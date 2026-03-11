Betfred
Top 5 Cheltenham Day 2 Betting Offers Ranked
bet365
bet365 has hosted thousands of Cheltenham Festival bettors every year since its inception in 2000. The UK sportsbook offers several features and promotions that will entice bettors ahead of the festival’s second day this year.
Users who have not previously wagered with bet365 can utilise the sportsbook’s £30 sign-up offer. To redeem the generous promotion, new bettors must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20).
Free bets are usually credited within one hour of the qualifying wager being settled and are valid for seven days, making the promotion perfect for today’s Cheltenham action.
Existing customers can also enjoy several Cheltenham Festival promotions offered by bet365. Best Odds Guaranteed, Non-Runner No Bet, and Position Payout are eligible on every race throughout the festival.
Meanwhile, Either To Win allows bettors to select two horses with one stake. Backing Romeo Coolio or Final Demand, both of whom are priced among the favourites to win The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, could be lucrative.
Sky Bet
Sky Bet is among the most trustworthy, cost-effective, and enjoyable sportsbooks to use in the UK. The platform’s 4.6-star-rated mobile app, which is decorated with the familiar branding of broadcaster Sky Sports, is a perfect betting hub for Cheltenham’s second day.
New users can take advantage of a unique £30 sign-up offer, which requires an initial wager of £0.05. Nonetheless, the low-deposit offer requires bettors to make an initial wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).
Sky Bet offers Extra Place on many – but not all – of today’s races. The sportsbook pays seven places instead of its usual four on each-way wagers with an eligible number of competing horses.
Betfred
Betfred, which operates on both a 4.6-star rated mobile app and a pristine desktop equivalent, offers a £40 free bet sign-up offer. To redeem the offer, new users must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) and apply the code FRED40.
The free bets will be applied to bettors’ accounts within 24 hours of their qualifying wager settling and will expire seven days afterwards.
While £20 of the £40 can be spent on any sports market, including the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, the remaining £20 is accumulator-specific. The UK sportsbook offers advantageous odds on wagers combining multiple winners across Cheltenham’s second day.
Backing No Drama This End in the 13:20 race, Romeo Coolio in the 14:00, and Storm Heart in the 14:40 in an accumulator could be a valuable way of spending a portion of Betfred’s sign-up offer today.
Meanwhile, the sportsbook offers enhanced odds of 6/4 (2.50) on Majborough to win by three or more lengths in the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase, which begins at 16:00.
BOYLE Sports
BOYLE Sports is a leading Irish sportsbook that offers multiple promotions to both new and existing customers ahead of today’s Cheltenham action. The reputable Irish sportsbook promotes a lucrative ‘Bet £10 Get £40’ sign-up offer. To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).
Bettors receive their free bets five minutes after their qualifying wager has settled. If a bettor places their introductory wager on the 13:20 Turners Novices’ Hurdle, they’ll receive £40 in free bets in time for the day’s remaining races.
Unlike many rival offers, free bets are added directly to a bettor’s account, rather than applied as a token. The conditions allow users to choose whether to place a couple of larger wagers, perhaps exceeding £15 to £20, or place several smaller ones.
Free bets expire after seven days, allowing bettors to wager the £40 across the festival or spend a portion on other high-profile sports action this week, such as the Champions League Last 16.
William Hill
William Hill, a 92-year-old British sportsbook, offers a comparable sign-up offer to many of its strongest competitors. Bettors can secure £40 in free bets by placing a £10 free bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) and using the code G40.
Given that the sportsbook’s minimum qualifying odds are lower than many rival sportsbooks, excluding bet365, bettors stand a reasonable chance of winning their initial wager.
The free bets, which are applied to bettors’ accounts after the qualifying wager has been settled, are credited as 4 x £10, each of which is eligible on all Cheltenham Festival markets.
As is industry-standard, free bets expire after seven days.
The sportsbook offers several existing customer promotions throughout the second day of the festival, including Epic Boosts, Extra Places, and Best Odds Guaranteed.
How to claim your Cheltenham Day 2 Betting Offers
Free bet offers are easy to redeem, each following a similar sign-up process. On most sportsbooks, completing the steps below allows bettors to access their free bets within minutes:
- Click any link on this page to your desired sportsbook, after reviewing sign-up offers and available promotions.
- Click the "Register" button at the top of the page.
- Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth.
- Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address.
- Complete the account setup process.
- Deposit £10 into your account or make a smaller deposit with Sky Bet.
- Place a £10 bet, or one as little as £0.05 with Sky Bet, on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.
- If you're using bet365’s sign-up offer, qualifying wagers can be placed on markets with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20).
- You’ll then qualify for free bets of between £30 - £50, depending on the sportsbook
- Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire seven days later.
Cheltenham Day 2 Preview
“I’ve no chance of beating Willie, no chance,” suggested Irish trainer Gordon Elliott, who, like Willie Mullins, has several horses among the favourites during Cheltenham’s second day.
The Turners Novices’ Hurdle begins the day’s action at 13:20. Paul Nicholls’ No Drama This End leads the betting markets, with odds of 9/2 (5.50) available on the Irish horse.
The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is the afternoon’s second race, starting at 14:00. Romeo Coolio, a 7-year-old trained by Elliott, can be backed at 9/2 (5.50). Other contenders include Sober, Ballyfad, and King Rasko Grey.
At 14:40, Mullins will hope that Storm Heart can win the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle. The 2m5f race, previously known as the Coral Cup, was won by Mullins’ Jimmy Du Seuil last year.
Following that, the Cross Country Chase starts at 15:20, with Elliott’s Favori De Champdou among the favourites. Still, the 11-year-old horse has won just one of its three runs this season.
Majborough enters the 16:00 Champion Chase as the favourite. The Mullins-trained horse has finished inside the top three in each of its previous seven chases. Backing Majborough each-way at 10/11 (1.91) is among the safest bets of the day.
The Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup follows at 16:40, with Be Aware leading the betting at 6/1 (7.00). The 7-year-old is trained by Dan Skelton, who has an 18% career win rate.
Love Sign D’aunou, another of Mullins’ trusted horses, is the favourite to win the day’s final race, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, which begins at 17:20. However, The Irish Avatar, Keep Him Company, and Bass Hunter will provide strong competition to the French horse.