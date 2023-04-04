The Luckster welcome offer allows players to claim a £10 free bet from a £10 stake without the need for a promo code.

Luckster Welcome Offer - April 2023

How to claim your Luckster welcome offer

Luckster’s welcome offer should only take new customers a matter of minutes to claim, as you only need to follow a few simple steps in order to claim your free bet.

New players won’t need to enter any kind of promo code in order to be eligible for Luckster’s welcome offer either.

To claim Luckster’s welcome offer, follow these simple steps: Head to Luckster’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Join’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter information such as email address, username and password Enter details such as full name, date of birth, home address and phone number No promo code is required to claim the Luckster welcome offer Finish the account creation process Make a £10 deposit Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll be given £10 in free bets once this bet has been placed Free bet will be issued in the form of one £10 token Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after 14 days

How does the Luckster Welcome Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code Luckster Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Luckster’s welcome offer is pretty decent, with you able to claim a £10 free bet by simply placing a £10 stake on any market with odds of 1/1 or higher.

The bonus amount offered by Luckster is ok, however it must be said that this amount is bettered by a large majority of their competitors.

The £10 qualifying stake needed to claim your free bet is pretty strong, as only a small number of UK bookmakers require you to bet less than £10 to claim your welcome bonus.

You’ll be required to place your £10 qualifying stake on a market with odds of at least 1/1 (2.0), fairly high minimum odds, especially given the bonus amount that’s on offer.

A variety of competitors, such as William Hill, LiveScore Bet, Virgin Bet and be365, as well as others, allow you to place your qualifying stake on a market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or lower.

Your welcome bonus is issued in the form of one £10 free bet, with you being given 14 days to use this free bet once it’s been credited to your account.

This is a strong time frame when it comes to using your welcome bonus, as some competitors only allow you seven days to use your free bets/welcome bonus.

Key Terms and Conditions of the Luckster Welcome Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Luckster £10 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.

Luckster’s welcome offer shouldn’t take you long to claim, with you only having to enter a few personal details to create an account.

You won’t need to enter a bonus code in order to be eligible for their welcome offer, with you just needing to sign-up, make a £10 deposit and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0).

Once done, you’ll then be able to claim your £10 free bet, with you having 14 days to use this free bet once it’s been credited.

This free bet can be used on any market that’s offered by Luckster, although you won’t be able to use it in relation to any other bonus.

Luckster Offers for Existing Players

Luckster offers a small number of promotions available for existing players to get involved with, offers that allow users to get profit boost on accumulator bets, as well as other bonuses.

Accumulator Profit Boost

Luckster allows players to get a profit boost of up to 77% on their winning accumulator bets

To qualify for this offer, you just need to place a 4+ leg acca with odds of each selection being at least 1/2 (1.5).

The more legs you include, the bigger boost you’ll receive should your accumulator win, with the extra winnings you claim from this boost being awarded as cash.

The following boosts will be applied to your winning acca depending on the amount of selections included:

4-folds – 4%

5-folds – 7%

6-folds – 10%

7-folds – 15%

8-folds – 20%

9-folds – 25%

10-folds – 30%

11-folds – 35%

12-folds – 40%

13-folds – 45%

14-folds – 50%

15-folds – 77%

Luckster Welcome Offer Review

Pros Cons Good qualifying stake amount Very low bonus amount Very easy sign up process High minimum odds requirements

Luckster’s welcome offer is fairly good, however there are a few areas of the offer which could definitely do with improvement.

The £10 qualifying stake needed to claim your free bet is pretty generous, with this only being bettered by a small number of top competitors.

The £10 bonus amount is fairly low, with almost all other top UK bookmakers allowing you to claim more than the £10 in free bets that’s on offer with Luckster.

The minimum odds for your qualifying stake are also fairly high at 1/1 (2.0), with only a few bookmakers matching this, with most allowing you to place your qualifying stake at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or lower.

You’re credited your £10 bonus as one free bet token, with this being standard when it comes to offers that allow you to claim similar bonus amounts to the one offered by Luckster.

Their existing customer offers allow you to potentially claim a huge boost on a winning accumulator bet each week.

Additionally, you won’t be short of options when it comes to choosing bets to place in these accumulators, as Luckster’s football markets are strong across the board.

Personal Experience with Luckster

As a very experienced bettor, one that has been betting on sports online for a number of years now, I know exactly what I’m looking for when trying to decipher if a bookmaker is good or not.

Luckster are a bookmaker that impresses in a number of key areas despite the fact their main focus is on their casino product.

Their welcome offer is very easy to claim, as it allows you to claim a £10 free bet from a £10 qualifying stake, however it must be said that their offer pales in comparison to a number of their competitors.

The qualifying stake needed to claim your free bet is pretty good at just £10, however the minimum odds for this bet are fairly high at 1/1 (2.0).

They run a few existing customer offers every week, with their best allowing you to get up to a 77% boost on your winning accumulator bets.

They have a strong range of football markets on offer, with these offered on all major UK and European leagues.

Overall, Luckster proved to be a fairly strong option to side with when signing up for an online bookmaker in the UK.

I was initially drawn to Luckster given how easy their welcome offer is to claim, with the variety of football markets offered also a big plus.

Luckster Welcome Offer FAQs

What is the Luckster welcome offer?

Luckster’s welcome offer allows new players to claim a £10 free bet from a £10 qualifying stake.

Simply head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create an account, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher to claim your free bet.

Do I need a Luckster promo code?

No. You are not required to enter a promo code when creating your account with Luckster in order to be eligible for their welcome offer.

What existing customer offers to Luckster have?

Luckster currently runs a small number of existing customer offers, with the offers they have available changing depending on the sporting action that week.

Their current existing customer offer allows players to get up toa 77% profit boost on their winning accumulator bets, with the more legs you include in your acca, the bigger your boost.

How long does Luckster take to pay out?

The payout times you’ll experience with Luckster will depend on the withdrawal method you’re using, with a number of methods taking up to 24 hours to payout.

A small number of methods will take between 24 to 48 hours, whilst some will take as long as six days.

Do Luckster offer cash out?

Yes. Luckster allows players to cash out their existing sports bets, with the cash out amount being displayed underneath the bet itself.

The cash amount will depend on how close your bet is to winning, with the amount reflecting on the bet’s current chances of winning.