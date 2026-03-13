Last Updated: 13/03/2026 at 11:30AM

UK's Best Cheltenham Free Bets Ranked - Gold Cup Day

bet365

For individuals seeking to participate in Cheltenham 2026, bet365’s welcome offer presents a clear avenue to begin wagering with added value.

New registrants are eligible to receive £30 in free bets upon account creation and the placement of a qualifying wager, providing enthusiasts with an immediate advantage when navigating the diverse range of markets available throughout the four-day festival at Prestbury Park.

The promotion follows a concise two-step procedure aimed at facilitating swift engagement for new players. Upon account registration, customers must place a qualifying bet at minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20).

The initial wager may be allocated to any qualifying market, though many participants elect to stake it on one of the festival’s early races, allowing for immediate involvement in the Cheltenham action.

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, bet365 issues the £30 bonus automatically. The bonus is distributed as five separate £5 free bets rather than a single sum, offering flexibility for users to either diversify their stakes across multiple races or concentrate them on a particular day of the festival.

These free bets are valid across bet365’s comprehensive Cheltenham 2026 markets. Each race offers a wide selection of odds, including outright winners, each-way options, and numerous race-specific specials.

Given the extensive range of betting opportunities throughout the four-day event, the allocation of five tokens permits new customers to explore various markets while mitigating exposure to their own funds.

It is essential to recognize that the free bets carry a finite validity period. Recipients have seven days to utilize the tokens before expiration. Many users prefer to activate the bonus immediately prior to the festival to take full advantage of the schedule’s concentrated offerings.

By combining the welcome incentive with Cheltenham’s competitive odds, enhanced stakes, and daily promotions, new bet365 customers can optimize their initial betting experience during one of the most prominent events in the racing calendar.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet’s new customer offer is a notable opportunity for new customers interested in participating in the Cheltenham 2026 betting markets.

By placing a qualifying bet of just 5p, you receive £40 in free bets, providing an attractive option for punters who wish to explore multiple betting opportunities without committing significant personal funds.

Following a minimum deposit of £5, your initial bet—whether a single, each-way, or multiple bet—at odds of 1/1 or higher will release thre £10 free bet tokens.

These tokens are specifically designed for use on multiple bets, making the offer particularly relevant for Cheltenham enthusiasts.

With the festival offering a variety of multi-leg betting possibilities, including accumulators across headline races such as the Gold Cup, the free bets enable experimentation with higher-risk strategies while mitigating personal exposure.

For instance, combining established Cheltenham favourites with a longer-odds contender allows punters to pursue enhanced returns, essentially allowing Sky Bet to underwrite initial speculative multiples.

The tokens have a seven-day validity period, providing ample time to place bets during the festival and adapt to evolving race cards or market fluctuations.

While free bet stakes do not contribute to returns and the tokens are not withdrawable, they nevertheless provide a meaningful augmentation to your betting balance.

The requirement to use tokens on multiples encourages users to explore more complex betting approaches and assess Cheltenham odds across several races.

In summary, Sky Bet’s welcome offer is straightforward, easy to access, and particularly well-suited to the festival context, where multi-leg betting is both popular and engaging.

For Cheltenham 2026, this promotion presents a structured and low-risk method for new customers to engage with multiple bets while experiencing the excitement of the festival.

Tote

Tote's welcome offer is an offer that provides new customers with £30 in value, specifically applicable to the bookmaker’s Cheltenham 2026 markets, odds, and race promotions.

For those seeking to participate in the Festival without committing significant initial stakes, this promotion offers a clear and measured way to build a betting balance tailored to the Festival’s key races.

New customers qualify by placing a £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Once the bet is settled, bettors receive £20 in Tote Credit plus a £20 free bet, generating £40 in additional funds to apply to Cheltenham wagers.

These free bets can be used across Cheltenham 2026 markets, including high-profile Festival contests such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup and other marquee races.

The £30 of value can be deployed across a range of betting options. Bettors may use the free bets to back outright winners, take advantage of enhanced Festival odds, or construct multi-race accumulators over the four days of racing.

Given the Festival’s deep and competitive fields, having free bet funds allows bettors to consider higher-priced selections without risking personal capital.

