Betfred England vs Argentina Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final clash

How to Claim Betfred's England vs Argentina Offer

Visit Betfred through the promotional link. Register a new Betfred account. Deposit £10 using a debit card. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more. Your qualifying bet must be at odds of at least Evens (2.0). The qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of registration. Once your bet settles, you'll receive £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free bets are credited within 24 hours and expire after seven days. No bonus code is required.

England vs Argentina preview

England and Argentina require little assistance in creating World Cup drama. From Diego Maradona’s two unforgettable goals in 1986 to David Beckham’s red card in 1998, their meetings have repeatedly pushed the boundaries of an ordinary match.

Wednesday’s semi-final at Atlanta Stadium opens another chapter. England won their most recent World Cup encounter with Argentina 1-0 in 2002, while their overall record against Argentina stands at six victories, three defeats and five draws.

Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the last four by overcoming Norway 2-1 after extra time. Jude Bellingham again scored twice, taking his tournament tally to six and drawing level with Harry Kane as England’s leading scorer.

Their progress has nevertheless been physically demanding. England have travelled more than 14,000 miles during the tournament, while Declan Rice played only the first half against Norway after spending several days ill. The midfielder is expected to recover, while Ezri Konsa should also remain available after experiencing cramp in the quarter-final.

Argentina have required extra time in two of their three knockout matches, including their quarter-final victory over Switzerland. Their ability to survive difficult periods has owed much to Messi, who has scored eight goals and is attempting to lead the reigning champions into a second consecutive final.

The 39-year-old will face England for the first time, while Kane enters the contest after scoring 73 goals for Bayern Munich and his country during the 2025-26 season. Bellingham’s form provides England with another decisive attacking threat, although Argentina can also call upon Lautaro Martínez, Enzo Fernández and a combative midfield built for knockout football.

Betfred’s £50 England vs Argentina offer: Key details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit with a debit card and place a £10+ bet at odds of 2.0 or greater within seven days. Free bets are credited after settlement and expire after seven days. Eligibility restrictions apply.

+