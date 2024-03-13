Cheltenham Day 2 Offer: £50 Welcome Bonus for Today's Action with Betfred

Claim the Betfred Cheltenham Day 2 Offer to score a £50 bonus ahead of Wednesday's races getting underway at 1.45 this afternoon.

How to Claim your Cheltenham Day 2 Betfred Offer

The Betfred Cheltenham sign up offer is really simple and easy to claim, with players able to get £50 in bonus funds when using the promo code ‘CHELT50’.

In order to sign-up and claim your welcome bonus ahead of today's action this afternoon, simply follow the steps below:

Go to Betfred via the link above Begin creating an account Enter personal info such as email, home address and phone number Enter the promo code ‘CHELT50' when asked to Choose your username and password Finish setting up your account Deposit £10 Place £10 on any sports markets priced at 1/1 or higher Players will then receive their £50 in bonus funds Bonus will expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The variation provided to players is a core feature of this betting offer and can help Betfred stand apart, giving their players free funds to use on different areas of the betting site.

However, Cheltenham is in the offing and with these crucially important racing days ahead of, the horse racing free bets claimed are generous.

Is this the best Cheltenham Day 2 Offer available?

£20 is a great amount of free bets for players to be able to claim ahead of Cheltenham Day 2 today, with this being on par with the likes of BoyleSports, Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet.

Players are getting great value off of their initial deposit, and with day 2 of Cheltenham getting underway at 1.45, there'll be plenty of opportunities for players to use them.

Customers will not be disappointed in Betfred’s offerings for the tournament either, with them having dedicated significant time into making this festival the best one yet for their players.

The rest of the £50 welcome bonus can be used across their casino and football markets, with the bonus amount on offer easily one of the best around in terms of Cheltenham free bets.

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

1.45 - Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (2m5f)

The first race on Tuesday looks like it has been locked up by the Willie Mullins stable. They have Ballyburn running who leads the betting at 2/5.

The next closest being Ile Atlantique at 5/1. A 200/1 shot is available in The Grey Man, and anything can happen at the festival, particularly in the first race of the day.

2.30 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (3m1f)

The 2:10 race features a small field, particularly for a three-miler, but there sits a clear favourite once again, Fact To File @10/11.

Next up is Stay Away Fay @10/3 who may be capable of challenging, but for a decent place, an option could be Monty’s Star, ridden by Day 1 winner Rachel Blackmore.

3.15 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2m5f)

A massive race then is set for 2:50 with 24 horses going out for the Coral Cup handicap. Sa Majeste leads the betting at 9/2, but with such a field, we are looking for some places bets, with maybe 6-7 places being paid out.

4.00 - Queen Mother Champion Chase (2m)

The Queen Mother is our landmark race of Wednesday, and it is hard to look past the Mullins horse El Fabiolo, a comfortable favourite at 8/15, and getting shorter all the time.

Jonbon (@7/2) is also in the running, a horse many racing fans may recall from Cheltenham’s past, but he is only fancied for a place by our experts.

A palace may also be difficult to pick what with so fee benign paid out on this particular race, however will be excited at the prospect of Captain Guiness’ running. He sits around 12/1 right now but may come in as fans get wind of a horse named after everyone's favourite stout.

4.50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup (2m)

Another wide field forces the betting to move further out for the 4:40, as the favourite, Liberty Hunter, is only at 11/2 right now. E/W bets could be in order for this one with there being as many as 6-7 places on this one and odds stretching all the way out to 33/1.

5.30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (2m½f)

The final race of the day sees another stacked field, with 24 horses running again. Jasmin De Vaux (@6/1) and Jalon D’oudairies (@13/2) lead the betting, both Mullins horses again.

But our eyes are trained on Junta Marvel (@12/1) whose jockey Rachel Blackmore could be eyeing some more festival wins as trainer Henry de Bromhead attempts to reel the Mullins stable in.