The Tote welcome offer becomes particularly strategic when combined with Tote’s Festival promotions. For example, if a backed horse finishes second, bettors can receive their stake back as Tote Credit (up to £10), providing an additional layer of security and enhancing the potential impact of the sign-up bonus.

Tote also offers boosted odds on selected Festival runners, enabling new customers to extend the value of their welcome funds when wagering on headline contenders or market movers.

With £20 in Tote Credit and a £20 free bet unlocked from a £10 qualifying wager, the offer provides a low-risk entry point for new users to engage with Cheltenham 2026 markets, explore Festival promotions, and capitalize on betting opportunities throughout the event.

BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports’ sign up offer represents a compelling starting point for new bettors, particularly those intending to engage with the Cheltenham 2026 racing markets.

Their bet £10 get £40 offer is exclusively available to new UK customers and comes with straightforward qualifying criteria: a minimum £10 deposit and bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Once the initial bet settles, £40 in free bets is credited, providing immediate additional funds to explore Cheltenham markets without further financial exposure.

For Cheltenham 2026, this bonus can be applied strategically across outright festival bets as well as individual race markets.

For example, £40 in free bets allows coverage of multiple races—from flagship events like the Gold Cup or Champion Hurdle to longer-odds contests where potential returns may be higher.

Such flexibility is valuable given the wide variation in odds throughout the Festival, enabling bettors to consider selections that fall outside their usual staking approach.

BOYLE Sports’ competitive Cheltenham pricing further enhances the offer’s appeal. With free bets valid for seven days after credit, new customers can actively engage with early ante-post markets or make informed decisions closer to festival race days.

This timing ensures opportunities to secure value before odds shift as the races approach.

It should be noted that free bets exclude cashed-out stakes and winnings from other bonus funds, meaning the initial £10 wager must be genuine and carefully selected.

Despite these standard conditions, the promotion delivers a clear benefit: punters can effectively quadruple their opening stake, diversify their Festival betting portfolio, and explore higher-value opportunities with limited risk.

Overall, OYLE Sports’ welcome offer is highly suitable for Cheltenham 2026, combining substantial free bet value with competitive odds and comprehensive market coverage, making it an effective way for new bettors to participate in the Festival.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s welcome offer is one of the more appealing starting promotions for new racing bettors, especially with the huge attention around the Cheltenham Festival in 2026.

New customers can place a £10 bet on horse racing and receive £40 in racing free bets if the qualifying wager settles, which instantly creates extra value for anyone planning to get involved in the Festival markets.

However what really makes the promotion stand out is how well it fits with the depth of Cheltenham 2026 betting available.

The bookmaker typically releases enhanced odds, extra places on major handicaps, and daily price boosts during the meeting, meaning those £40 in racing bets can be stretched across some of the biggest races of the week.

From the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on the opening day through to the Gold Cup, there are usually multiple specials and promotional angles designed to give punters more chances to land a return.

For new users specifically targeting Cheltenham 2026, the welcome offer effectively acts as a festival bankroll booster. A single £10 qualifying bet could turn into four separate £10 racing bets, giving players flexibility to spread selections across favourites, each-way plays, or even some of the bigger priced festival outsiders.

That flexibility is particularly useful during Cheltenham, where competitive fields and dramatic results often reward those willing to take a few calculated risks.

Overall, the offer is straightforward, generous for racing fans, and perfectly timed for bettors looking to get involved in Cheltenham Festival betting in 2026.

With strong markets and regular race-week promotions, it provides a solid starting point for anyone hoping to maximise the excitement of the biggest week in jump racing. For many newcomers the combination of the Bet £10 Get £40 structure and Cheltenham-focused offers makes it one of the more attractive racing sign-ups

Unibet

For newcomers planning to engage with Day 4’s action, introductory betting promotions can provide a measured way to explore the markets surrounding these headline races.

Unibt’s welcome offer allows new customers in Great Britain to place a £10 bet and receive £30 in free bets. The promotion requires a qualifying wager of £10 or more at minimum odds of 2.0 (1/1), after which three £10 free bets are credited within seven days.

This structure aligns well with the betting landscape on Cheltenham’s final day. Friday’s card features multiple competitive races beyond the Gold Cup itself, each attracting large fields and significant market depth.

