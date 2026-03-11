bet365 bonus code GOAL30: Claim £30 Free Bets for Cheltenham Day 2

How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Day 2 Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

After a dramatic opening day, the Cheltenham Festival continues with Ladies Day on Wednesday, featuring seven races including the Champion Chase.

The action begins at 13:20 with The Turners Novices’ Hurdle. Last year, the 2m 5ft race was won by Mr John P McManus’ The New Lion.

No Drama This End, a 5-year-old Irish horse, is bet365’s 3/1 (4.00) favourite this time. Other contenders include Skylight Hustle and King Rasko Grey.

That race is swiftly followed by The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, which Romeo Coolio enters as the 10/3 (4.33) favourite. The 7-year-old horse has finished within the top three of each of its three races this season.

At 14:40, The BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle gets underway. Storm Heart enters the race as 15/2 (8.50) favourite. Several other horses, including Kateira, who can be backed at 8/1 (9.00), have comparable odds in a race that’s expected to be wide open.

The Cross Country Chase has been a Cheltenham Festival fan favourite for several years, and this year’s event begins at 15:20, with Favori De Champdou leading the betting with odds of 5/2 (3.50). The French horse has an impressive 36% career win rate.

Majborough, another French horse, is the 4/5 (1.80) favourite to win the Champion Chase, which begins at 16:00. The 13-horse race has other strong contenders, including L'eau Du Sud, who can be backed at 10/3 (4.33).

The penultimate race of the day, The Grand Annual, starts at 16:40, with Be Aware, Ryan’s Rocket, and Vanderpoel among the favourites to be victorious.

Finally, the day concludes with The Champions Bumper. The Grade 1 race is open to horses between the ages of four and six, with Love Sign D’aunou priced as the 4/1 (5.00) favourite.

bet365’s Cheltenham Day 2 Offer – Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 Cheltenham Day 2 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

