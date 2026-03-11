Betfred Cheltenham Day 2 Offer: Bet £10 Get up to £70 in Free Bets for Wednesday

How to Claim Betfred’s Cheltenham Day 2 Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

Cheltenham Festival’s second day celebrates fashion and art in the crowd, but there will be as much competition on the racecourse with seven races.

The day begins at 13:20 with The Turners Novices’ Hurdle, in which No Drama This End enters the race as the favourite. The Irish horse is trained by Paul Nicholls, who boasts a 23% win rate across his career.

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase follows that at 14:00. Romeo Coolio, a 7-year-old horse who has finished inside the top three of each of its three races this season, is the favourite. Final Demand, who has attracted 39.9% of all bets in the market, Kaid dAuthie, and Wendigo are Romeo Coolio’s strongest competitors.

The BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle continues to be among the most competitive races during the Cheltenham Festival. Mullins-trained Storm Heart enters the race as the marginal favourite, although a handful of horses, including Kateira, I Started a Joke, and Jump Allen, are all expected to compete.

The popular Cross Country Chase follows at 15:20. Favori De Champdou, a French horse trained by Gordon Elliott, is the race’s favourite. Stumptown and Desertmore House are popular picks among bettors, attracting a combined 31% of all movement in the market.

Majborough is the favourite to win the Champion Chase, which begins at 16:00. The horse, also trained by Mullins, has finished inside the top three of each of its previous seven chases.

The Grand Annual is the day’s penultimate race and begins at 16:40. Be Aware, Ryan’s Rocket, and Vanderpoel are among the favourites to win the race, which is open to horses aged five years and older.

Before the action at Prestbury Park concludes for the day, The Champions Bumper begins at 17:20. Love Sign D’aunou, another horse trained by Mullins, enters the race as favourite. However, any of The Irish Avatar, Keep Him Company, and Bass Hunter could challenge the favourite.

Betfred’s £50 Cheltenham Day 2 Offer - Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+