From major handicap contests to prestigious graded races, the variety of betting opportunities allows punters to distribute their stakes across several events rather than concentrating everything on a single selection.

The value of having multiple free bets becomes particularly clear on Day 4, where different betting strategies often come into play. Some bettors prefer each-way selections in the competitive handicaps, while others focus on the championship race markets that dominate the afternoon.

Having separate free bet tokens offers the flexibility to explore both approaches, enabling bettors to balance risk while engaging with the full breadth of the day’s racing.

Another factor that enhances the appeal of betting on Cheltenham’s closing day is the intensity of the festival atmosphere. By the time the final afternoon arrives, form lines from earlier races have emerged, contenders have proven their condition, and anticipation builds toward the Gold Cup.

This context often creates dynamic betting markets, with odds shifting as punters react to performances earlier in the week.

The Unibet promotion itself is designed with simplicity in mind. After placing the initial £10 qualifying bet, the £30 in free bets can be used across eligible sportsbook markets within a seven-day window. For bettors focusing on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival, this timeframe provides ample opportunity to apply those bets across several races on the final card.

In the context of Cheltenham’s climactic Friday programme, such offers provide a structured and accessible entry point.

They allow racing fans to participate in the excitement of the festival’s closing day while exploring the wide range of betting opportunities that make Cheltenham’s finale one of the most compelling days in horse racing.

Coral

The Cheltenham Gold Cup stands as the defining contest of the Cheltenham Festival, drawing the attention of racing fans, analysts, and bettors alike. As the most prestigious race of the meeting, it represents the pinnacle of National Hunt racing and consistently attracts the highest level of competition.

For newcomers looking to experience the excitement surrounding this historic race, accessible promotional offers can provide a practical way to become involved while managing initial risk.

Coral’s welcome offer provides a straightforward introduction for new customers interested in betting on the Gold Cup and its surrounding markets. By placing a first qualifying bet of just £5 at minimum odds of 1/2, eligible customers can unlock six £5 free bets. This creates a total of £30 in free stakes that can be used across a variety of betting options linked to the festival’s headline race.

The structure of the offer is particularly well suited to the Cheltenham Gold Cup, where betting markets extend far beyond simply selecting the winning horse.

Punters often explore each-way bets, forecast selections, or race-specific specials built around the Gold Cup field. Having several smaller free bets available allows bettors to test different strategies rather than committing their entire stake to a single outcome.

For many racing followers, the Gold Cup represents the culmination of months of form analysis, trial races, and speculation. The race regularly features elite staying chasers competing over more than three miles, producing dramatic finishes and memorable performances.

With the additional flexibility provided by multiple free bets, new bettors can engage with the depth of Gold Cup markets while spreading their selections across different angles.

Activating the promotion itself is a simple process. After registering an account, customers must place their £5 qualifying bet within fourteen days. Once the bet is settled, the free bets are credited and remain valid for seven days, allowing users to participate in betting opportunities as the excitement around the Cheltenham Gold Cup builds.

While standard promotional terms apply, including certain exclusions for deposit methods and bet types, the overall design of the offer remains relatively accessible.

In the context of the Cheltenham Gold Cup—arguably the most anticipated race of the jump racing season—it provides a structured and measured way for new bettors to become part of the action while exploring the many betting markets associated with this iconic contest.

William Hill

As anticipation builds for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, many racing fans begin planning their betting approach well in advance of the festival. The Gold Cup is not only the most prestigious race of the meeting but also one of the most closely analysed contests in the National Hunt calendar.

For bettors preparing to engage with the race and its surrounding markets, promotional offers can provide a structured way to establish an initial betting bankroll.

William Hill’s welcome offer is a practical entry point into Cheltenham betting. By depositing £10 and placing a single £10 wager at minimum odds of 1/2 using the G40 promotional code, customers can unlock £40 in free bets.

These are issued as four individual £10 tokens, giving bettors the flexibility to distribute their stakes rather than committing the full amount to one selection.

This structure is particularly relevant in the context of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. As the headline event of the festival, the race attracts extensive betting interest across a wide range of markets.

