Get three Astana vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert for today's 15:30 Conference League clash (12/12/2024).

Chelsea have been perfect so far in this season’s UEFA Conference League and the Blues could seal their spot in at least the play-offs with victory over Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday afternoon.

Astana vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win to nil @ 5/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Christopher Nkunku to score anytime @ 11/10 with bet365

Blues to go five for five in Conference League

Chelsea are yet to lose in this season’s Conference League and this record should remain unblemished when they visit an Astana side with just four points to their name.

The Blues have been in inspired form under Enzo Maresca this season, finding themselves in second place in the Premier League and winning six of their last eight matches in all competitions - including each of their last five.

The Astaneses meanwhile have won just one of their last five matches in regular time in all competitions and have netted just two goals in the Conference League - against TSC (1-0) and Guimaraes (1-1).

Against one of the favourites for success in this competition, the Kazakh outfit could struggle and the visitors will be expected to come away with a comfortable victory.

Astana vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win to nil @ 5/4 with bet365

Plenty of goals expected in Kazakhstan

Chelsea have been unstoppable in front of goal this season - particularly on the continental stage - and it would hardly be surprising if they were to put Astana to the sword on Thursday.

The Londoners have scored a competition-high 18 goals so far this season - an average of more than four per game - and have netted an incredible 12 goals across their last three matches, including four in a 4-3 victory at rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Three of their four European fixtures so far have provided winners in the over 3.5 goals market and another high-scoring encounter could be in store.

Astana vs Chelsea Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Nkunku can continue impressive continental form

Three Chelsea players currently rank in the top 10 for Conference League goals this season and it may be the leading scorer that continues to shine on the continent once again on Thursday.

French forward Christopher Nkunku has five European goals to his name so far this season and the former RB Leipzig man is in a rich vein of form with four strikes from his last three starts.

Should the 27-year-old feature from the off again on Thursday, expect the Blues star to lead by example and continue his fine goalscoring form.

Astana vs Chelsea Tip 3: Christopher Nkunku to score anytime @ 11/10 with bet365