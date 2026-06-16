Content Writer

Warren Johnson has spent years chasing football stories across Japan and beyond, from packed stadiums and World Cup host cities to forgotten corners of the game where the best stories often live. A specialist in football culture, travel and supporter experience, he writes about the sport as more than a result, exploring the people, places and communities that give it meaning. Away from the keyboard, he's usually in the gym, searching for a great craft beer, or setting an alarm for a match kicking off on the other side of the planet.