Rather than focusing solely on the outright winner, many punters prefer to explore each-way opportunities, forecast bets, or value selections within the competitive Gold Cup field. Having multiple free bet tokens allows for a more considered strategy, enabling bettors to approach the race from several different angles.

The depth of markets available around the Gold Cup further enhances the usefulness of the offer. Early ante-post betting typically opens months before the festival, allowing racing followers to track leading contenders and secure odds before the final declarations.

With the Gold Cup regularly featuring a deep field of elite staying chasers, price fluctuations and shifting form lines create numerous opportunities for bettors willing to study the race carefully.

In addition to the main race market, bookmakers often release enhanced betting options during the festival itself. These may include improved each-way terms, additional place payouts, and occasional price boosts on leading Gold Cup contenders.

The presence of four separate £10 free bets provides the freedom to participate in these opportunities as they emerge, rather than being restricted to a single wager.

Qualifying for the promotion itself is relatively straightforward. A single £10 bet activates the offer, after which the £40 in free bets is credited to the account.

These tokens must be used within seven days and each must be staked in full, but this timeframe still allows bettors to engage with the markets developing around the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Overall, the promotion offers a measured and accessible way to approach betting on one of jump racing’s most prestigious events, giving newcomers a chance to explore the many markets surrounding the Cheltenham Gold Cup while maintaining a controlled level of initial risk.

Comparing the UK's Best Cheltenham Gold Cup offers

Bookmaker Free Bet Offer Key T&Cs Min Deposit Stake-to-Bonus Ratio bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only £10 300% Sky Bet Bet 5p Get £30 New customers only £10 66000% Tote Bet £10 Get £40 New customers only £10 400% BOYLE Sports Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only £10 400% Unibet Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only £10 300% Betfair Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only £10 300% Paddy Power Bet £5, Get £30 New customers only £10 600^ William Hill Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only £10 400% BetMGM Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only £10 400% Betfred Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only £10 400% Ladbrokes Bet £5, Get £30 New customers only £10 600% Betano Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only £10 300% 10bet Claim up to a £50 bonus New customers only £10 100% Bet Victor Bet £10, Get £20 New customers only £10 200%

Preview of Cheltenham Gold Cup Day: Jukebox Man and Gaelic Warrior Clash in Gold Cup

Triumph Hurdle (1:20 pm)

The first big Grade 1 on Day 4 features the top juvenile hurdlers. Narciso Has heads the market for trainer Willie Mullins after an eye‑catching juvenile season, showing pace and class over 2 m, and is expected to go close.

His stablemate Proactif also boasts strong form and is well‑fancied, while Macho Man, Maestro Conti and Minella Study add depth to a competitive field. Mullins’ recent dominance in this race makes his pair particularly notable.

County Handicap Hurdle (2:00 pm)

One of the toughest handicaps of the Festival traditionally produces a wide‑open betting race. Murcia is among the more supported runners on current markets, bringing solid handicap form to the table, while Let It Rain and Khrisma carry each‑way appeal in a typically deep eight‑runner contest. Expect a fierce battle through the flags and stamina to be key.

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (2:40 pm)

The mares’ chasing championship sees last year’s winner Dinoblue looking to go back‑to‑back, representing a strong favourite in this Grade 2 event.

Close rivals include Spindleberry and Panic Attack, the latter backed by some tipsters as a value selection given her progressive chase form. The race often hinges on jumping fluency and experience.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3:20 pm)

Staying novice hurdlers tackle 3 m in this test of stamina. Willie Mullins again features prominently, with Doctor Steinberg among the favourites thanks to solid form in Ireland. Other emerging staying hurdlers add intrigue, with the race known to throw up future staying stars.

Cheltenham Gold Cup (4:00 pm)

The feature of the entire Festival, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup pits the best staying chasers in jumps racing against each other.

Gaelic Warrior has been heavily backed and is widely touted as a leading hope, but The Jukebox Man draws huge public support and sits alongside Jango Baie in markets. Former winners like Inothewayurthinkin can never be discounted in this gruelling test at 3 m 2½f.

