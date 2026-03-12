bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 to get £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham Day 3

How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Day 3 Offer

Cheltenham Day 3 Preview: Wodhooh and Fact to File Headline St Patrick's Thursday

Day three of The Cheltenham Festival features seven races, including the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

Before the main event, Bambino Fever is the 11/10 (2.10) favourite to win the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Bambino Fever is one of several horses trained by Willie Mullins who are priced as favourites throughout the day.

However, to win the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle, Bambino Fever must overcome strong competition from Oldschool Outlaw and Selma de Vary.

Mullins’ Jade De Grugy is among the favourites in the following race, the 14:40 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. The 7-year-old horse has won six of its 10 hurdle races, but might be unable to stop Gordon Elliott’s Wodhooh.

Wodhooh is a 6-year-old French horse with nine wins from 10 previous hurdle events, and enters the race as the ⅘ (1.80) favourite.

Elliott’s attention will swiftly turn to Teahupoo, who enters the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle as the 3/1 (4.00) favourite. The 9-year-old has 14 wins from 21 runs and is capable of making that 15 this afternoon.

Mullins’ Fact to File, who races in the 16:00 Ryanair Chase, is one of the day’s most-backed runners. The 9-year-old has won six of its twelve chases, and can be backed at ¾ (1.75) in the Ryanair Chase.

While Mullins’ domination throughout the day seems plausible, Dan Skelton will hope that Supremely West, who enters the 16:40 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle as the 7/2 (4.50) favourite, justifies the market optimism.

Meanwhile, Nicky Henderson and Henry de Bromhead will watch Jeriko Du Reponet and Waterford Whispers, respectively, in the 17:20 Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

Jeriko Du Reponet can be backed at 7/2 (4.50), while Waterford Whispers is priced at 9/2 (5.50).

