UK?

easyBet first launched in the UK in the beginning of October 2024, with users being able to sign-up and bet with them since then.

They’re in partnership with Matchbook, which means easyBet have shown they’re dedicated to offering one of the best exchange betting sites in the UK.

Does easyBet have an app?

easyBet’s betting app isn’t available in the UK as of yet given they only launched at the start of October 2024.

However, their app is available in other countries across the globe, thus it shouldn’t be long before players in the UK are able to download their app and bet with their phone or tablet with easyBet.