Hunters’ Chase (4:40 pm)

The Hunters’ Chase brings the amateur ranks to the fore. Wrappedupinmay looks to carry strong Irish form into this open‑looking race, with other past performers such as Wonderwall and Its On The Line making for an intriguing contest among seasoned hunter chasers.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (5:20 pm)

Rounding out the card is the Martin Pipe Handicap, where rising conditional jockey stars are showcased. A Pai De Nom and other progressive hurdlers offer punters late‑day value and a competitive finish to Gold Cup Friday.

What Makes a Strong Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Bonus Amount

When assessing betting promotions ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2026, the first thing most punters notice is the size of the bonus on offer.

A generous free bet can provide an excellent boost to your betting bank, especially during a week packed with high-profile races and competitive markets. Naturally, the larger the bonus, the more appealing the promotion tends to be.

However, the bonus amount shouldn’t be the only factor guiding your decision. While a substantial free bet can look attractive on paper, it loses its value if the attached terms make it difficult to claim or use during the Cheltenham action.

Promotions that require excessive wagering or complicated steps can quickly reduce the practical value of even the biggest offers.

Instead, focus on bonuses that align with your personal budget for Cheltenham 2026. A balanced promotion with a reasonable bonus and fair conditions will often provide more value than chasing the biggest headline offer.

Qualifying Stakes

Another important element of betting promotions—particularly during a major event like the Cheltenham Festival 2026—is the qualifying stake. This refers to the amount you must deposit and place as a bet before your free bets are unlocked.

It’s an area that many bettors overlook in the excitement of Cheltenham week. A promotion advertising a £100 free bet may sound excellent, but if you must stake £100 to receive it, the offer becomes far less accessible for many bettors.

For Cheltenham 2026, the most practical offers are those with reasonable qualifying stakes that comfortably fit within typical betting budgets. These types of deals allow you to enjoy the festival’s biggest races without committing more money than you originally intended.

Wagering Requirements

Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar, and many bookmakers offer enticing welcome bonuses to attract new customers. These offers often include free bets, deposit matches, or enhanced odds on selected races.

While these promotions can be a great way to increase your betting potential, it’s important to read the fine print.

Many bookies require you to wager any winnings earned from free bets a certain number of times before you can withdraw them.

This is known as a wagering requirement, and it ensures that the bonus funds are used for betting rather than immediate cash withdrawal.

For example, if you receive a £20 free bet and win £50, you may need to place additional bets totalling several times that amount before the money becomes withdrawable. Understanding these conditions helps you maximize your Cheltenham experience while avoiding surprises when it’s time to cash out.

Bonus Code

Many online bookmakers offer attractive Cheltenham welcome offers to entice new customers. However, it’s important to carefully read the terms and conditions associated with these offers.

Some bookies require players to enter a specific bonus code during registration or when making their first deposit to be eligible for the promotion.

Failing to enter this code can mean missing out on the bonus entirely, even if all other criteria are met. Always check whether the welcome offer has wagering requirements, minimum deposit thresholds, or expiry dates.

By understanding the rules and entering any necessary bonus codes, new users can fully benefit from Cheltenham promotions and enjoy an enhanced betting experience during the festival.

Types of Cheltenham Betting Offers Explained

Free Bets

Free bet offers are contingent on placing a qualifying wager that meets specified conditions. Typically, this involves staking a minimum amount, such as £10, at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) on an eligible sports market to activate a bonus, which can often exceed £30.

These offers are generally one-off and intended solely for new customers. Individuals who previously claimed a sign-up promotion from major operators like bet365, Betfred, or Sky Bet, but have not engaged with the platform for an extended period, are usually ineligible.

Certain promotions restrict the markets in which the bonus can be applied.

For example, some free bets may only be valid for Premier League matches, accumulator bets, or casino games. All offers highlighted in this guide are suitable for Cheltenham Festival betting markets.

It is important to note that free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, and the stake itself is not returned on a winning bet. For instance, placing a £1 free bet at 9/1 (10.00) on Mydaddypaddy would generate £9 in winnings, compared with £10 for a standard cash wager.

Money-Back Offers

In sports such as horse racing, narrowly missing a win by a nose or head can be particularly frustrating. To mitigate such losses, many sportsbooks offer money-back promotions.

For example, Tote and other leading bookmakers may refund stakes of up to £10 as a free bet when a horse finishes second in a win market.

While the refunded amount cannot be cashed out and winnings are not awarded, these promotions provide punters with another opportunity to place a bet following a close defeat.

Similar to sign-up bonuses, these free bet tokens may carry restrictions regarding eligible markets, events, or minimum odds.

Best Ways to use your Cheltenham Free Bets

Use Bookies that Offer Extra Places

One of the smartest ways to maximise Cheltenham free bets in Cheltenham 2026 is by using bookmakers that offer extra places on each-way markets. Many major races during the festival attract large fields, and bookmakers often increase the number of places paid to attract customers.

This means your horse can finish slightly further down the field and you can still collect a return. When using free bets, these promotions can significantly boost your chances of winning something back.

Comparing different bookmakers before placing your bet is important, as the number of extra places and the terms attached can vary widely during Cheltenham 2026.

Cover Multiple Horses

Cheltenham races are famously competitive, particularly during Cheltenham 2026, where top horses from across the UK and Ireland line up against each other.

Instead of placing your entire free bet on a single runner, it can be worth spreading your bets across multiple horses in the same race or across different races.

This strategy increases the chances that at least one of your selections performs well. Free bets are ideal for this approach because they allow bettors to explore several angles without risking their own money.

By covering multiple contenders, you can take advantage of the unpredictable nature of Cheltenham while still giving yourself several chances to win.

Using Free Bets

Beyond offering attractive bonuses, bookmakers should also make it simple to actually use those free bets during the Cheltenham Festival 2026. The best promotions keep restrictions to a minimum and provide a straightforward betting experience.

Typically, placing a free bet involves selecting your preferred odds, adding the pick to your bet slip, and choosing to use your free bet balance as the stake. Once confirmed, your wager is placed just like a standard bet.

From there, it’s easy to track your selections throughout the Cheltenham races and see any winnings credited to your account. Simple, transparent systems make the experience far more enjoyable during one of the biggest weeks in the horse racing calendar.

Look for Best odds Guaranteed Bookies

Another useful tip when betting with free bets during Cheltenham 2026 is to look for bookmakers that offer Best Odds Guaranteed. This feature ensures that if you place a bet and the odds on your horse increase before the race starts, you’ll still be paid at the higher price.

At a major festival like Cheltenham, odds can move quickly as money pours in throughout the day.

Having Best Odds Guaranteed protects your value and ensures you get the best possible return if your selection wins. When combined with free bets, this offer can help maximise potential winnings throughout the Cheltenham 2026 festival.

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers - Which bookies offer Best Odds Guaranteed?

Betting odds can shift quickly in the lead-up to horse racing contests, especially during high-profile meetings such as the Cheltenham Festival. A punter may place a wager on Ballyfad at 12/1, only to see the odds rise to 14/1 before the market closes.

Without Best Odds Guaranteed promotions, these fluctuations can be a source of frustration, as bettors risk receiving lower returns than others who back the same horse later in the market.

Fortunately, many sportsbooks now provide Best Odds Guaranteed on selected or all Cheltenham Festival races. Operators such as William Hill, Paddy Power, Sky Bet, bet365, Ladbrokes, and BOYLE Sports, among others, extend Best Odds Guaranteed for the Festival when the relevant conditions are fulfilled.

Best Odds Guaranteed is often only compatible with cash wagers and cannot be utilised on free bet promotions, with the following bookies the biggest to offer BOG for Cheltenham 2026:

William Hill

Paddy Power

Sky Bet

bet365

Ladbrokes

BOYLE Sports

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers - Which bookies offer non-runner no bet?

Non-Runner No Bet is a popular promotion in horse racing betting that protects punters if their selected horse does not run in the race.

Normally, when you place an ante-post bet (a bet placed well before race day), your stake is lost if the horse does not line up. With a Non-Runner No Bet offer, however, the bookmaker refunds your stake if the horse is withdrawn or does not start the race.

The offer is commonly used at Cheltenham festival, allowing bettors to take early odds without the usual risk of losing their money if their horse is declared a non-runner. If the horse runs and loses, the bet is settled as normal.

Many leading bookmakers offer NRNB promotions during Cheltenham Festival. Well-known firms that regularly provide Non-Runner No Bet markets include bet365, William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral and Paddy Power, with a full list of these found below below:

Betfair - Every race.

William Hill - Every race.

bet365 - Every race.

Betfred - Every race.

BetVictor - Every race.

Betano - Every race.

BetUK - Every race.

talkSPORT BET - Every race.

Sporting Index - Every race.

Sky Bet - Every race.

Paddy Power - Every race.

Coral - Every race.

BetMGM - Every race.

888Sport - Every race.

Ladbrokes - Every race.

Virgin Bet - Every race.

BOYLE Sports - Every race.

QuinnBet - Every race.

Unibet - Every race.

Spreadex - Every race.

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers - Which bookies offer extra places?

Each-way betting is arguably more common in horse racing than in any other sport. In an each-way wager, punters place two equal stakes: one on the horse to win and another on the horse to finish within a specified place range, such as the top three.

Extra place offers extend this place range by an additional position. For instance, if Sober Glory finished fourth on an each-way bet that required a top-three finish to return a payout, the wager would normally lose—unless an extra place promotion had been applied.

A number of bookmakers, including Betfred, Paddy Power, William Hill, and Unibet, are running extra place promotions ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

In addition, bet365’s Each Way Extra feature allows punters to choose their own place range for each-way bets. While most operators provide fixed ranges, such as top three or top four, bet365 gives users the flexibility to set a personalised place range, with the following bookies the most notable to offer extra places.

Betfred

Paddy Power

William Hill

Unibet

bet365

Sky Bet

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Schedule

Friday March 13th

13:20 – Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 – County Handicap Hurdle (Handicap)

14:40 – Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:00 – Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)

16:40 – Festival Hunter Chase (Hunter Chase)

17:20 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle (Handicap)

How to claim your Cheltenham betting offer

Most free bet offers are effortless to redeem and require a similar sign-up process. On most sportsbooks, following these steps will ensure bettors can utilise free bet offers in minutes:

Tap any link on this page to jump straight to your chosen sportsbook, but first, check out the sign-up bonuses and perks on offer. Hit the "Register" button perched at the top of the page. Pick a Username and Password, then pop in your full name and birthday details. Add your email, phone number, a security question, and your home address. Wrap up the account creation steps. Load £10 into your new account, or start smaller with a deposit at Sky Bet. Place a £10 wager, or a tiny £0.05 one at Sky Bet, on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or more. If you're grabbing bet365’s sign-up deal, qualifying bets need odds of at least ⅕ (1.20). After that, you’ll snag free bets worth £30 - £50, depending on which sportsbook you’re using. Remember, free bet cash isn’t withdrawable and disappears after seven days.

Best Cheltenham Free Bets and Betting Offers FAQs

Do bookmakers offer Cheltenham promotions for existing customers?

Absolutely. Many bookmakers run extra deals during the Cheltenham Festival for current users, such as enhanced odds, additional each-way places, free-to-play contests, and money-back offers if a horse comes second.

Which bookies give the most Cheltenham Free Bets

When it comes to Cheltenham, there. area handful of bookies that are the most generous when handing out free bets, with the likes of Paddy Power, Sky Bet, William Hill and Betfred all allowing you to claim between £40 and £50 in free bets for this week's action.

Do Cheltenham free bets come with a catch?

As always when claiming Cheltenham betting offers, it's vital you read the offer's T&C's before signing up to understand exactly how you need. toclaim and how they can be used.

Some offers require users to wager thei winnings before you can withdraw, whilst some mean you can only use your free bets on certain markets.

What is the best Cheltenham betting offer for new users?

The top Cheltenham betting deal really depends on what the punter prefers. Sites such as bet365, Sky Bet, Betfred, Paddy Power, and Tote all run free bet promos from £30 to £50, though the required qualifying bets and expiry terms differ.

How do Cheltenham free bet offers work?

Most Cheltenham deals ask bettors to make a qualifying bet – often £5 or £10 at minimum odds like 1/1 (2.00) – to receive free bets. These rewards usually must be used within seven days and can’t be cashed out directly.

What is Best Odds Guaranteed in horse racing betting?

Best Odds Guaranteed means if you back a horse at certain odds and the starting price rises, the bookmaker pays out at the higher price. This offer generally covers cash bets rather than free bet wagers.